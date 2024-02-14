Been digging through Connor McDavid’s trash to find out what he’s been eating for breakfast? Then maybe it’s time for some betting in Canada.
No matter where your information comes from, you can take it to one of Canada’s best sports betting sites – and that’s where we come in.
Our elite team of experts has updated their list of the top 10 Canadian betting sites offering competitive odds, generous bonuses, and tons of betting markets on Canada’s most popular sports.
While Bodog came out on top thanks to its well-rounded gambling experience, lets read about all of them and see how they stack up.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada
Bodog - Best overall
MyStake - 1,000+ daily betting markets
Rabona - Best for live betting
Cloudbet - Top choice for crypto betting
BetOnline - Most generous sports bonuses
Mr Play - Best for horse racing
Yonibet - Great odds on the NHL
Sports Interaction - Best pick’em contests
Tonybet - Excellent VIP program
Greatwin - Top pick for mobile betting
Betting on various sports is a favorite pastime for many Canadians - and the top Canada sports betting sites on our list each come with their unique features. Now, let's explore what earned each of them a spot on our list.
Pros
100% sports welcome bonus
50 free spins on Gods of Luxor
Low wagering requirements
Competitive odds across 20+ sports
Amazing proposition builder tool
Robust casino game variety
Cons
Dual lines to discourage sharp bettors
No live streaming
We’re starting you off strong with one of the premier Canadian sportsbooks. Bodog has it all, from generous bonuses to some of the best odds in the industry, all backed up by a fantastic selection of live betting and video casino games.
Sportsbook Features - 4.9/5
Whether you’re a fan of popular sports markets like the NCAA, NHL, and tennis, or you’re a fan of less conventional betting markets like politics, motorsports, or the Gaelic games, Bodog has got you covered.
Not only are their lines diverse, but the odds are as good or better than most competitors.
Plus you’ll have access to a wealth of features like the rather impressive Props Builder, which makes it super easy to build both granular same-game parlays and complicated prop bets in just a few clicks. This adds an unparalleled level of depth to your Canada sports betting experience.
The live, in-play betting is also quite good at Bodog with odds across several sports updating in real-time, making it easy to see when single game wagering odds have gone up or down instantly.
The only complaint we have about this feature is the lack of a live-streaming feature, so you won’t be able to watch games on-site as you could with Rabona or BetOnline.
Betting Markets - 4.8/5
Bodog offers exactly 26 sports you can bet on, with the most popular and trending right now being:
MLB
NBA
NHL
Tennis
Golf
The trending events change all the time, and this section is the best indicator of what’s hot in the world when it comes to sports.
Betting markets-wise – taking NHL as an example – there are over 140 different bets you can place for each trending game. Some of these include:
3-Way Moneyline
Alternate Lines (Over/Under)
Specials (Zero Empty Net Goals, Both Teams to Score 2+ Goals, etc)
Game Props (Team to Score 1st Goal, Both Teams to Score 1st Period, etc)
Player Props (Anytime Goalscorer, Play to Score 3 or More Goals, etc)
Squares
Welcome Bonuses - 4.9/5
New players can double their starting bankroll when they sign up at Bodog by claiming a 100% match bonus good for up to CA$400 with 5x wagering requirements. They’ll even throw in 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor if you’re a casino player.
If you’re an all around gambler you’ll also be happy to know there’s a 100% online casino bonus up to $600 as well as a 100% poker bonus up to $1000.
Online Casino Games - 4.7/5
In addition to the impressive sportsbook, Bodog offers up over 500 of the best online slots in Canada plus table games from top providers like Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, Rival, and more.
So you’re sure to find something exciting like Green Chilli Hold and Win, 777 Deluxe, Treasures of Aztec, or more.
The table game section also has a nice blend of classics like blackjack, roulette, Caribbean Hold’em, and craps while also letting players try out some lesser-known poker variants like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.
Pros
Up to CA$500 welcome bonus
Over 40 sports betting categories
Diverse array of esports betting lines
Great single game sports betting odds
Massive selection of casino games
Cons
Website navigation needs work
Not all games contribute to the WR
Next up we have MyStake, a fantastic online bookmaker chock-full of great promotions, single event sports betting markets, online casino games, and much more.
One of our favourite things about this relatively new bookmaker is its devotion to the competitive video game sports betting industry, offering up odds across many cutthroat competitions.
