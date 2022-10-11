India All Set To Host World's Biggest Startup Funding Festival ‘World Startup Convention’

India is all set up to host the mega World Startup Convention, one of the World’s Biggest Startup Funding festivals. The Convention will be held from 14th January to 16th January 2023 at the posh Unitech Golf and Country Club located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The World Startup Convention is said to be a massive gathering of the leading Entrepreneurs, Enablers, Founders, Creators, VCs, Agencies, Marketers, Retailers, Influencers, Designers, Investors, Students, Explorers, Franchises, Mentors, Incubators, Accelerators, Service Providers, Investment Bankers, Policy Makers, Advisors and many other prominent people from various sectors.



The Convention is expected to witness the presence of numerous distinguished personalities like Narendra Modi (Hon’ble Prime Minister of India), Gautam Adani (Founder & Chairman of Adani Group), Sheikh Hamdan (Crown Prince of Dubai), Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla Motors), Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google) and many more. The event will also have a gathering of delegates from 50+ countries across the globe. Additionally, 1,20,000+ Startups, 1500+ VCs and 9000+ Angel Investors are likely to be a part of this mega World Startup Convention. The registrations for the events have commenced and the Convention is the biggest once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the attendees will get to avail numerous benefits by being part of the World Startup Convention.



The attendees will not just have the opportunity to listen to the valuable insights from the leading pioneers of the various sectors but they are also likely to have the chance to build a solid business network at the event. This will also be an opportunity for attendees to fundraise post pitching their startup idea to major VCs from around the globe. One of the best aspects of the grand World Startup Convention is that it also has Cash Prizes p-to ₹20,00,00,000 ($2.5M) for participants in various startup competitions in different categories. Lastly, the World Startup Convention is said to be a major platform for entrepreneurs and founders to launch or relaunch their startups and gain huge traction on a global scale.



Last year, Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, declared January 16 as the National Startup Day, and this year, India celebrated the 75th Independence Day under the initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As India marked 75 years of its Independence, the World Startup Convention is all set to celebrate National Startup Day announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022. With the World Startup Convention, India is all geared to host the world's biggest startup funding festival with an aim to invest over INR 1 Lakh Crore into the startup economy. The aim of the grand-level convention is to ensure that no Startup is left behind and the target of an international investment of INR 100,000+ Crore is achieved through this event.





