Outlook Spotlight

Best Online Gambling Sites Canada 2024: Top 10 Canadian Gambling Websites

The best gambling sites in Canada offer fast payouts and tons of casino games and sports betting markets to explore. Check out the updated list now!

Spotlight Desk
Spotlight Desk

January 30, 2024

online gambling canada
online gambling canada

The best online gambling sites in Canada offer high-quality games, competitive betting odds, easy-earn bonuses, and helpful customer support around the clock.

About 90% of the rest offer just the opposite.

To help you get started with trusted Canadian gambling sites, we’ve played at more casinos than we can count and updated our rankings.

The battle was a close one, with TonyBet taking the #1 spot. Even so, we’ve got 12 more gambling sites to discuss, so let’s dive in headfirst.

Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

  • TonyBet: Best overall

  • Bodog: Top pick for sports betting

  • Jackpot City: 400+ games

  • PlayOJO: 50 bonus spins - 0x wagering

  • Spin Away: Best for jackpot slots

  • 50crowns: C$2,500 welcome package

  • Woo Casino: Over 1,000 online slots

  • Hellspin: Largest collection of live dealer games

  • Ricky Casino: Most generous welcome package

  • BetOnline: Top poker tournaments

  • Playzilla: Best casino design

  • Ditobet: 35+ betting categories

The best online gambling sites in Canada bring amazing bonuses, thousands of exciting games, and hundreds of sports betting options to the table. Let’s explore what each of them has to offer.

1. TonyBet – Best Online Canadian Gambling Site Overall

TonyBet
TonyBet

Pros:

  • 4500+ online casino games

  • Solid 50% reload bonuses

  • Slots tournaments with $1000 up for grabs daily

  • Great sportsbook + esports betting

  • Great VIP program

Cons:

  • Could support more cryptos

  • Doesn’t have a dedicated section for table games

Originally established as OmniBet in 2003, TonyBet has evolved into a renowned online casino specializing in sports bets as well. The brand underwent a rebranding in 2009 and has since become the beloved TonyBet that players cherish today. 

With a license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, this online casino ensures a secure and trustworthy gaming environment - but what puts it up top is their exceptional bonuses, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Game Variety: 5/5

TonyBet stands head and shoulders above the majority of its competitors when it comes to casino games. With a staggering selection of over 4500 games, you'll never run out of exciting options to explore.

TonyBet boasts over 4000 top slot titles, an array of Drops and Wins games, and a collection of instant titles. 

If you ever tire of the incredible casino games, TonyBet also has you covered with an exceptional sportsbook where you can place wagers on your favorite teams.

Their elite live casino rounds out the selection, offering an insane amount of unique variants like Mega Fire Blaze Roulette and One Blackjack.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

New Canadian players who decide to register on TonyBet are in for a treat: with an enticing 100% welcome bonus of up to C$1000, accompanied by 120 free spins. 

To take advantage of this generous offer, a minimum deposit of only C$20 is required.

Regular players on the platform are also in for ongoing benefits and promotions. These include Friday Reload bonuses, thrilling Slot Races, and access to a dedicated VIP Program tailored to reward loyal players.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

To ensure a smooth gaming experience, this online casino provides over 12 convenient payment options. When it comes to making deposits, players have a variety of choices available, including Visa, Mastercard, Interac, and Paysafecard. 

Additionally, the casino supports cryptocurrency payments, such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Deposits made through any of these options are processed instantly and do not incur any fees. 

However, it's important to note that depending on the chosen withdrawal method, payments may take approximately 3-5 days to process before reaching your account.

Customer Support: 5/5

In case you encounter any issues or have questions, there are multiple avenues for assistance. 

You can refer to the comprehensive FAQs page for quick answers. Alternatively, you have the option to reach out by sending an email. If you prefer more immediate support, the live chat feature is available during operating hours, allowing you to engage in real-time conversations with a representative

>> Grab up to $1,000 and 120 free spins now [TonyBet] <<

2. Bodog – Best Canadian Gambling Site for Betting & Casino Combo

Bodog
Bodog

Pros:

  • Over 700 casino games

  • Hot-Drop jackpots paying out over C$5M monthly

  • 40+ live dealer games

  • Competitive odds on over 30 sports and helpful betting tools

  • Poker tournaments

  • Dedicated bonuses for each gambling option

Cons:

  • Must go through FAQ to contact support

  • Most withdrawals are issued to the same method used for deposits

Bodog has become a staple among Canadian gambling sites – and we can’t have thousands of pissed-off Canadians that frequent this all-around gambling site daily judging us for not including it in our list.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Bodog offers everything from casino games, live dealers, online slots, sports betting, and poker tournaments. Where do we begin?

