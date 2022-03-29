Adv. Ashish Dawar Aka ‘The Legal Baba’ Is Creating Practical Awareness On Legal Policies

While people are getting their primary education at school, most of them end up only understanding and grabbing bookish language instead of practical usage. The idea of protecting laws has never been taught the practical way at school and because of this many students now even after knowing the law can't protect themselves from the illegal occurrence. The practical use of the rules and legal terms is hardly being taught and used in regular life. Adv. Ashish Dawar aka ‘The legal Baba’ is the man behind creating practical awareness on legal policies in play. He is bringing reformation through various platforms even when people have never been a part of the law school.

Adv. Ashish Dawar started his life from being an under confident student with low faith in himself. When finally he was able to be a part of the law college, he was still not able to perform throughout. Ashish was following the path of his co-college mates. He finished multiple internships at various law firms and followed by it he eventually took a job as a junior advocate in a law firm. His earnings were below average being a junior advocate which demotivated him every time he took a job at a firm. He was not able to find peace and happiness in the job he was opting for. Ashish eventually took a step as he finally decided to bring the change and left his job. His aim now was to find solutions to people's daily rights and laws which they often are not aware of or not able to incorporate appropriately.

Social media acted as a boon helping him to clear his confusion and he started dedicating his time to making law-based content. He did everything self handedly without anyone's help and his content was watched by many acting as solutions to people’s daily legal possibilities. There was no guiding light apart from social media. His idea is to help professionals venture the knowledge of his content into entrepreneurship, public welfare, social work, and policy development amongst many others. Being the first generation advocate in his family, this became more about his passion and less about just earning money. Now his channel ‘The Legal Baba’ is doing wonders for people.