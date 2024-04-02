Pros:

In business since 1994

$400 first-deposit bonus + 50 free spins

30+ sports categories

Separate section for horse racing

Great coverage and odds for the NHL

Cashout feature

Cons:

Lacks niche eSports markets

Design could use an update

Bodog has been operating in Canada for nearly 30 years now. And it’s been getting just about everything right in order to stay at the top of the game for all that time.

Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.9/5

Bodog's user-friendly interface for in-game betting ensures a seamless experience, allowing users to follow the play-by-play action with live NHL betting options. This is one of the key features that makes Bodog stand out from other sportsbooks.

In addition to simple money-line and puck-line bets, Bodog offers a wide range of betting opportunities for NHL games. These include detailed game totals and individual player props, as well as futures, period betting, alternate lines, and team proposition bets.

Notably, when it comes to money-line bets, Bodog consistently provides some of the most competitive odds. Their prices are often more attractive than those offered by other leading sportsbooks in Canada, showcasing their commitment to offering value to their customers.

Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5

For those just getting started with Bodog, an attractive proposition awaits. Newcomers can benefit from a 100% match bonus on their first deposit up to $400. This promotion is valid for deposits made through credit cards, Interac, and cryptocurrencies.

Bodog extends its generosity beyond sportsbook promotions, providing special bonuses for online casino and poker players.

These include a bonus of up to $600 for casino games and an additional 50 free spins, plus a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

Bodog caters to Canadian bettors by accepting Interac as a payment method, in addition to traditional options such as Visa and MasterCard.

While the platform could enhance its e-wallet offerings, it does provide several cryptocurrency options. This includes popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether (USDT).

One of the notable advantages of these cryptocurrencies is that they typically come with no transaction fees. Plus, withdrawals are generally processed within a day, allowing you to pull out your winnings off the site quickly.

Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.9/5

Bodog's customer service is top-tier, with our questions being answered promptly and politely by a knowledgeable support team. This team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

Understanding the significance of mobile betting, Bodog has made sure its platform is fully compatible with major operating systems, including Android and iOS.

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Sportsbooks

Sports Betting Markets and Odds

Variety is the spice of life, and when it comes to sports markets offered by Canadian sportsbooks, the more the merrier.

We considered the range of sports offered and the value of the odds. The top sites are those that cover a wide range of sports, from hockey to basketball, and provide competitive odds that provide increased value on your bets.

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promos

Who doesn't love a good bonus? We evaluated the best betting sites Canada offers based on the quality and value of their bonuses and promotions.

This means looking at welcome bonuses, bonus bets, and loyalty programs. The best online betting sites in Canada are those that reward their users' passion for sports betting with enticing offers.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

Convenience and speed are key in the world of online betting. We ranked online sports wagering platforms based on the variety of payment options they offer and how quickly they process withdrawals.

Top-tier sites provide multiple secure payment methods and ensure that you can get your winnings off the site quickly.

Mobile Compatibility

We evaluated each platform’s mobile version or app for ease of use and stability. The best sportsbooks in Canada offer a smooth mobile experience, allowing users to effortlessly place bets, manage their accounts, and access customer support on the go.

Customer Support

Effective customer support is important for a positive online betting experience. We assessed the availability, responsiveness, and helpfulness of the support teams. Top sportsbooks we chose to feature provide multiple channels of support, including 24/7 live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that help is always just a few clicks or a call away.

Security and Licensing

The safety and legality of online betting are one of the most important factors when choosing where to spend your money online. We focused on sportsbooks that are licensed by reputable regulatory bodies and use strong security measures like SSL encryption.

Sports Betting Canada: Quick Facts

Diverse Range of Sports: Canada is unique in its sports betting offerings due to the country's diverse cultural influences. Bettors can find markets not only in popular sports like hockey and basketball but also in sports with growing popularity like soccer, lacrosse, and even cricket.

Growth in Mobile Betting: The trend towards mobile sports betting is particularly strong in Canada. Thanks to the emergence of plenty of top CA betting apps , a significant portion of Canadian bettors now prefer using mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites.

Introduction of eSports Betting: Canada is at the forefront of incorporating eSports betting into mainstream sportsbooks. With the rise of competitive gaming, Canadian sportsbooks are increasingly offering betting markets on popular eSports tournaments and leagues.

Which Is the Best Sportsbook in Canada?

The best site for gambling on sports in Canada is TonyBet. We have no doubt about that, even though there are a handful of other epic top betting sites Canada has to offer that are not far off the pace. But it was these key factors that helped us to make that decision overall:

Beautiful mobile app: Canadian mobile sports betting has absolutely peaked at TonyBet. Their mobile app is second to none. Download it from the App Store or the Play Store for the most immersive and engaging mobile betting experience in the country.

Detailed market coverage: Pretty much every sports betting market you could want to bet on can be found at TonyBet. Not only do they cover all the popular Canadian sports, such as hockey, in a lot of detail, but even more niche sports can be found.