Bodog counts precisely 508 slot games, with everything from classic 3-reelers to modern 8-reel slots and Panda-themed games included. What stands out the most in this section is the hot-drop jackpots, which pay out over $5M in monthly jackpots to lucky Canadian winners.

If you’re more of a card player (or the wheel-spinning type), you can open Bodog’s Live Dealer category and explore over 40 live dealer tables of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and a few Super 6 tables. Bets start low at $1 for some roulette tables and max out at $10,000 for blackjack.

The sports betting section at Bodog has all the bells and whistles you need to start betting. This includes a dedicated prop builder, a simulated live match preview, the option to customize the odds however you like them, odds for over 30 sports, and special bonuses for featured events.

You can also compete in poker tournaments and cash games. Nuff said.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Whatever gambling option you choose to get started with, Bodog has a bonus that’ll fit your needs. 

Going to play online slots or some table games? Cool – you can claim a 100% bonus of up to $600 and 50 free spins with fair 25x wagering requirements.

The sports betting bonus is a 100% match up to $400, along with 40 free spins for the Gods of Luxor slot game. This offer is subject to a 5x rollover for sports bets, after which you can withdraw any winnings you’ve made using it.

The 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus is actually the biggest one, but the trick with this one is that it stays locked in your account, giving you 30 days to unlock it by playing poker and earning Rewards Points. This is actually a way to replace a regular rakeback, which we don’t like.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use a handful of banking options to fund your account at Bodog, including Interac, MasterCard, Visa, Bank Transfer, and a few cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

The withdrawal options are pretty much the same – but keep in mind that Bodog will mostly process payouts to the same methods you deposit with, plus a check by courier.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

When you need support, you’ll first need to look for an answer in Bodog’s comprehensive help section alone. When you open a question and scroll all the way to the bottom, you’ll see a massive saying, “Did you find what you were looking for?”.

Click “No” if it doesn't resolve your issue, and you can then get connected with a live chat agent within 5 minutes, and you can also send an email if it’s not a pressing issue.

>> Get up to $600 and 50 free spins [Bodog] <<

3. Jackpot City – Best Variety of Real Money Gambling Games in Canada

Jackpot City
Jackpot City

Pros:

  • Originally launched in 2001 

  • 500+ online slots and table games

  • Welcome bonus up to $1,600

  • Long list of payment methods

  • CA$33M in combined jackpot prizes

  • 24/7 chat + email support 

Cons:

  • Can’t try games for free as a guest

  • Must be a registered user to use live chat

Jackpot City was originally launched in 2001 and quickly became a household name among worldwide gamblers. Two decades later, they’ve ridden their reputation to stardom and opened their doors to Canadian players.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Jackpot City is a jack of all trades if we’ve ever seen one. They work closely with 16 top software providers to ensure a premium gambling experience. Don’t let their age fool you – they’ve completely re-branded their online casino and upgraded their graphics for a modern audience. 

They come equipped with 400+ of the best online slots, 30+ high-limit jackpot games, over 50 live dealer games, and hundreds more virtual tables. With the exception of sports betting in Canada, they’ve covered all the bases for Canadian players. 

A handful of roulette wheels, video poker games, and virtual baccarat tables round out their selection. 

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Jackpot City’s four-tiered welcome package is equal parts straightforward and generous. 

They’ll double your first four deposits all the way up to $400 each, allowing you to claim a maximum of $1,600 in deposit bonuses. To qualify for this offer, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of $10.

There’s also a loyalty program in place for regulars, as well as a daily match bonus that changes every time based on how much you’ve played the previous day.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can use all major debit and credit cards, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, an ecoVoucher, an instant banking transfer, or an eCheck to deposit funds with Jackpot City. For all listed payment methods, you must deposit at least $10 to get started.

