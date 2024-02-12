Pros:

Excellent live betting interface

All betting features work great on mobile

Fast payouts via crypto

25+ sports to bet on

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit limit

Outdated interface

MyBookie is the next top offshore sportsbook on our list. It has a strong reputation among bettors and is licensed by the Government of Curacao.

Betting Markets: 4.6/5

All of the odds at this sports betting site are great, whether for local or international competitions and leagues.

Altogether, you can select from 25+ markets to bet on. This includes football, basketball, Aussie Rules, volleyball, hockey, motorsports, UFC/MMA, and many more. If you're a horse racing fan, MyBookie also provides an excellent choice of races for you to select from.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

MyBookie's bonus and promotion structure is among its top features.

Start your journey with a top 50% welcome deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. There’s also a 10% bonus up to $200, which comes without any wagering requirements.

As expected, MyBookie also takes care of all its loyal customers. Other promotions include an 8% horse racing rebate, weekly reload bonuses, a referral program, and more.

Mobile Betting: 4.7/5

This offshore betting site is fully optimized for smartphones, and all you need to do is visit the official website via your browser to start betting. All the sports markets are present, with fast optimization and customer responsiveness.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

MyBookie provides different methods to fund your account or request a payout.

These options include Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, and Person to Person. The minimum deposit for all cards is $45, while the maximum is $2,500. Your first deposit will be fee-free for any method, but keep in mind that each following credit card deposit will attract a fee.

To avoid it, use cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit using Bitcoin or any other accepted digital asset is $25, with a maximum of $5000. As a plus, there are no payout fees.

How We Selected the Top Offshore Betting Sites

Sports Markets

All the top offshore sportsbooks on the list offer a minimum of 25 different sports to bet on, with some online betting sites like MyStake and Bovada offering more than 30. We also compare the odds between the various offshore sites, as well as the prop bets they offer for each sport.

Once we get the results of our comparison, we list the top offshore sportsbooks that performed the best.

Bonuses and Promotions

We are confident that all offshore sportsbooks provide good welcome bonuses. However, we make sure to read the terms and conditions to check whether the bonus is as good on the inside as it is on the outside.

We check the wagering requirement, validity period, and minimum deposit limit required. Only the best offshore sportsbooks with fair conditions are listed in our recommendations.

License and Security

It’s important for offshore sports betting sites to have a valid operating license from a reliable gambling commission. Knowing this, we only feature betting sites that are licensed and trusted by thousands of bettors, with top-of-the-line SSL encryption to protect your data.

Payment Options

Deposits and withdrawals should be seamless, which is why we always check the available payment methods at the best offshore sportsbooks.

With the rising interest in cryptocurrency, all of our listed top offshore betting sites accept deposits via digital assets. Also, we look out for the processing time and limits. We rate sports betting sites high that approve transactions quickly.

Mobile Compatibility

We understand not all offshore sportsbooks have a native mobile app. However, we look out for sites that are fully optimized to use on mobile devices.

Based on weeks of research and comparing odds between hundreds of online sports betting sites , our team has discovered that Bovada is the best offshore betting site available right now.

It offers over 30 sports for you to bet on alongside competitive odds for most of them, as well as a seamless live betting experience with an integrated live stream for most of the matches. Not a lot of offshore sportsbooks offer this feature.

Why is Bovada the Best Offshore Sportsbook?

Here are all the things that make Bovada the absolute best offshore sportsbook right now:

Diverse Betting Options: Bovada impresses with over 30 sports categories, including fan favorites as well as unique choices. Their betting markets are substantial, especially for major leagues like the NFL and NBA, where they offer extensive prop betting opportunities.

Competitive Bonuses: Newcomers to Bovada can enjoy a hearty 75% welcome bonus on crypto deposits up to $750. For those using fiat, a 50% bonus up to $250 is available. What's more, the wagering requirements are attractively low at 5x, making it easier to convert bonus funds to real money.

Mobile Betting Efficiency: Although Bovada doesn't have a dedicated mobile app, their mobile website version is well-optimized and adjusts to any screen size. It's particularly user-friendly for account funding and engaging with their live betting interface.

Why Should You Use Offshore Online Sportsbooks?

There are many areas in which offshore sportsbooks excel, with the most notable ones outlined below.

Bonuses: The best offshore sportsbooks are known for offering bigger bonuses with less restrictive terms and conditions. One perfect example of this is Bovada’s 75% crypto bonus of up to $750, which comes with a 5x wagering requirement.

Better Odds: Since their overhead costs are smaller, offshore sportsbooks pass those savings onto you in the form of more competitive odds. Simply put, your money is worth more when you use it at offshore betting sites.