Awesome betting tools: Missed the start of a game? Don’t want to wait for one to finish to settle your bets? That’s not a problem at TonyBet, as this bookie offers some of the best live betting tools in North America.

Fair bonus terms: You’ll only need to play through the TonyBet welcome bonus five times, and you’ll only have to place a deposit of $10 to trigger it. These factors make it one of the best sportsbook Canada bonus offers, as it becomes a lot easier to use and more accessible to players in general.

Are Canadian Online Betting Sites Legit?

Yes, Canadian online betting sites that are legitimate and operate under strict regulations to ensure fairness and security are safe to use. These platforms are licensed by reputable authorities, providing bettors with peace of mind when placing their wagers.

However, as with any online activity, it's important for users to do their due diligence and choose platforms that have a proven track record of reliability and transparency.

Always look for sites that openly display their licensing information and adhere to industry standard security measures – sites like TonyBet.

Why Should I Use Online Sportsbooks in Canada?

Many Canadian sports bettors have switched to online sports betting from traditional retail bookmakers. Here are just some of the reasons why online wagering sites are on the rise.

Advanced Multi-Betting Options : Many online sportsbooks allow for complex multi-betting options, such as creating an accumulator or system bet with a large number of selections. This allows experienced bettors to chase big returns from small stakes.

Spread Betting : This is an advanced type of betting where the winnings or losses aren't fixed but depend on the accuracy of your wager. Online bookmakers offering this feature provide an exciting alternative to traditional fixed-odds betting.

More Bonus Money : Online sports betting sites in Canada often offer larger and more diverse bonuses compared to retail sportsbooks. This is primarily because online platforms have lower overhead costs and can reach a global audience.

Player Prop Markets : Some online sportsbooks offer markets on individual player performance metrics, such as the number of goals scored by a player in football or points scored by a player in basketball. This allows for specialized knowledge about individual athletes to be leveraged in your betting strategy.

Cryptocurrency Betting: A growing number of Canadian sports betting sites now accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals. This offers the advantages of faster transactions, lower fees, and increased privacy.

How to Claim a Welcome Bonus at Best Online Sportsbooks in Canada

Claiming a welcome bonus at a Canadian online sportsbook involves the following steps:

Create an Account:

Sign up with your chosen online sportsbook by providing the required information and accepting the terms and conditions.

Enter the Bonus Code:

If the sports betting site has provided a bonus code, make sure to enter it during the signup process. Not all sites require this, but it's crucial to check.

Make a Deposit:

Most welcome bonuses are tied to your first deposit. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit requirement to activate the bonus at a Canadian sports betting site.

Once you deposit, your bonus will immediately reflect in your balance, and you can start using it to place bets.

Deposit Methods Available at Canadian Sportsbooks

The best Canadian sports betting sites offer a variety of deposit methods to cater to different customer preferences. Here are some of the most popular deposit methods:

Interac : This is a popular Canadian-specific deposit method that allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to the online betting site.

Debit and Credit Cards : Most Canadian betting sites accept major debit and credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard.

E-Wallets : Digital wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are popular for their speed and convenience.

Bank Transfers : Direct transfers from your bank account can also be an option, although they may take longer to process.

Prepaid Cards : Services like Paysafecard allow you to buy prepaid cards that can be used for online deposits. You can’t use them for payouts, though.

Cryptocurrencies: Some of the best sports betting apps accept deposits in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, offering fast transactions and increased privacy.

Best Sports Betting Sites Canada - FAQ

Can I Sports Bet in Canada?

Yes, you can bet on sports in Canada. These sites offer a wide range of sports and betting options, catering to the diverse preferences of Canadian bettors.

Just make sure that you’re wagering at legit sportsbooks to ensure the safety of your data and funds, like those featured in this article.

What Sportsbooks Work in Canada?

TonyBet, PowerPlay, Cloudbet, and all the other featured sportsbooks in this article work great in Canada. They offer great odds, generous bonuses, and so much more.

Is Live Betting Available in Canada?

Yes, live betting is available in Canada. The best sports betting sites and sportsbooks offer this feature to Canadian sports bettors.

Some notable platforms include TonyBet, which is known for its in-play betting interface, along with Bodog and BetOnline, both of which are appreciated for stylish design.

Which Canadian Sportsbook Has the Fastest Payouts?

Cloudbet, Bodog, and BetOnline are all reputable sportsbooks known for their fast cashouts, but each has unique features that set them apart.

Cloudbet is a top choice for those using cryptocurrency. As a licensed Bitcoin gambling operator, Cloudbet not only offers online casino games and sports betting to players worldwide, but it also provides the added advantage of quick and secure crypto transactions.

Bodog, on the other hand, is a great choice for those using fiat currency. It's been part of the online sportsbooks and casinos world for a long time, and it has earned a reputation for reliable and fast cashouts with traditional payment methods.

What is the ‘Vig,’ and How Does It Work in Canadian Sportsbooks?