This $10 deposit minimum unlocks each portion of the welcome package as well. 

New players can withdraw between $10 and $10,000 per transaction. Debit card and bank transfer payouts come with a nominal processing fee, but all e-wallet transactions are free of charge. In most cases, winnings are delivered in just 2-3 days. 

Customer Support: 4.7/5

As you might guess, given its 22-year-long track record, Jackpot City takes customer concerns very seriously. You can get in touch with a real agent via 24/7 live chat and email.

Even without a phone number for players to call, Jackpot City offers reliable support that is sure to help out with whatever issue you’re facing. 

>> Enjoy up to $1,600 welcome bonus [Jackpot City] <<

4. PlayOJO – Best Online Gambling Canada Site for No-Wager Bonuses

PlayOJO
PlayOJO

Pros:

  • Over 2000 casino games

  • No wagering requirements

  • No transaction minimums 

  • 50 free spins welcome bonus

  • Dedicated OJOPlus program for even more bonuses

Cons:

  • No traditional deposit bonus 

  • You can’t contact live support without an account

Players come first at PlayOJO. In addition to hosting 2,100+ casino games, they don’t implement any wagering requirements or transaction minimums. 

Game Variety: 4.8/5

PlayOJO tips the scales with thousands of online slots, 160+ live dealer games, and 150+ virtual table games. Nearly half of the table games in both RNG and live dealer variants are dedicated to real money online blackjack, which means there are over 150 variants to explore. That’s insane.

Among the big selection of slot games, you’ll find Playtech’s finest Age of the Gods progressive slots – both the normal titles and new Megaways spin-offs – in addition to exclusive PlayOJO titles like Jasmine Dreams.

PlayOJO is also home to 10+ exclusive game shows. Play Deal or No Deal, Sweet Bonanza Candy Land, and Monopoly: Big Baller for real money at PlayOJO.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Deposit a minimum of $10 at PlayOJO, and you’ll claim 50 free spins to use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. Each spin is worth $0.10, but this popular machine boasts a 96% RTP. The luckiest winners can receive up to 500x their stake.

Once you’ve used up your initial round of bonus spins, visit PlayOJO’s Kickers section to claim 30 more free spins. Bonus cash isn’t part of PlayOJO’s welcome bonus, but our experts appreciate the no-wagering-requirements policy.

Should you get lucky enough to win, you can withdraw any winnings immediately.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

PlayOJO accepts deposits made via debit card, Interac, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, ecoVoucher, Astropay, and Jeton. Although the minimum deposit is not listed, you must deposit $10 or more to claim your 80 free spins here.

It’s also true that PlayOJO doesn’t care for withdrawal minimums. 

You can withdraw as little as $3 from your account, but only payouts in excess of $5 remain free of fees. E-wallet transactions are processed and delivered within 24 hours. If you’re using a bank account or debit card to play here, you’ll wait between 3-5 days to see your winnings.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Like our top pick, PlayOJO makes it easy and convenient for players to get in touch with a live agent around the clock. We’d highly recommend using their 24/7 chat feature if you require immediate assistance – our experts have received a reply within moments.

Players with a real problem on their hands should instead get in touch via email. 

If you have any further questions or concerns, PlayOJO’s dedicated Help Center doubles as a nifty how-to guide regarding account setup, gameplay rules, bonus terms, and more.

>> Grab up to 50 free spins [PlayOJO] <<

5. Spin Away – Best Canada Online Gambling Site for Slots

Spin Away
Spin Away

Pros:

  • $1,500 welcome bonus with 100 free spins

  • Largest jackpot slots from best providers

  • Near-instant payouts

  • 1,300+ slot games to play

  • 24/7 customer support

Cons:

  • Design is not the best

  • Could use more reload bonuses

Coming up next, we have Spin Away, an excellent online casino with 1,300+ slots to play. And, many of these slots are progressive jackpot games, promising hours of fun and exciting prizes. Want to find out more? Keep reading!

Game Variety: 4.85/5

Spin Away has 1,500+ of the best online casino games on deck, but they’ve attracted high rollers more than any other Canadian gambling site. With jaw-dropping jackpot prizes at stake, it’s no surprise that jackpot hunters choose this casino over the others.