Fast Payouts: The best offshore sportsbooks provide an impressive banking section with fast processing. And because most of them accept cryptocurrencies, you can withdraw your money within a single hour.

Best Offshore Betting Bonuses and Promotions

You don’t have to compromise on welcome bonus quality to use an offshore sportsbook. In fact, a lot of offshore betting bonuses can be bigger and better than more local ones!

To prove that point, we’ve picked out five incredible offshore betting welcome bonuses that you can try out. Check ‘em out.

Allbet - 210% up to $5250

Everybody who signs up for a new Allbet account can get just about the best welcome bonus among all offshore betting sites. It’s a stunning 210% matched deposit worth up to $5,250. Here are a few key things to know about it

17x rollover

Accepted with crypto, Zelle, credit card, Venmo and Cashapp deposits

Minimum deposit of $20

Bovada - Up to $750 Matched Deposit

Sure, the amount of bonus cash on offer at Bovada is a little lower than some of the competition but the terms here are super relaxed, which makes the whole bonus a lot easier to use. Get up to $750 when you sign up there now.

$750 offer when paying with crypto

Only 5x bonus rollover

Bonus code is not required

BetOnline - 50% up to $1,000

This offshore online sports betting site is offering customers customers a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000 when they first sign up. That’s a huge amount of cash that comes with very fair terms and conditions, making it easier to withdraw any winnings.

10x rollover

$55 minimum deposit

Use the bonus code BET1000

Guide to Using the Best Offshore Betting Sites: FAQ

Are Offshore Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Offshore sportsbooks that are licensed by a reputable gambling commission, trusted by other bettors, and have a solid track record of payouts are completely safe to use.

Do your due diligence if you want to join an offshore sportsbook not featured on this list, as there is no shortage of betting sites that shouldn’t be trusted.

What is an Offshore Sportsbook?

Offshore sportsbooks are betting sites that are based on foreign grounds and operate globally with a license issued by one or more gambling commissions, such as Curacao eGaming and the Malta Gaming Authority.

What is the #1 Offshore Sportsbook?

The best offshore sportsbook overall is Bovada. This magnificent site has everything we’re looking for in terms of markets, bonuses, and more.

That being said, there’s a lot of close competition from the likes of BetOnline and Allbet, so be sure to check those out too and pick your favorite.

How Do You Bet on Sports Overseas?

Offshore sportsbooks are available all over the world, so don’t worry about your physical location when using an offshore sportsbook.

The only thing that makes a betting site ‘offshore’ is that it’s based in another country and likely has licensing in another country again. But that won’t affect your ability to use it, provided that it’s made itself available in the country you’re based in.

How to Get Started at Offshore Gambling Sites

Creating an account at an offshore betting site is a simple process – follow our guide below as we look at the steps needed to start betting.

Step 1: Choose an Offshore Sportsbook

Have another look at the best offshore betting sites on the list

Choose your favorite

We will use Bovada as an example

Visit Bovada’s website

Click the ‘Join Now’ button to start the registration process

Step 2: Sign Up

Fill out the form with your first and last name, email, country, and phone number

Create a password

Enter your date of birth (you must be at least 21 years old)

Accept the T&Cs

Click ‘Create Account’

Step 3: Verification

Check your email inbox and look for an email from the sportsbook

Open the message to find the validation link

Click the link inside to verify your email

Step 4: Fund Your Account

Open the Deposit section once logged in

Choose a payment method

Opt-in for a bonus or use a bonus code

Follow the instructions to deposit

You can now bet on sports!

Offshore Betting Sites – Expert Tips & Tricks

Sign Up Only With Reputable Sportsbooks Offshore

Before you decide to join an offshore sportsbook and deposit, do your research and check whether it’s licensed and what other sports bettors have to say about it.

Our list is a great place to start, but always do your research if you decide to venture on your own.

Understand the Online Sports Betting Lingo

There are various sports betting terms, all of which are critical to making your betting decisions. Before you wager on any sports, we recommend you learn about the numerous terms and what they mean.

This will put you in a better position when wagering, ensuring you make educated bets.

Practice Responsible Gaming

The key to enjoying the best offshore betting sites is setting a limit. If you’ve exceeded your weekly limit, then it’s best that you stop betting, as chasing your losses will only get you so far.

All of the top sports betting apps on our list offer responsible gambling tools that can help you control how much you spend.

Take Advantage of Bonuses

Fair bonuses give you increased chances of winning, so you should never ignore them.

For example, there’s no reason not to take Bovada’s exceptional 75% bonus up to $750 that comes with super-low 5x wagering requirements.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