The "Vig," short for vigorish, is a term used in the world of online sports betting and gambling. It refers to the commission or fee that a bookmaker or sportsbook charges for taking a bet. This fee is also known as the "juice."

The purpose of the vig is to ensure that the sportsbook makes a profit, regardless of the outcome of the game or event. The vig is usually built into the odds offered by the sportsbook. Most commonly, the vig is less than 5%, an amount that most gamblers are willing to pay for the service provided.

For example, consider a standard point spread bet where the odds are -110. This means that for every $110 bet, the potential profit is $100. The extra $10 is the vig, which goes to the sportsbook regardless of whether the bet was won or lost.

In some cases, sportsbooks may adjust the vig based on the betting action they're seeing. If a lot of bets are coming in for one side, the sportsbook might adjust the odds to make the other side more attractive, helping to balance their risk.

Can I bet with cryptocurrency at online sportsbooks in Canada?

Yes, you can bet with cryptocurrency in Canada. Many online sportsbooks and Canadian gambling sites , like Bodog, are embracing the digital currency trend and accepting popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency betting offers several advantages, such as faster transaction times, lower fees, and enhanced privacy. It's important to note that the value of cryptocurrencies can be volatile, and this should be taken into account when using them for betting.

Comparing the 5 Best Sportsbooks Online in Canada

Check out our recap of the 5 best sports betting sites Canada has to offer and the top features of each Canadian sportsbook:

TonyBet: Our number one online sports betting site has the whole package. Incredible market depth, stunning live betting tools and a brilliant mobile app are just a few of the key benefits. So too is the fantastic welcome bonus of 100% up to $350.

PowerPlay: We’ve found the most valuable welcome bonus of all the best sports betting sites in Canada in terms of overall value and ease of use by way of sensible terms and conditions - and it can be found at PowerPlay. It’s a 100% matched deposit of up to $500!

MyStake: The most versatile of all Canadian sports betting sites, MyStake boasts betting options for about 40 sports and a $500 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate. This betting site also offers live betting options and a 3+1 Free Bet deal.

Cloudbet: The top-rated option for crypto sports betting in Canada, offering odds for over 30 sports, great coverage of eSports events, and a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus.

Bodog: The sports betting site in Canada with the most experience also offers highly competitive odds for hockey wagers and a generous $400 first-deposit bonus with 50 extra spins for the site's online casino. Live betting, early cash-out, and player props are all available here.

How to Join Best Betting Sites in Canada

All it takes to place sports wagers in Canada is about 5 minutes of your time. This is how to join TonyBet, but you can follow similar steps to sign up with any other bookmaker of your choice.

Step 1: Go to the Sports Betting Site Homepage

Visit TonyBet on your desktop or smartphone

You can also download the mobile app if you prefer

Look for the “Sign Up” button (in the top right on the desktop site)

Step 2: Create a New Account

Select your country, enter your email address and a password

Choose a currency then enter your name and date of birth

Enter your postal address and phone number and read the site terms

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Press the “Deposit” button on the homepage

Choose your preferred payment method

Enter an amount that qualifies for the welcome bonus

Complete the transaction with the on-screen instructions

Step 4: Start Betting

Go to the sportsbook

Find your favourite sports and betting markets

Place some bets and play through the bonus rollover

Tips for Online Betting Canada

We’ve listed the best Canadian sportsbooks in this article, but we believe finding the best betting sites is only half of the story. The second half is utilizing a proper betting strategy, and these are our top tips!

Arbitrage Betting : This strategy involves placing bets on all possible outcomes of an event across multiple bookmakers to guarantee a profit regardless of the result. It requires significant research and attention to detail but can be profitable.

Utilizing Prop Bet Opportunities : Seasoned Canadian sports bettors can find value in prop bets (bets on specific events within a game) by leveraging their deep knowledge of teams and players. For instance, betting on a specific player to score the first goal or predicting the exact scoreline.

Incorporating Advanced Analytics : Use advanced metrics and analytics to place informed bets. For instance, in hockey, stats like Corsi or Fenwick can provide insights beyond traditional stats like goals and assists.

Join Several Sports Betting Sites: By joining multiple betting sites, you can take advantage of various welcome bonuses, effectively increasing your initial betting capital. This strategy also provides the flexibility to compare odds across platforms, ensuring you get the best value for each bet.

Are You Ready to Start Betting Online in Canada?

We hope you enjoyed our reviews of the best Canadian sportsbooks and that you now have a better understanding of the online sports betting industry.

For our money, TonyBet is the best Canadian sports betting platform overall because of its amazing market depth, bonus offers and all round user experience in terms of mobile and live betting.

But there’s a lot of other quality out there to try out, including the stunning welcome bonus of PowerPlay and the extra wide market variety of MyStake.

So why not sign up for a handful of these awesome Canadian betting sites and get a whole lot of bonus cash for doing so?

Wherever you end up betting, have fun and wager responsibly!