Our experts came across 18+ eight-figure jackpot machines, but we’d recommend playing Book of Atem by Games Global, Cash 'N Riches by Triple Edge Studios, and Gunslinger Reloaded by Play n Go.

But make sure to check out their full library of jackpot games – it’s actually quite easy to find, as Spin Away has a dediacted section for its jackpot games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.65/5

Make your first deposit at Spin Away – they’ll double your deposit up to $500 and credit your account with 100 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza.

And, that’s not all – the welcome package goes up to $1,500 for new users!

Make sure to check out their promotions page from time to time, too, as they frequently update their list of offers.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Spin Away features a great array of banking options for maximum flexibility. Canadians will be able to use banking options like Visa, MasterCard, Interac, as well as Skrill, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, and a variety of cryptocurrencies.

Banking is very comfortable here – all the deposits are processed instantly, and Spin Away aims at processing payouts as fast as possible, too. Most of the withdrawals are approved almost instantly, but the cryptos are the fastest.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

If you need further assistance at Spin Away, you won’t have trouble getting in contact with somebody who can help. Their excellent 24/7 chat team responds within seconds.

Still, if you have detailed inquiries or a special case to present, you might find their email hotline more suitable.

6. 50crowns – Best Welcome Bonus of All Canadian Gambling Websites

50crowns
50crowns

Pros:

  • More than 5000 games

  • Instant withdrawal processing

  • Live casino games from Evolution Gaming

  • Great variety of banking options

  • 100% up to C$2,500 welcome package

Cons:

  • FAQ section doesn’t provide a lot of information

  • Not many ongoing promotions 

50crowns is a new Canadian online casino that offers a straight-up amazing welcome package and tons of deposit and withdrawal options – with most payout requests processed extremely fast.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

The number of online casino games available at 50crowns is stunning. It’s already over 5000, and that number is growing all the time.

You might think that with this many titles, there’s going to be a lot of filler. This isn’t strictly untrue, but you’ll find that the quality is actually very high across the board. 

That’s because the slots, blackjack, and poker games come from top developers like BGaming, Betsoft, and more.

And if you prefer your games played with a real-life dealer, then you can check out the abundance of live casino games here, many of which come from the almighty Evolution Gaming. 

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

There’s a welcome bonus package worth up to $2500 plus an additional 100 free spins waiting for everyone who signs up for a new account with 50crowns. 

This is an awesome way to get up and running, especially when you consider the fact that the bonus covers the first 3 deposits you make.

Once you’ve finished with this, you can check out a pretty cool VIP program, but there isn’t a lot going on in the way of reload bonuses. We might have liked to have seen a few more matched deposits and free spins here. 

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

50crowns is arguably the best of the online casinos in Canada for banking as it’s one of the few that processes withdrawals near-instantly. There’s no need to wait for a 24 or even 48-hour pending period here. 

So if you choose to pay with one of the crypto banking options they offer, you should see that cash back in your coin wallet in under 30 minutes. You won’t get payments faster than this at any other Canadian online casino.

You don’t have to pay with crypto, though. 50crowns also supports credit cards, plenty of eWallets and more fiat currency options, like MiFinity, iDebit, Skrill, and more. 

Customer Support: 4.5/5

You’ll be unlikely to need to get hold of the 50crowns customer support team, but if you do, you can reach out to them 24 hours a day. However, you’ll need to speak to a bot for a while before you can get through to anyone. 

Here’s How We Ranked the Best Gambling Sites in Canada

Online Casino Games & Sports Betting:

We prioritized Canadian online casino sites with the largest collection of online gambling Canada games. You’ll find an endless stream of slot games, popular table games, live dealer games, and unique specialty titles. Our team also paid attention to the best Canadian gambling sites with sports betting options. 

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions:

Any legit online casino offers generous deposit bonuses for Canadian players. You’ll get free spins, bonus cash, and free bets after making your first deposit. Our team gave a higher ranking to Canadian online casinos with the lowest wagering requirements and most accessible transaction minimums.

