Canadian real money gamblers like to play different casino games. Among the most popular ones are these:

Online Poker

We found that Canadian players love poker! There are many Canadian gambling sites that offer this game, too. Whether you want to play traditional Texas Hold’em, Omaha, or anything else, we are sure you’ll find a site on our list.

Online Slots

Slots are popular everywhere, and Canada is no exception. Make sure to check out our top online slots Canada picks for some of the most popular slot titles out there – we picked casinos that offer users slots from leading providers, so both quality and quantity is guaranteed.

Online Jackpot Slots

Do you know what’s even more fun than traditional video slots? Progressive jackpot slots, of course! Some of them come with huge payouts – usually over $100,000, and sometimes much more!

Online Blackjack

Nothing’s more exciting than beating the dealer to 21 – and if you want to know exactly how that feels, Canadian online casinos offer a bunch of online blackjack games in Canada to try out. In fact, many of these are live blackjack games, so you can play with real-life dealers from the comfort of your home at live casinos in Canada.

Online Roulette

Good old roulette – who doesn’t love this game? We know we do! And Canadians seem to agree, too. Roulette is a game of pure luck, so spin the wheel and wait for the lady luck to be on your side.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Site to Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada?

We’ve thoroughly reviewed countless Canadian gambling sites over the years, but Jackpot City continues to outshine its competition. Here’s why we consider it to be the best online gambling site in Canada:

Unmatched Reputation: Having launched in 2001, Jackpot City is among the oldest and most trusted online casinos in Canada ever.

High-Quality Casino Games: Jackpot City works closely with 16 leading software providers to host 500+ high-quality games. With the exception of sports betting, they cover all ends of the spectrum. Enjoy popular slot games, table games, and live dealer games with our top pick.

Four-Tiered Deposit Bonus: Jackpot City greets new players with a generous welcome package. Your first four deposits will be matched by 100% up to $400 each – and the minimum deposit to qualify is only $10.

Why Should I Gamble Online in Canada for Real Money?

If you’ve never gambled at real money online casinos before, you might be wondering – why start now?

Below, we’ve offered a few compelling reasons to make the switch from land-based casinos to Canadian gambling sites.

More Variety: In comparison to brick-and-mortar casinos, Canadian online casinos simply have more to offer. Because they’re not limited by physical space, they have room for thousands of slot machines, table games, and unique specialty titles.

Convenience: No matter how you like to gamble online, you can do it all from home. Save money on travel accommodations, skip the lines, and find brand-new favourites from the comfort of your home. The best online casinos promise unparalleled convenience.

Generous Incentives: When you visit casinos in person, it’s rare to find any sort of bonus. By comparison, online casinos incentivize their players to get started with hefty welcome packages.

Secure Payment Methods to Use at Canadian Real Money Gambling Sites

There are loads of ways to pay at the best Canadian online casinos. All online casino sites worth their salt will provide players with a wide range of options.

Here are a few that you might see at our top picks and elsewhere:

Credit and Debit Cards

VISA and Mastercard are the two most common payment methods and have been since online gambling for real money emerged in the 90s.

They are accepted by all Canadian online gambling sites and are generally very easy to use.

The downside is that withdrawals via cards might take longer to process at Canadian online casinos.

You’ll also sometimes be able to pay with AMEX, but this is less common.

eWallets

This is the main alternative to using a credit or debit card, and it’s catching up in popularity all the time.

These are easier to use in that all you need to do is log into your account online to make a payment. Plus, withdrawals are often quicker.

A few examples of eWallets are PayPal and Skrill, but there are dozens out there.

Each of them is going to have its own withdrawal limits and potential fees, but it should be noted that they are generally fee-free or much cheaper than card transactions.

Cryptocurrencies

Crypto is a super popular way to pay at most of the best online casinos because it lets you maintain complete anonymity at some online casinos, and withdrawals are nearly instant.

Be warned, though. Cryptocurrencies are very volatile, so you might find yourself losing money on their value even if you’re winning money at an online casino.

Bank Transfer

Some online casino sites for gambling in Canada still support bank transfer payments. This is a bit of an outdated way to pay right now, but some people prefer the simplicity of just being able to log into their bank account and make the switch. It is very easy!

The key negative of bank transfers is that they can be really slow, both for deposits and withdrawals. We’ve heard of instances where these withdrawals have taken over a week, and that’s far from ideal.

Interac

Interac is a payment service that is extremely popular in Canada and is often available at many Canadian online casinos. It's easy to use, safe, and provides relatively fast withdrawals. It's also typically fee-free for the user.

Although not as widespread as credit cards or eWallets, Interac's growing usage rate makes it a favored choice for many Canadians. Keep an eye out for other local options as well, such as iDebit or InstaDebit, which offer similar benefits.

Prepaid Cards and Vouchers

These are another increasingly popular payment option for online gamblers. Brands like Paysafecard offer a physical or digital card that you can load with funds and use to deposit at various online casinos.

The main advantage here is that it's extremely secure, as it doesn't require linking to any of your bank accounts. However, note that prepaid cards usually can't be used for withdrawals, so you'll need an alternative method to cash out your winnings.

Latest Gambling News in Canada [2024]

TonyBet Casino has rolled out 72 Fortunes, the latest game title from renowned software developer, Betsoft Gaming. Released on September 14, 2023, the game promises an action-packed adventure filled with multipliers, bonuses, and mythical themes featuring Wukong the Monkey God.

Starting September 1, 2023 , PlayOJO is offering a month-long £30k September Surprise. This promotion features a total prize pool of £30,000 and a different variety of bingo games each day, including options like penny bingo, roll-on, and XTG games.

