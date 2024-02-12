Best Offshore Sportsbooks [2024 Update]: TOP 10 Offshore Betting Sites with Sports Promos
Nothing spices up watching the big game quite like having a little bit of action on it — and there’s no better place to find that action than at the best offshore sportsbooks.
Offshore betting sites, like our top pick , have advantages that your traditional bookie can’t hope to match, from expanded markets to exciting deposit bonuses and odds updated at blinding speed.
We’ve spent dozens of hours evaluating some of the most popular online sportsbooks in the world today, and we only managed to find 8 other sites we’d trust with our bankrolls.
Let’s review all of them.
Best Offshore Sportsbooks
: Best overall
: Super-competitive odds
: Up to $5,250 welcome bonus
: Every 4th bet is free
: Top mobile betting interface
Everygame: Top choice for live betting
BetUS: 125% sign up bonus
Sportsbetting.ag: Exciting betting contests
BUSR: Top pick for horse racing betting
XBet: Best referral program
In the following part of this article, we will review the top 5 offshore sportsbooks based on their betting markets, bonuses, mobile betting interface, and payment methods.
1. — Best Offshore Sportsbook Overall
Pros:
Over 30 sports to bet on
10,000+ daily betting markets
Low bonus wagering requirements
1-hour withdrawals via crypto
75% bonus up to $750
Cons:
Late lines for college sports
Weaker bonus for non-crypto bettors
Bovada needs no introduction – it has been one of the best sports betting sites in the world for over a decade now, known for featuring some of the most competitive odds across all sports – even though they are sometimes late to introduce them for certain college sports.
Betting Markets: 4.95/5
With 30+ sports categories, Bovada has one of the most extensive markets. This includes competitive odds on popular sports like hockey, football, soccer, cycling, baseball, Aussie Rules, etc.
College sports are also featured, though the odds arrive just a few hours or one day before kick-off. Bovada is also famous for its extensive prop betting markets, allowing you to build same-game parlays for major leagues like the NFL and NBA.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
On your first crypto deposit at Bovada, you can get an offer of 75% up to $750. If you deposit via USD, the bonus will be worth 50% up to $250, which is a bit weaker compared to other offshore bookies.
The good news is that the wagering requirements are very low at 5x, which means converting some bonus funds to real money won’t be too big of a grind.
Bovada also has top bonuses for its regular customers. This includes a standard VIP club and weekly reload promotions.
Mobile Betting: 4.9/5
There is no mobile app for betting on Bovada. However, the platform boasts a solid mobile version that can adjust to any screen size.
Our reviewers report that it is easy to fund your account via mobile and use the live betting interface.
Payment Methods: 5/5
As a strong crypto offshore sportsbook, Bovada offers different payment methods, including credit cards (Visa and Mastercard), MatchPay, and various crypto coins (Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, USDT, and Ethereum).
The withdrawal processing time is excellent, with some crypto payouts processed within 1 hour.
2. — Most Competitive Odds of All Top Offshore Sportsbooks
Pros:
Some of the earliest lines in the business
Clean, easy-to-read interface
Welcome bonus up to $1,000
Regular five-figure contests
$25 risk-free player prop
Cons:
Not all features available on mobile
Higher minimum deposit requirement for the welcome offer
One of the oldest names in internet sports betting, BetOnline, has been around for over 20 years.
It’s earned a reputation as one of the in the business and is known as a trendsetter due largely to its insistence on being one of the first offshore sportsbooks to release lines for any given event.
Betting Markets: 5/5
Nobody can ever accuse BetOnline of not being thorough. They have more markets than just about any bookie we’ve found, and it’s not unusual to see nearly 200 options available on a regular season NFL game.
The bets are laid out in a sleek, intuitive manner, which really comes in handy during live betting. You can easily see what the odds are for each market, and they also indicate which direction the action is trending, allowing you to stay one step ahead of the public.
Lines for NFL games are released the preceding Sunday, and many other bookmakers take their cue from BetOnline’s read of the action. They also have extensive futures sports betting options, even going so far as to take action on fights that may never happen (Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk, anyone?).