Security and Trust:

We prioritize online casinos in Canada with good security measures and trustworthy operations. Each site on our list is protected by advanced encryption technology and holds a license from reputable gaming authorities. We also factor in third-party audits to ensure fairness and integrity.

Secure Payment Methods for Gambling Online:

The best Canadian gambling sites accept several payment methods. You can transact with crypto, multiple e-wallets, your bank account, or a debit card. Plus, we noted the online casinos in Canada with the quickest payout speeds. 

Customer Support Options:

Reputable Canadian online casinos put your satisfaction at the forefront with easily accessible customer service options. All our top picks offer 24/7 live chat and email support, but we gave a higher ranking to online casinos in Canada with a dedicated phone line and presence on social media.

Where Can I Gamble Online in Canada?

  • TonyBet: Best overall

  • Bodog: Best for sports betting & casino games

  • Jackpot City: 400+ games

  • PlayOJO: 50 bonus spins - 0x wagering

  • SpinAway: Best for slots

TonyBet is a top choice when it comes to gambling online in Canada. It offers awesome bonuses, over 4,500 online casino games, and many other exciting features.

Best Gambling Games to Play in Canada

Best Gambling Games
Best Gambling Games

Canadian real money gamblers like to play different casino games. Among the most popular ones are these:

Online Poker

We found that Canadian players love poker! There are many Canadian gambling sites that offer this game, too. Whether you want to play traditional Texas Hold’em, Omaha, or anything else, we are sure you’ll find a site on our list.

Online Slots

Slots are popular everywhere, and Canada is no exception. Make sure to check out our top online slots Canada picks for some of the most popular slot titles out there – we picked casinos that offer users slots from leading providers, so both quality and quantity is guaranteed.

Online Jackpot Slots

Do you know what’s even more fun than traditional video slots? Progressive jackpot slots, of course! Some of them come with huge payouts – usually over $100,000, and sometimes much more!

Online Blackjack

Nothing’s more exciting than beating the dealer to 21 – and if you want to know exactly how that feels, Canadian online casinos offer a bunch of online blackjack games in Canada to try out. In fact, many of these are live blackjack games, so you can play with real-life dealers from the comfort of your home at live casinos in Canada.

Online Roulette

Good old roulette – who doesn’t love this game? We know we do! And Canadians seem to agree, too. Roulette is a game of pure luck, so spin the wheel and wait for the lady luck to be on your side.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Site to Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada?

We’ve thoroughly reviewed countless Canadian gambling sites over the years, but Jackpot City continues to outshine its competition. Here’s why we consider it to be the best online gambling site in Canada:

Unmatched Reputation: Having launched in 2001, Jackpot City is among the oldest and most trusted online casinos in Canada ever.

High-Quality Casino Games: Jackpot City works closely with 16 leading software providers to host 500+ high-quality games. With the exception of sports betting, they cover all ends of the spectrum. Enjoy popular slot games, table games, and live dealer games with our top pick.

Four-Tiered Deposit Bonus: Jackpot City greets new players with a generous welcome package. Your first four deposits will be matched by 100% up to $400 each – and the minimum deposit to qualify is only $10.

Why Should I Gamble Online in Canada for Real Money?

If you’ve never gambled at real money online casinos before, you might be wondering – why start now? 

Below, we’ve offered a few compelling reasons to make the switch from land-based casinos to Canadian gambling sites. 

More Variety: In comparison to brick-and-mortar casinos, Canadian online casinos simply have more to offer. Because they’re not limited by physical space, they have room for thousands of slot machines, table games, and unique specialty titles. 

Convenience: No matter how you like to gamble online, you can do it all from home. Save money on travel accommodations, skip the lines, and find brand-new favourites from the comfort of your home. The best online casinos promise unparalleled convenience. 

Generous Incentives: When you visit casinos in person, it’s rare to find any sort of bonus. By comparison, online casinos incentivize their players to get started with hefty welcome packages.

Secure Payment Methods to Use at Canadian Real Money Gambling Sites

There are loads of ways to pay at the best Canadian online casinos. All online casino sites worth their salt will provide players with a wide range of options. 

Here are a few that you might see at our top picks and elsewhere:

Credit and Debit Cards

VISA and Mastercard are the two most common payment methods and have been since online gambling for real money emerged in the 90s. 