Black Wolf 2 added to Spin Away's library, an excellent game by Boongo! You can now play this game at spin away – and if you are not sure whether it’s the perfect title for you or not, make sure to try it out in demo mode.

Best Online Gambling Sites Canada: FAQ

Can You Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada?

Yes, you can play online casino games for real money in Canada. Our best Canadian gambling sites are authorized to accept real money wagers in Canadian dollars.

In many ways, it’s just like betting in person without the added hassle.

Are Canadian Gambling Sites Rigged?

So long as you’re betting with a licensed Canadian online casino, none of the games you see are rigged against you. Every slot and table game you play is tested independently for a randomized outcome. Games that don’t make the cut aren’t approved.

Our team only reviews licensed and regulated online casinos, so it’s 100% safe to gamble with any site listed here. Beyond fair games, you can expect legitimate bonuses, helpful customer support, and timely payout speed with all our top picks.

Why Are Online Casinos so Popular in Canada?

Online gambling Canada games are all the rage in Canada right now because you can play them wherever you go, thanks to mobile casino gaming.

Plus, online casino sites are fully licensed and offer games with higher RTPs than those found at land-based casinos, so their popularity isn’t really a surprise. On top of all this, all casinos offer generous bonuses for new players.

Which Canadian Gambling Site Offers the Best Bonuses?

It’s a tough choice to make, but PlayOJO has the best bonus among all gambling sites in Canada.

Use the promo code OJO80 with your first deposit of $10 or more to get started. You’ll receive 50 free spins to use on Thor: The Trials of Asgard, which boasts a 96% RTP and 500x max payout. Then, you’ll claim 30 extra free spins after visiting PlayOJO’s Kickers section.

This welcome package is unique because it comes with 0x wagering requirements. In other words, you can withdraw any winnings you get immediately.

Can I Bet on Sports With Gambling Sites in Canada?

Yes, you can bet on sports at 4 of our listed Canadian gambling sites, including TonyBet, Bodog, BetOnline and Ditobet.

All of these top online sportsbooks feature thousands of daily sports betting markets and have competitive odds, so you’re pretty much covered regardless of what you’re looking to bet on.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Gambling Sites in Canada

TonyBet: Our top gambling site in Canada offers an extensive collection of over 4500 games. For new players who register on the platform, there's a generous 100% deposit match bonus awaiting them, with a maximum value of up to C$1000 + 120 free spins.

Bodog: If you find yourself betting on anything and everything, you no longer have to switch between casinos and betting sites – Bodog has it all. You can explore over 700 casino games, bet on sports, or join poker tournaments with a generous bonus on your first deposit.

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best online casino site for Canadian players looking for game variety. Given their 22-year reputation, collection of 500+ awesome games, and $1,600 welcome package, it’s no surprise they earned our top spot. They’ll match your first 4 deposits by 100% up to $400 each.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO keeps players intrigued with 2,104 games, but their unique welcome bonus earned them a spot on this list. Use the code OJO80 and claim 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. There are no wagering requirements or payout minimums to mention - something you won’t find at many Canadian gambling sites.

Spin Away: Looking for the best online gambling site in Canada for jackpot slots? Look no further – Spin Away’s got you covered. Don’t forget to actitave your $1,500 welcome bonus once you sign up for a new account!

How to Get Started at the Top Gambling Sites Canada

You might be wondering what steps you need to take to start gambling online in Canada. Using TonyBet as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for beginners.

Step 1: Choose the Right Casino

Browse our list of trusted Canadian online casinos

We recommend TonyBet

But others might be a better fit for you

Step 2: Start the Registration Process

Visit TonyBet’s website

Locate the purple 'Sign Up' button on TonyBet's homepage

Click it to start the registration

Select your province and provide necessary details

Step 3: Complete Account Creation

Verify that you are 18 years or older

Hit the 'Register' button to finish setting up your account

Step 4: Confirm Your Email Address

Check your email for a verification message from TonyBet

Click the link inside to authenticate your email address

Step 5: Start Online Gambling in Canada for Real Money

Return to TonyBet's homepage and go to the cashier section

Choose your payment method and opt-in for the welcome package

Deposit a minimum of $20 to activate your account

Explore the 4500+ real money games available on TonyBet

Tips & Tricks for Finding the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites

We’ve put together a few tips and tricks for first-time Canadian gamblers. If you’re looking for the best online gambling Canada experience possible, read this section of our review.

Explore Free Games

Before you play slots and table games for real money, we’d suggest playing demo games first. You’ll get a feel for each casino’s user interface, game selection, and general layout with no financial commitment. It’s always a smart move.

Check RTP Percentages

Return-to-player (RTP) percentages indicate how likely you are to win per spin, round, or game. It’s recommended that you only bet on slots with a 96% RTP or higher for increased winning chances.

Always Read the Fine Print

Those awesome bonuses we mentioned earlier come with fine print, and our experts have done the best we can to explain them in simple terms. However, online casinos in Canada are entitled to change their T&Cs.

Every so often, we’d recommend combing through your chosen site’s terms and conditions to ensure that you’re up to date.

So, What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites Canada Has To Offer?

There are hundreds of gambling sites to explore in Canada – and you were lucky enough to find the top 10 in one place.

To recap, TonyBet earned the #1 spot on this list. They have a long track record of trust and over 4,500 games from leading providers – not to mention the $1,000 deposit bonus.

Still, we’d highly recommend checking out any listed online casino on our list that grabs your attention.

No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations:

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

http://www.cprg.ca/

https://www.responsiblegambling.org/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.