Typically, their odds tend to favor the underdogs, so if you like to bet longshots, this is the place to do it.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
You won't lose out regarding bonuses when signing up on BetOnline. That's because they provide different packages for new and existing players.
When you sign up, you will get a deposit bonus of 50% up to $1000 on your first funding. The minimum eligible deposit is $55, and you need to use the code BET1000 to qualify for this bonus.
There are several promotions for regular customers, including a $25 risk-free player prop bet and a 100% up to $1,000 crypto bonus. Check out the promotions page, as they're updated regularly. You will even find a few bonuses to use on casino games.
Mobile Betting: 4.85/5
BetOnline does not have a mobile app, but it’s still fully optimized to use on all smartphones and tablets. Players who enjoy live betting can easily wager because the offshore sportsbook loads fast as long as you have a stable internet connection.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Deposits and withdrawals on this offshore sportsbook are fast. The operator offers a good number of choices, including cryptocurrencies, credit cards (Visa and Mastercard), MoneyOrder, and P2P transfers.
Withdrawals via crypto are processed within 24 hours, but for bank transfers and checks by courier, you will need to wait a little bit longer.
3. — Best Offshore Sports Betting Site Welcome Bonus
Pros:
210% up to $5250 for new players
Wide range of payment methods
Live streaming available
Responsive phone support
50% matched deposit reload bonus
Cons:
Simple website design
No eSports betting
Allbet covers over 30 sports, has a generous welcome offer that’s the best on the list, and keeps the fun going with a 50% reload offer.
Betting Markets: 4.7/5
Allbet is a great sports betting site if you enjoy football and basketball. Not only can you get early futures bets a lot of the time, but there are detailed prop bets for most games. This creates a unique betting experience.
It also offers great coverage for horse and dog racing, with odds on tons of races week in and week out.
You’ll be able to watch a lot of these events in real time through live streaming as well. Allbet is a particularly good option for this, but even if it’s not available for the match you want to bet on, you’ll still get good-quality live graphics to keep you in the loop.
The main thing missing from Allbet is eSports betting which many other top online offshore sportsbooks offer.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
The best thing about Allbet is the stunning welcome bonus that all new players can get. It blows every other sports betting offer out of the water.
Your first deposit at Allbet can be matched some 210% up to $5250. Incredible! And the good news is that the wagering requirements are very low, set at 17x, adding even more value to the bonus as a whole.
After the initial offer, there’s an ongoing offer for 50% matched deposits of up to $5,000. You can claim this offer four times, and amazingly, the rollover is only 3x.
Mobile Betting: 4.4/5
All the betting markets and most of the casino games are available through the Allbet mobile site. It’s highly functional and pretty good-looking, without the need to ever download an app.
The only issue is that it’s a bit tricky to find your way around the mobile site at first, in the same way that it is on the desktop version. It might take a little getting used to, but you’ll get there!
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
The choice of banking options at Allbet is another impressive factor that makes this sports betting site stand out. Players can choose to deposit with Zelle, Cashapp, and a whole bunch of other fiat currency options.
And a lot of cryptocurrencies are supported as well. The options there include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Litecoin, and a few more.
If you do have issues with banking or anything else, you can contact customer support through live chat or even give them a call. A lot of sites are live chat only these days, so having phone support is a welcome feature.
4. — Top Offshore Online Betting Site for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
Competitive odds across 30 sports
24/7 customer support
100% welcome bonus
3 + 1 free bet bonus
Cons:
Crypto-exclusive for most countries
Loading times are sometimes slow
MyStake is a offering lines across 30 sports and a generous bonus structure. It has a license from the Curacao eGaming Authority, making it a secure sportsbook to use.
Betting Markets: 4.4/5
This offshore betting site covers various sports from all across the world. This includes soccer, basketball, football, baseball, and tons of eSports markets. You will also notice niche markets like beach soccer, lacrosse, Gaelic hurling, and more.
Soccer is the most extensively covered sport here, with 3000+ markets during the weekend.