Sportsbook Features - 4.7/5
The MyStake sportsbook is not terribly stylish and looks a little more like a spreadsheet than we care for, but it works in everyone’s favour as you’ll have no problem finding the sports betting options you’re looking for.
With about 40 single-game betting markets you’ll find everything from the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and all the other major sports leagues everyone loves right down to the… less-appreciated sports.
We found fantastic lines for floorball, Gaelic football and hurling, darts, field hockey, and more. So no matter what sort of betting you’re into, there’s something for everyone.
We were truly impressed with the esports betting markets, as well. We found solid odds on events for several of the top competitive video games including League of Legends, Counter-Strike, DotA2, Valorant, and many more!
Betting Markets - 4.8/5
Even though MyStake offers a ton of sports you can bet on, they cover soccer and esports the best. At any time, you’re likely to find over 1000 betting markets for soccer, ranging from the Canadian Premier League and La Liga to some very niche Brazilian leagues.
Some of the most popular betting markets are:
Double Chance
Draw no Bet
Which Team to Score
Handicap
First Goalscorer
Clean Sheet – Yes/No
Both Teams to Score
Number of Yellow and Red Cards
First Corner
For esports, some of the betting markets include:
First Blood
First Baron / Nashor (LoL and Dota 2)
First Round Pistol Winner (CSGO)
First Tower (LoL and Dota 2)
This is just a fraction of the popular betting markets at MyStake, with most soccer matches receiving well over 400 lines each.
Welcome Bonuses - 4.7/5
After signing up you can opt-in for a generous 100% match welcome bonus good for up to $CA500 in sports betting bonus cash.
This bonus comes with a very reasonable 10x wagering requirement that must be made on a minimum of two events with at least 1.4 single game wagering odds. It’s also important to note that bets on baseball and tennis will not contribute towards your wagering requirements.
There is a nearly identical bonus available for esports betting as well. It has the same 100% up to $CA500 as well as the same rollover terms. The only difference is that it’s for wagering on MyStake’s handsome esports sportsbook.
Online Casino Games - 4.9/5
With as many betting markets as MyStake has, it should be no surprise that it carries that same dedication to variety over to its online casino. We found a robust online casino filled with over 3,500 games from 60 top providers like Spinomenal, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, and more.
This means you’ll find thousands of fan favourite slots like Book of Shadows, Bigger Bass Bonanza, Buffalo King and more.
There’s also a great selection of table games, but they can be a bit hard to find due to some weird navigation stuff going on. We had to use specific search terms like “blackjack” or “roulette” to find them, as there was no clear way to locate them otherwise.
Pros
100% first deposit bonus up to $150
Streaming on many in-play events
Over 30 sports betting options
Tons of bonuses for your sports bets
Cons
Poor mobile support
Cluttered homepage
With almost 2 decades of experience in the industry, Rabona was a shoo-in for this list and is favoured by sports bettors all over Canada.
We’re fond of it for the great selection and terms on the sports betting bonuses, its diverse casino, and its absolutely fantastic streaming support on live betting events.
Sportsbook Features - 4.7/5
Rabona’s sportsbook is clearly designed with function in mind, with all the sports betting options for each event laid out clearly in a format that is easy to digest at a glance.
This works doubly in its favour for the live betting where snap decisions need to be made and having to decipher a whole spreadsheet’s worth of info could cause you to miss out.
We found competitive lines across over 30 sports including hockey, basketball, soccer, football, tennis, volleyball, and so many more.
Rabona also manages to deliver a function we really wish more bookmakers got in on. Many sporting events are streamable on-site, meaning you can watch the game and place your live bets without needing to tab between browser windows or anything.
Betting Markets - 4.7/5
Within Rabona’s coverage of over 30 sports, you’ll find tons of different betting markets – and this is especially true if you want to bet on tennis, soccer, or the NFL.
Using tennis as an example, here’s a breakdown of all the different betting markets you can place your bets on:
Main (First Set Winner, Outright Winner, Game Handicap, etc)
Set Markets (Second Set - Total, First Set Correct Score, etc)
Game Markets (Next Game Total Points, First Set Game 5 to Deuce Yes/No, etc)
Player Markets
Welcome Bonuses - 4.6/5
Rabona offers new players a 100% match on their first deposit up to CA$150. This bonus comes with a very reasonable 6x wagering requirement.
