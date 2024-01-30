Pros:

Covers racetracks from around the world

3+1 free bet

Excellent live betting experience

Plenty of bonuses for loyal bettors

Features unique bet builder

Cons:

Design could use an upgrade

Doesn’t cover as many less-popular sports

Coming up next is Jackbit, a newly established online sportsbook that has already become a very popular destination for bettors of all different interests. While it does many things right, it delivers particularly well when it comes to horse racing, covering racetracks from all around the world.

If you are after generous bonuses, this online sports betting site is there for you. Some of our favorite promos include the 3+1 free bet – with this promotion, the fourth bet you make is completely free!

There is also a 100% no-risk sports welcome bonus available for new users. And don’t forget about the exciting tournaments you can join at Jackbit – and yes, these tournaments are for both casino games and sports betting.

Crypto bettors can enjoy several benefits here – fastest payouts, no fees, larger bonuses, and so much more. You can even find guides on how to buy crypto on their website.

Overall, Jackbit is a perfect online bookie for gamblers of all different interests.

>> Get 3+1 free bet bonus [Jackbit] <<