There's also the live betting section and virtual sports, in addition to horse racing. However, keep in mind that the site is sometimes slow to load, which might mess with your live betting experience.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
When it comes to bonuses, MyStake caters to all its players. The welcome bonus includes a 100% deposit match offer of up to $500. The minimum deposit requirement to qualify is $20.
You can use this bonus to place bets on a minimum of 2 selections with odds of at least 1.4. The wagering requirements are 10x.
Perhaps the most distinctive bonus at MyStake is the 3 + 1 free bet, which – as the name implies – gives you a free bet after you place 3 qualifying bets.
Mobile Betting: 4.5/5
Like all of the top offshore sportsbooks in this review, MyStake also doesn’t offer a downloadable betting app.
Instead, you can visit it straight via your browser and place bets that way. It’s fully optimized, and all of the features work well.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
This sports betting site does accept fiat currencies via cards and a few e-wallets, but most of them are likely to be unavailable to use depending on where you connect from.
With that said, you can always use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and any of the other accepted cryptocurrencies at MyStake. Withdrawals take 24-48 hours to be processed, after which they will be instantly delivered to your digital wallet.
5. MyBookie — Top Offshore Bookie for Mobile Bettors
Pros:
Excellent live betting interface
All betting features work great on mobile
Fast payouts via crypto
25+ sports to bet on
24/7 customer support
Cons:
Higher minimum deposit limit
Outdated interface
MyBookie is the next top offshore sportsbook on our list. It has a strong reputation among bettors and is licensed by the Government of Curacao.
Betting Markets: 4.6/5
All of the odds at this sports betting site are great, whether for local or international competitions and leagues.
Altogether, you can select from 25+ markets to bet on. This includes football, basketball, Aussie Rules, volleyball, hockey, motorsports, UFC/MMA, and many more. If you're a horse racing fan, MyBookie also provides an excellent choice of races for you to select from.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
MyBookie's bonus and promotion structure is among its top features.
Start your journey with a top 50% welcome deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. There’s also a 10% bonus up to $200, which comes without any wagering requirements.
As expected, MyBookie also takes care of all its loyal customers. Other promotions include an 8% horse racing rebate, weekly reload bonuses, a referral program, and more.
Mobile Betting: 4.7/5
This offshore betting site is fully optimized for smartphones, and all you need to do is visit the official website via your browser to start betting. All the sports markets are present, with fast optimization and customer responsiveness.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
MyBookie provides different methods to fund your account or request a payout.
These options include Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, and Person to Person. The minimum deposit for all cards is $45, while the maximum is $2,500. Your first deposit will be fee-free for any method, but keep in mind that each following credit card deposit will attract a fee.
To avoid it, use cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit using Bitcoin or any other accepted digital asset is $25, with a maximum of $5000. As a plus, there are no payout fees.
How We Selected the Top Offshore Betting Sites
Sports Markets
All the top offshore sportsbooks on the list offer a minimum of 25 different sports to bet on, with some online betting sites like MyStake and Bovada offering more than 30. We also compare the odds between the various offshore sites, as well as the prop bets they offer for each sport.
Once we get the results of our comparison, we list the top offshore sportsbooks that performed the best.
Bonuses and Promotions
We are confident that all offshore sportsbooks provide good welcome bonuses. However, we make sure to read the terms and conditions to check whether the bonus is as good on the inside as it is on the outside.
We check the wagering requirement, validity period, and minimum deposit limit required. Only the best offshore sportsbooks with fair conditions are listed in our recommendations.
License and Security
It’s important for offshore sports betting sites to have a valid operating license from a reliable gambling commission. Knowing this, we only feature betting sites that are licensed and trusted by thousands of bettors, with top-of-the-line SSL encryption to protect your data.
Payment Options
Deposits and withdrawals should be seamless, which is why we always check the available payment methods at the best offshore sportsbooks.
With the rising interest in cryptocurrency, all of our listed top offshore betting sites accept deposits via digital assets. Also, we look out for the processing time and limits. We rate sports betting sites high that approve transactions quickly.