Namely, players will have to make their initial deposit and then play through the deposit in its entirety. Once they have wagered their CA$150 (min single game wagering odds 1.5) they can email the Rabona support team to claim the bonus, which will then go straight into your account.
That’s not the only bonus offered by Rabona, either. You’ll find risk-free bets for soccer, CA$20 free bets for the MLB, NHL early payout, hearty reload bonuses and more.
Online Casino Games - 4.9/5
If you’re looking to have a little fun outside of your sports wagers, you’ll be happy to know that Rabona has an absolutely insane online casino with over 6,000 slots and table games.
You’ll find over 65 providers with most of the games being from big names like Microgaming, Spinomenal, Pragmatic, and so on.
They even have a robust live dealer casino with more than 100 tables devoted to cards, dice, and those live-action gameshow games everyone loves so much.
Pros
5 BTC casino welcome bonus
Fantastic odds across over 30 sports
Massive selection of games
Great esports markets
Long list of cryptocurrencies accepted
Cons
No sportsbook bonuses
It may take a while to unlock the full bonus
Are you the sort of bettor who prefers to do their sports wagering with crypto? Then check out Cloudbet, one of the best online gambling sites in Canada for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other altcoins like Cardano, Avalanche, and Dogecoin.
Sportsbook Features - 4.7/5
The Cloudbet sportsbook is very straightforward and easy to use. Unlike Rabona, it does an excellent job of setting itself up to be used on pretty much every mobile device.
There is a great selection of sports and esports betting markets, and from digging, we saw that their lines are competitive and in line with the best online betting sites in the industry.
Unfortunately, while this is a great Canada sports betting platform for crypto users, it does not offer much in the way of sports betting promotions. It does have an array of zero-margin odds promos you can take advantage of though, which is a one of a kind offer for deal seekers.
Betting Markets - 4.6/5
As a modern-day online sports betting Canada site, Cloudbet focuses a great deal of its efforts on esports betting markets. Some of the most popular include:
Handicap, Total Maps, Correct Score, Map Winners – Valorant
Map Handicap, Total Maps, Correct Score, First Round Pistol Winner – CSGO
Total Maps, First Tower, First Blood, First Inhibitor – LoL and Dota 2
Beyond these, Cloudbet covers the NHL, NFL, and NBA very extensively, too.
Welcome Bonuses - 4.6/5
New players get a 100% match bonus up to 5 BTC when they make their first deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance, Doge, Tether, or one of the many other varieties.
This bonus is only valid for casino games. Instead of a normal wagering requirement, you will actually unlock the bonus over time by playing games and earning welcome bonus points.
Given that this could take a while, they give you a generous 60 days to work your way through it all to unlock your full bonus.
Online Casino Games - 4.7/5
The online casino is chock-full of great crypto casino games from Hacksaw, Evolution, Red Tiger, and more.
We were particularly impressed by the diversity found in the table games. For blackjack alone, we found First Person Blackjack, Pirate 21, Single Deck Blackjack, several multi-hand varieties, and more. Over 20 variations in all.
There’s a similar number of roulette table games and a fairly solid mix of other games including poker, Sic Bo, Red Dog, craps, and more.
The slot variety is also pretty impressive, especially if you like progressive jackpot games. We found several Mega Moolah varieties of games like Immortal Romance and Juicy Joker.
Pros
$1,000 welcome bonus
Superior mobile compatibility
Great odds on 30+ sports betting categories
Solid selection of live dealer games
Cons
9.75% credit card deposit fees
Limited coverage of Canadian lotteries
Capping our top five is BetOnline, one of the internet’s oldest – and best – online bookmakers.
But sports betting in Canada is not all that BetOnline offers. You’ll also find a thriving online casino and amazing poker games and tournaments – all packed in one of the best mobile betting experiences we’ve found anywhere.
Sportsbook Features - 4.7/5
BetOnline offers Canadian bettors a sleek sportsbook experience that is easy to navigate no matter what device you use. Not only that, but players will find a ton of features including boosted odds, same-game parlays, and a prop builder that’s one of the industry’s best.
The online sports betting markets are divided up between main sports like baseball, tennis, National Football League, hockey, and so on. Their “Other Sports” section is where you’ll find the oddball markets like United States politics, surfing, and even the New York Lottery.
Sadly we didn’t find anything for Canadian lotteries so you’ll have to pay US income tax if you hit, though we’re sure you won’t mind!