They are accepted by all Canadian online gambling sites and are generally very easy to use.

The downside is that withdrawals via cards might take longer to process at Canadian online casinos.

You’ll also sometimes be able to pay with AMEX, but this is less common.

eWallets 

This is the main alternative to using a credit or debit card, and it’s catching up in popularity all the time. 

These are easier to use in that all you need to do is log into your account online to make a payment. Plus, withdrawals are often quicker.

A few examples of eWallets are PayPal and Skrill, but there are dozens out there. 

Each of them is going to have its own withdrawal limits and potential fees, but it should be noted that they are generally fee-free or much cheaper than card transactions.

Cryptocurrencies 

Crypto is a super popular way to pay at most of the best online casinos because it lets you maintain complete anonymity at some online casinos, and withdrawals are nearly instant.

Be warned, though. Cryptocurrencies are very volatile, so you might find yourself losing money on their value even if you’re winning money at an online casino. 

Bank Transfer

Some online casino sites for gambling in Canada still support bank transfer payments. This is a bit of an outdated way to pay right now, but some people prefer the simplicity of just being able to log into their bank account and make the switch. It is very easy! 

The key negative of bank transfers is that they can be really slow, both for deposits and withdrawals. We’ve heard of instances where these withdrawals have taken over a week, and that’s far from ideal.

Interac

Interac is a payment service that is extremely popular in Canada and is often available at many Canadian online casinos. It's easy to use, safe, and provides relatively fast withdrawals. It's also typically fee-free for the user.

Although not as widespread as credit cards or eWallets, Interac's growing usage rate makes it a favored choice for many Canadians. Keep an eye out for other local options as well, such as iDebit or InstaDebit, which offer similar benefits.

Prepaid Cards and Vouchers

These are another increasingly popular payment option for online gamblers. Brands like Paysafecard offer a physical or digital card that you can load with funds and use to deposit at various online casinos.

The main advantage here is that it's extremely secure, as it doesn't require linking to any of your bank accounts. However, note that prepaid cards usually can't be used for withdrawals, so you'll need an alternative method to cash out your winnings.

Latest Gambling News in Canada [2024]

  • TonyBet Casino has rolled out 72 Fortunes, the latest game title from renowned software developer, Betsoft Gaming. Released on September 14, 2023, the game promises an action-packed adventure filled with multipliers, bonuses, and mythical themes featuring Wukong the Monkey God.

  • Starting September 1, 2023, PlayOJO is offering a month-long £30k September Surprise. This promotion features a total prize pool of £30,000 and a different variety of bingo games each day, including options like penny bingo, roll-on, and XTG games. 

  • Black Wolf 2 added to Spin Away's library, an excellent game by Boongo! You can now play this game at spin away – and if you are not sure whether it’s the perfect title for you or not, make sure to try it out in demo mode.

Best Online Gambling Sites Canada: FAQ

Can You Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada? 

Yes, you can play online casino games for real money in Canada. Our best Canadian gambling sites are authorized to accept real money wagers in Canadian dollars. 

In many ways, it’s just like betting in person without the added hassle.

Are Canadian Gambling Sites Rigged? 

So long as you’re betting with a licensed Canadian online casino, none of the games you see are rigged against you. Every slot and table game you play is tested independently for a randomized outcome. Games that don’t make the cut aren’t approved.

Our team only reviews licensed and regulated online casinos, so it’s 100% safe to gamble with any site listed here. Beyond fair games, you can expect legitimate bonuses, helpful customer support, and timely payout speed with all our top picks. 

Why Are Online Casinos so Popular in Canada?

Online gambling Canada games are all the rage in Canada right now because you can play them wherever you go, thanks to mobile casino gaming. 

Plus, online casino sites are fully licensed and offer games with higher RTPs than those found at land-based casinos, so their popularity isn’t really a surprise. On top of all this, all casinos offer generous bonuses for new players.

Which Canadian Gambling Site Offers the Best Bonuses?

It’s a tough choice to make, but PlayOJO has the best bonus among all gambling sites in Canada. 