Mobile Compatibility
We understand not all offshore sportsbooks have a native mobile app. However, we look out for sites that are fully optimized to use on mobile devices.
What Are the Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites?
Bovada: Best offshore sportsbook overall
BetOnline: Super-competitive odds
Allbet: $5,250 welcome bonus
MyStake: Top for crypto
MyBookie: Best offshore betting app
Based on weeks of research and comparing odds between hundreds of , our team has discovered that Bovada is the best offshore betting site available right now.
It offers over 30 sports for you to bet on alongside competitive odds for most of them, as well as a seamless live betting experience with an integrated live stream for most of the matches. Not a lot of offshore sportsbooks offer this feature.
Why is Bovada the Best Offshore Sportsbook?
Here are all the things that make Bovada the absolute best offshore sportsbook right now:
Diverse Betting Options: Bovada impresses with over 30 sports categories, including fan favorites as well as unique choices. Their betting markets are substantial, especially for major leagues like the NFL and NBA, where they offer extensive prop betting opportunities.
Competitive Bonuses: Newcomers to Bovada can enjoy a hearty 75% welcome bonus on crypto deposits up to $750. For those using fiat, a 50% bonus up to $250 is available. What's more, the wagering requirements are attractively low at 5x, making it easier to convert bonus funds to real money.
Mobile Betting Efficiency: Although Bovada doesn't have a dedicated mobile app, their mobile website version is well-optimized and adjusts to any screen size. It's particularly user-friendly for account funding and engaging with their live betting interface.
Why Should You Use Offshore Online Sportsbooks?
There are many areas in which offshore sportsbooks excel, with the most notable ones outlined below.
Bonuses: The best offshore sportsbooks are known for offering bigger bonuses with less restrictive terms and conditions. One perfect example of this is Bovada’s 75% crypto bonus of up to $750, which comes with a 5x wagering requirement.
Better Odds: Since their overhead costs are smaller, offshore sportsbooks pass those savings onto you in the form of more competitive odds. Simply put, your money is worth more when you use it at offshore betting sites.
Fast Payouts: The best offshore sportsbooks provide an impressive banking section with fast processing. And because most of them accept cryptocurrencies, you can withdraw your money within a single hour.
Best Offshore Betting Bonuses and Promotions
You don’t have to compromise on welcome bonus quality to use an offshore sportsbook. In fact, a lot of offshore betting bonuses can be bigger and better than more local ones!
To prove that point, we’ve picked out five incredible offshore betting welcome bonuses that you can try out. Check ‘em out.
Allbet - 210% up to $5250
Everybody who signs up for a new Allbet account can get just about the best welcome bonus among all offshore betting sites. It’s a stunning 210% matched deposit worth up to $5,250. Here are a few key things to know about it
17x rollover
Accepted with crypto, Zelle, credit card, Venmo and Cashapp deposits
Minimum deposit of $20
Bovada - Up to $750 Matched Deposit
Sure, the amount of bonus cash on offer at Bovada is a little lower than some of the competition but the terms here are super relaxed, which makes the whole bonus a lot easier to use. Get up to $750 when you sign up there now.
$750 offer when paying with crypto
Only 5x bonus rollover
Bonus code is not required
BetOnline - 50% up to $1,000
This offshore online sports betting site is offering customers customers a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000 when they first sign up. That’s a huge amount of cash that comes with very fair terms and conditions, making it easier to withdraw any winnings.
10x rollover
$55 minimum deposit
Use the bonus code BET1000
Guide to Using the Best Offshore Betting Sites: FAQ
Are Offshore Sports Betting Sites Safe?
Offshore sportsbooks that are licensed by a reputable gambling commission, trusted by other bettors, and have a solid track record of payouts are completely safe to use.
Do your due diligence if you want to join an offshore sportsbook not featured on this list, as there is no shortage of betting sites that shouldn’t be trusted.
What is an Offshore Sportsbook?
Offshore sportsbooks are betting sites that are based on foreign grounds and operate globally with a license issued by one or more gambling commissions, such as Curacao eGaming and the Malta Gaming Authority.