Betting Markets - 4.6/5
BetOnline does offer odds on over 25 sports, but it’s clear that its preferences lie with the NBA and the NFL. This becomes apparent when you see just how many promotions BetOnline offers tied to these specific sports.
Using the NBA as an example, the most popular betting markets at BetOnline include:
Point Spreads
Moneyline
Over/Under
First-Half Lines
Halftime Lines
Points, Assists and Rebounds - Over or Under
Blocks
Three Points Made
And many more. In fact, you’ll find well over 200 markets for each trending NBA and NFL game here, which isn’t the case with other legal sports betting sites in Canada .
Welcome Bonuses - 4.7/5
You’ll have access to two different sportsbook welcome bonuses depending on whether you want to deposit with crypto or by credit card.
Players wanting to use fiat can use the BOL1000 promo code to get a 50% match bonus good for up to CA$1,000 on their first deposit with a very reasonable 10x wagering requirement.
If you use one of the 15 accepted forms of cryptocurrency, however, you’ll want to use the CRYPTO100 promo code to get a 100% match up to CA$1,000.
The only drawback is that the wagering requirements are 14x instead of 10… which is pretty great considering you’ve got double the percentage (and no pesky deposit fees).
Online Casino Games - 4.6/5
There’s a wealth of great slots and table games at BetOnline, with an emphasis on Betsoft branded games like Golden Dragon Inferno and Rags to Witches – which is not something we’re mad about.
There are also two live dealer casinos powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios which will give you a massive variety of live dealer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
The table limits are varied enough that you’ll find one to fit your bankroll no matter how serious or recreational a player you are.
How We Ranked the Best Canadian Betting Sites
Sportsbook Features
We check out each Canadian sportsbook for ease of use, competitive odds, quality of sports betting markets, and so on. We also keep an eye out for extra features like live-streaming events, odds calculators, props builders, and more.
Welcome Bonuses
All sports bettors love free money! That’s why you’ll find a generous welcome bonus on every Canadian online sports betting site on our list, scored based on the size of the bonus, the ease of the wagering requirements, and so on.
Online Casino Games
The best Canada sports betting sites offer plenty of extra things to do while waiting for your next big sporting event. We’ve looked at each bookmaker with an eye toward their casino game variety and overall library size, as well as anything else they offer like live casino games, poker, you name it.
Licensing and Security
It’s no secret that many Canada online sports betting sites operate without a license – and they try to cover that up with false information. Knowing this, it was our primary criterion to ensure that each betting site we recommend is fully licensed and safe to use.
Competitive Odds
Betting odds are the most important thing that comes after licensing and security. After all, they directly indicate the size of your payout if you win, especially if you’re betting on parlays. You can rest assured that each of the best Canadian sportsbooks on this list offers competitive odds – as we’ve compared the lines between hundreds of sportsbooks before making our list.
Customer Support
At one point or another, you’re likely to need to get in touch with customer service when online betting in Canada – whether that’s about a pending payout or a failed deposit. When this happens, you will need a reliable support team that will promptly resolve whatever issue you have.
We have contacted the support team at each online betting site on this list to make sure that you will get the help you need regardless of where you decide to join.
Why is Bodog the Best Canadian Sports Betting Site?
There are so many options for online sports betting in Canada that it can be intimidating choosing a horse and sticking with it.
Whether it’s single game betting or building 50,000x parlays we think Bodog is the best place to start for the following reasons:
Widest Range of Markets: To bet online means to seek variety and Bodog understands this very well. At Bodog you’ll get the best online sports betting selection in the industry with a heavy focus on Canadian favourites like the NHL, NBA, and NHL.
Easy Earn Bonuses: Unlike other Canadian sports betting sites who make it difficult with 10x, 12x, or even 20x rollovers Bovada keeps things simple with just a 5x rollover. This means you’re twice as likely to convert your bonus into cold hard cash.
Long Time Reputation: Very few sites can say they took their first online sports betting wager in the 1990’s. With three decades in the business, that’s a lot of wagers taken and a lot of sports betting players to back them up.
Why Use the Best Betting Sites Canada Has to Offer?
Here’s a short list of reasons why many Canadian sports fans are making the switch to online sportsbooks:
Convenience: There’s no need to get dressed up to go place sports bets, no calling bookmakers and wondering if you’re getting the most competitive odds – everything can be done from home on your computer or anywhere if you’re using your smartphone or other mobile device.
