COP27 X Crypto: World Leaders Need To Take Note Of Climate Contributions By Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum And Polkadot

In the 27th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also referred to as COP27, world leaders have gathered to address the most urgent issue faced by the human race: climate change. The conference hosts country heads, dignitaries, economists and climate activists for two weak events where discussions are held on topics such as climate finance, decarbonisation, water preservation and biodiversity.

Cryptocurrencies, since their inception, have received criticism for their mining process, which contributes to e-waste and global warming. However, there are several Web 3.0 organisations and coins which are actively contributing towards a green planet by either changing the mining mechanism or donating to green charities.

Governments around the world have ignored blockchain technology for several reasons. Cryptocurrencies are changing the way the traditional financial system works; hence a direct competition to the U.S. federal reserve and the Bank of England. Nevertheless, there are talks of Washington offices thinking about launching a ‘digital dollar’ similar to China’s yuan.



In such times when a collective effort is required, it is imperative that the climate contributions by Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) will be featured soon in the next editions of such climate change conferences.



Ethereum Became Self-Aware

VitalikButerin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), was propelled to launch the ETH network after facing various issues in the Bitcoin (BTC) network. At its core, Ethereum is a decentralised global software platform powered by blockchain technology. It is most commonly known for its native cryptocurrency, ether (ETH).



Ethereum had faced criticisms in the past for its proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism, where the miners used high-tech computing power to keep the ledger nodes intact. This process created e-waste and increased the carbon footprint for ETH tokens.



However, recently with the Ethereum merger, the network has changed its consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), where miners can use their phones to solve complex mathematical puzzles. The merger got Ethereum on the green crypto-list as various climate activists have praised the eco-friendly move.

Polkadot Has The Lowest Carbon Footprint

In the recent carbon ratings, Polkadot (DOT) stood out as the crypto network with the lowest carbon footprint, even beating its green contemporaries such as Solana, Tezos and Avalanche.



Uniting the heterogeneous blockchains called parachains, Polkadot creates a scalable and secure network for its users. Using the next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) network, Polkadot allows its users to participate in the staking by enabling greater decentralisation and a fair representation.

Big Eyes Coin Has A Big Heart

Currently, in stage 6 of the presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised more than $9M in its presale. In a short period, the meme token has earned the trust of the investors by launching its roadmap that contains DeFi (decentralised finance) ecosystem, a fully-integrated NFT club and its sustainability measures to tackle climate change.



The planet is seeing wildfires, draughts and extreme weather conditions due to increased global warming. The time to save the ocean is now. As a CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative, Big Eyes Coin has pledged to donate 5% of its wallet profits to ocean preservation projects.



Apart from that, Big Eyes Coin has made significant donations to Action for Child Trauma International, a small charity providing mental health support to children, inspired by the education donations made by Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z.

What Next?



As the world gets more digitised, governments will have to collaborate with crypto organisations to build a better tomorrow — financially and environmentally. With COP27 currently happening in Egypt, world leaders need to take note and embrace crypto more. Rishi Sunak, in the past, has favoured blockchain technology as he plans to make the UK a crypto hub.



Consider entering Big Eyes Coin's presale, as it has an interesting roadmap full of utility.