What is the #1 Offshore Sportsbook?
The best offshore sportsbook overall is Bovada. This magnificent site has everything we’re looking for in terms of markets, bonuses, and more.
That being said, there’s a lot of close competition from the likes of BetOnline and Allbet, so be sure to check those out too and pick your favorite.
How Do You Bet on Sports Overseas?
Offshore sportsbooks are available all over the world, so don’t worry about your physical location when using an offshore sportsbook.
The only thing that makes a betting site ‘offshore’ is that it’s based in another country and likely has licensing in another country again. But that won’t affect your ability to use it, provided that it’s made itself available in the country you’re based in.
Top 5 Best Online Offshore Sportsbooks – Quick Comparison
: The best of the lot – Bovada has unbeatable odds for the most popular regular-season and off-season games. You can get started with a 75% bonus up to $750.
: This offshore sports betting site offers strong odds for over 30 sports, and tons of promotions to freshen up your betting bankroll each time you deposit. You can get started with a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 by using the BET1000 code.
Allbet: Offering the best welcome bonus of all offshore sportsbooks, Allbet is a top choice for new players with a 210% bonus up to $5,250. The site covers over 30 sports and features live streaming for various events.
MyStake: Crypto bettor? This sports betting site is likely to be the best choice for you in that case. This is a crypto-centric offshore bookie offering odds across 30 sports alongside a 100% up to $500 bonus and a 3 + 1 free bet for all regular customers.
MyBookie: MyBookie provides one of the best mobile sports betting options out there, with a fully optimized mobile site that allows you to deposit and withdraw, place live bets, and get in touch via customer support. When you sign up and deposit, you can claim a 50% bonus up to $1000.
How to Get Started at Offshore Gambling Sites
Creating an account at an offshore betting site is a simple process – follow our guide below as we look at the steps needed to start betting.
Step 1: Choose an Offshore Sportsbook
Have another look at the best offshore betting sites on the list
Choose your favorite
We will use Bovada as an example
Click the ‘Join Now’ button to start the registration process
Step 2: Sign Up
Fill out the form with your first and last name, email, country, and phone number
Create a password
Enter your date of birth (you must be at least 21 years old)
Accept the T&Cs
Click ‘Create Account’
Step 3: Verification
Check your email inbox and look for an email from the sportsbook
Open the message to find the validation link
Click the link inside to verify your email
Step 4: Fund Your Account
Open the Deposit section once logged in
Choose a payment method
Opt-in for a bonus or use a bonus code
Follow the instructions to deposit
You can now bet on sports!
Offshore Betting Sites – Expert Tips & Tricks
Sign Up Only With Reputable Sportsbooks Offshore
Before you decide to join an offshore sportsbook and deposit, do your research and check whether it’s licensed and what other sports bettors have to say about it.
Our list is a great place to start, but always do your research if you decide to venture on your own.
Understand the Online Sports Betting Lingo
There are various sports betting terms, all of which are critical to making your betting decisions. Before you wager on any sports, we recommend you learn about the numerous terms and what they mean.
This will put you in a better position when wagering, ensuring you make educated bets.
Practice Responsible Gaming
The key to enjoying the best offshore betting sites is setting a limit. If you’ve exceeded your weekly limit, then it’s best that you stop betting, as chasing your losses will only get you so far.
All of the top sports betting apps on our list offer responsible gambling tools that can help you control how much you spend.
Take Advantage of Bonuses
Fair bonuses give you increased chances of winning, so you should never ignore them.
For example, there’s no reason not to take Bovada’s exceptional 75% bonus up to $750 that comes with super-low 5x wagering requirements.
So, What Are the Best Offshore Online Sports Betting Sites?
You’ve reached the end of our offshore sports betting primer – congratulations!
You’re now equipped with all the knowledge you need to make an educated decision about which of the best offshore sportsbooks you want to join.
Bovada is the best one for our money, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the others, as they might just prove to be a better option for your needs.
Regardless of where you end up betting, remember to have fun and wager responsibly!