Better Betting Odds: With online sports gambling, you can sign up for multiple Canada sports betting sites and shop odds on the various sporting events, giving you even more of an edge.
Generous Bonuses: When’s the last time you spoke with your bookmaker and he offered to double the value of your wager? Probably never happened, right? But online sportsbook makers offer up a ton of great bonuses ranging from deposit match bonuses, free bets, and more.
Superior Live Betting: When betting on in-play sporting events, it’s extremely important that your bets are timely. Thanks to the power of live, in-play betting, you can watch the odds like a hawk (with one eye on the game, of course) and place that sports bet as soon as the odds look right to you.
Best Online Betting Sites Canada: Most Popular Sports to Bet
Canadians love to bet! And with so many professional sports teams and successful individuals, who can blame them?
Following are the most popular sports Canadians love to place bets on.
NFL and CFL Betting
The first official football game in Canada was recorded in the 1860s, and this has remained one of the most popular sports to bet on in Canada – especially when it comes to the NFL and CFL.
Today, every online sportsbook that accepts Canadian sports bettors offers odds for the CFL and NFL, in addition to tons of different betting markets and props that you can bet on.
NHL Betting
No matter how you look at it, ice hockey is the most popular sport to bet on in Canada. And it’s no surprise – Canada holds a world record for most international trophies, including 28 World Championship titles and Two World Cup of Hockey.
NHL is the most popular hockey league in Canada, and the betting action this sport gets is always among the highest.
NBA Betting
With basketball players like Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, and numerous other Canadians tearing the NBA apart – this sport is easily one of the most popular in Canada betting-wise.
Besides the standard outright winner, Canadian online sports betting sites offer all sorts of different NBA betting markets, including the number of assists and rebounds, three-pointers scored, over/under, and many more.
Soccer Betting
While soccer isn’t as big as the top three above, it deserves its mention on this list. Besides the CA Premier League, Canadians love to bet on European soccer matches taking place in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga.
MLB Betting
Baseball gets its fair recognition among Canadian bettors, too. Even though there is only one professional MLB team based in Canada – the Toronto Blue Jays – the betting action still remains high on Canada’s betting charts.
Tennis Betting
While Canada has never bred a world champion in tennis, there are always Canadians participating in the biggest tournaments, which actually attract quite the number of punters.
The current star-in-the-making is Félix Auger-Aliassime – Canada’s youngest tennis player, ranked in the top 10 by the Association of Tennis Professionals.
Cricket betting is also popular among Canadians.
How to Choose the Best Canadian Betting Site for You
Picking the right sportsbook to suit your needs comes down to asking yourself a few questions and making your decision once you know what you’re looking for.
Does it offer lines on the events you need? This seems like an obvious one, and it is. But it’s important to make sure you’re signing up with a bookmaker that gives odds on what you want to bet on… this becomes even more important if you’re a fan of less common sports like floorball.
When are lines posted? A lot of bookmakers wait until late in the day before they post their lines, which can be frustrating for some bettors.
What bonuses do they offer? Free bet bonuses, risk-free bets, deposit bonuses. There are a ton of bonuses out there, it’s important to find a bookmaker that deals in what you’re looking for.
What other gambling options do you need? Many Canadian bookmakers also some of the best online casinos alongside their sportsbooks, which is a great way to pass the time while waiting for your next event.
Online Betting Canada: FAQs
Is sports betting in Canada safe?
Yes, so long as you’re using a trusted, legit online bookmaker (we recommend any of the ones in this article) your information should be completely safe.
How does sports betting work in Canada?
Online sports betting in Canada works just like placing a bet at your local bookmaker, with the exception that you can place your wagers from home instead of visiting a bookie in person.
You just need to create an account at any of the various legal sports betting apps in Canada, deposit money – and then you will be ready to start placing bets.
Where can I bet on sports in Canada?
You can bet on sports in Canada at online betting sites like Bodog, MyStake, and Rabona. We’ve vetted each of these sportsbooks to ensure they are fair and offer competitive odds.
Can I win real money betting in Canada?
Yes, you can win real money by betting online in Canada. It’s important to keep in mind that it is still gambling, and your success is far from guaranteed. But the potential is there.
Can I bet on a single game in Canada?
Yes, single-game betting has been available in Canada since 2021, allowing you to bet on single matches as opposed to only being able to bet on parlays.
All of the top Canadian sportsbooks featured on this page accept single-game wagers.
Can I bet on a single game at Canadian online gambling sites?
Yes, you can place bets on a single game at any of the Canada betting sites we singled out here.
The benefits of single game sports betting at Canadian online bookmakers are numerous, and include a more focused wagering experience and the potential for more frequent wins.
This format allows bettors to concentrate on just one game at a time, as opposed to parlays which involve betting on multiple games simultaneously. This makes the betting process more manageable, particularly for those new to sports betting.
Should I bet spread or moneyline?
Whether you should bet on the spread or the moneyline depends entirely on what you believe, though we recommend new bettors stick with the simple moneyline bet.
You should take the spread if you’re not confident that the team you’re backing can win outright.
Comparison of the Top 5 Sites for Sports Betting Canada
Bodog: Our top pick is a feature-rich sportsbook with competitive odds, plenty of betting markets, and the lowest Canadian sportsbook bonus rollover we’ve found. New sports bettors can get up to CA$400 with 5x wagering requirements.
MyStake: This is our favourite Canadian sportsbook for esports events – though with 40 sports to bet on, there’s plenty to do even if you aren’t hip to competitive video games. New sports bettors can get up to CA$500 in bonuses on your first deposit.
Rabona: If live, in-play sports betting is your top priority, Rabona’s on-site streaming of major events, easy-to-use sportsbook, and the small-but-effective welcome bonus are great starting points. New sports bettors can get a 100% match with 6x wagering requirements.
Cloudbet: This is a fantastic casino and sportsbook that was built from the ground up with cryptocurrency in mind. New Canadian sports bettors can claim your 100% match up to 5 BTC welcome bonus today.
BetOnline: The perfect sportsbook and casino for the Canadian bettor on the go, BetOnline offers a delightful way to gamble online from any device making it easy to place your bets anywhere you have a signal. New sports bettors can get up to CA$1,000 in bonus cash.
How to Get Started With Sports Betting Online in Canada
If you’re ready to break into the world of online gambling, why not sign up at what we feel to be the best bookmaker in the online sports betting industry?
Bodog has a feature-rich sportsbook with competitive odds, a solid online casino, and plenty of sports wagering bonuses. Keep in mind that the sign-up process is similar at other top Canada sports betting sites.
Step 1: Choose Your Betting Platform
Check out various sports betting platforms on our list
Bodog is our #1 pick, so we'll use it for this guide
Step 2: Register Your Account
Go to Bodog's website
Locate and click the red 'Join Now' button
Enter required personal details
Provide your email address
Choose a strong password
Agree to terms and conditions
Hit 'Register'
Step 3: Verify Your Email
Open your email account
Find the verification message from Bodog
If not found, check your spam folder
Follow the provided link to confirm your account
Step 4: Make a Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus
Log back into your Bodog account
Go to the cashier section
Choose a deposit method
Follow the instructions to complete your deposit
Opt-in for your welcome bonus
Step 5: You Can Now Bet Online!
You're all set—time to bet!
Navigate to the sportsbook
Choose your bet and confirm
Enjoy sports betting at Bodog!
Using the Best Canada Sports Betting Sites
Shop for the Best Odds: Signing up with multiple Canada sports betting sites not only gives you access to a wider range of bonuses, but you’ll also be able to find more competitive odds for single game sports betting. Since many legal sports betting apps create their own odds for events, they may differ from one sportsbook to another, so you could improve your payday by doing homework.
Do Your Homework: The most successful sports bettors have done their research leading up to events, keeping an eye on player health, upcoming weather, previous matchups, and so on. It also helps if you are intimately familiar with the sports you are wagering on as well.
Be Emotionless: If you’re looking to make money, you have to be cold and calculating. This means not betting on a team just because they’re your favourite. It also means knowing when to back off. Don’t chase your losses.
Record Your Bets: Track your bets over time so you can look back on your results and see how your performance has evolved over time.
So, What Are the Best Canada Betting Sites?
Clearly, there are a ton of great places to bet, and each one of our Canadian online sports betting sites has something special to offer.
We always recommend signing up for multiple bookmakers to increase your access to odds, but if you have to go with just one, we recommend Bodog due to its great bonuses, robust sportsbook, and surprisingly decent online casino.
No matter where you decide to bet, remember to focus on having fun and never wager more than you can afford to lose.