Use the promo code OJO80 with your first deposit of $10 or more to get started. You’ll receive 50 free spins to use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard, which boasts a 96% RTP and 500x max payout. Then, you’ll claim 30 extra free spins after visiting PlayOJO’s Kickers section. 

This welcome package is unique because it comes with 0x wagering requirements. In other words, you can withdraw any winnings you get immediately.

Can I Bet on Sports With Gambling Sites in Canada?

Yes, you can bet on sports at 4 of our listed Canadian gambling sites, including TonyBet,  Bodog, BetOnline and Ditobet. 

All of these top online sportsbooks feature thousands of daily sports betting markets and have competitive odds, so you’re pretty much covered regardless of what you’re looking to bet on.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Gambling Sites in Canada

TonyBet: Our top gambling site in Canada offers an extensive collection of over 4500 games. For new players who register on the platform, there's a generous 100% deposit match bonus awaiting them, with a maximum value of up to C$1000 + 120 free spins.

Bodog: If you find yourself betting on anything and everything, you no longer have to switch between casinos and betting sites – Bodog has it all. You can explore over 700 casino games, bet on sports, or join poker tournaments with a generous bonus on your first deposit.

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best online casino site for Canadian players looking for game variety. Given their 22-year reputation, collection of 500+ awesome games, and $1,600 welcome package, it’s no surprise they earned our top spot. They’ll match your first 4 deposits by 100% up to $400 each.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO keeps players intrigued with 2,104 games, but their unique welcome bonus earned them a spot on this list. Use the code OJO80 and claim 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. There are no wagering requirements or payout minimums to mention - something you won’t find at many Canadian gambling sites.

Spin Away: Looking for the best online gambling site in Canada for jackpot slots? Look no further – Spin Away’s got you covered. Don’t forget to actitave your $1,500 welcome bonus once you sign up for a new account!

How to Get Started at the Top Gambling Sites Canada

You might be wondering what steps you need to take to start gambling online in Canada. Using TonyBet as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for beginners.

Step 1: Choose the Right Casino

  • Browse our list of trusted Canadian online casinos

  • We recommend TonyBet

  • But others might be a better fit for you

Step 2: Start the Registration Process

  • Visit TonyBet’s website

  • Locate the purple 'Sign Up' button on TonyBet's homepage

  • Click it to start the registration

  • Select your province and provide necessary details

Step 3: Complete Account Creation

  • Verify that you are 18 years or older

  • Hit the 'Register' button to finish setting up your account

Step 4: Confirm Your Email Address

  • Check your email for a verification message from TonyBet

  • Click the link inside to authenticate your email address

Step 5: Start Online Gambling in Canada for Real Money

  • Return to TonyBet's homepage and go to the cashier section

  • Choose your payment method and opt-in for the welcome package

  • Deposit a minimum of $20 to activate your account

  • Explore the 4500+ real money games available on TonyBet

Tips & Tricks for Finding the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites

We’ve put together a few tips and tricks for first-time Canadian gamblers. If you’re looking for the best online gambling Canada experience possible, read this section of our review.

Explore Free Games

Before you play slots and table games for real money, we’d suggest playing demo games first. You’ll get a feel for each casino’s user interface, game selection, and general layout with no financial commitment. It’s always a smart move.

Check RTP Percentages

Return-to-player (RTP) percentages indicate how likely you are to win per spin, round, or game. It’s recommended that you only bet on slots with a 96% RTP or higher for increased winning chances. 

Always Read the Fine Print

Those awesome bonuses we mentioned earlier come with fine print, and our experts have done the best we can to explain them in simple terms. However, online casinos in Canada are entitled to change their T&Cs. 

Every so often, we’d recommend combing through your chosen site’s terms and conditions to ensure that you’re up to date.

So, What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites Canada Has To Offer?

There are hundreds of gambling sites to explore in Canada – and you were lucky enough to find the top 10 in one place.

To recap, TonyBet earned the #1 spot on this list. They have a long track record of trust and over 4,500 games from leading providers – not to mention the $1,000 deposit bonus.

Still, we’d highly recommend checking out any listed online casino on our list that grabs your attention. 

No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations:

  • http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

  • http://www.cprg.ca/

  • https://www.responsiblegambling.org/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS