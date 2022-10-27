Materials provided by: psychichouseofmagic.com

Psychic reading is an exciting opportunity to get information about your past, present, and future that you wouldn't get otherwise. Psychic mediums are talented spiritual experts who can see what other people cannot. If you've wanted to try psychic readings online for a while, here are the top 7 websites with accurate psychic readings, plus a guide on how to have a great experience.

Top 7 Psychic Websites for Accurate Readings

Here is what the most popular psychic reading services look like at a glance.

Keen

Founded: 1999

Psychics online: 50+

Visitors (monthly): 1.9 million

Communication channels: Phone, chat

🔥Special offer: First 3 minutes are free

Pros and cons

Pros 👍:

Wide range of psychic services

Hundreds of experienced, highly rated psychics

Many psychics have been with Keen for 10+ years

You can get alerts when your favorite psychic is available

Most chat psychic readings are in the affordable range

Cons 👎:

No email readings are available

The number of psychics online differs throughout the day

Best features

Keen is known not just for typically accurate psychic readings, but also for a good user experience. Here are some of the features that make it possible.

You can download a Keen app and enjoy your online chat or phone psychic reading on the go.

There are multiple ways to filter the psychics, so you can choose psychic readers based on the qualities you find important.

Many psychics have personal blogs on the site, allowing you to build an even stronger connection with them.

Types of readings

Some of the most popular psychic readings on Keen include:

Pricing and discounts

Like many online psychic reading sites, Keen has a special offer for new members — you can chat or talk on the phone with any Keen psychics for 3 minutes absolutely for free. Once you run out of free minutes, you can choose either to have a paid session with the same psychic or quit the session and find another one. The prices on Keen start at $1.99 per minute, but the more experienced and popular a spiritual advisor is, the more expensive they are going to be.

Real customer experience

Keen lets you freely explore the site, view free content, and visit the profiles of psychic advisors. However, you need to be a member to use the introductory offer or get a tarot reading or any other psychic service. Keen allows you to log in using your Google or Apple accounts. Alternatively, you can register for the site by simply entering your email and password.

Having been in the spiritual industry for over 20 years, Keen and its psychic advisors have lots of reviews on the best-known review platforms, such as Trustpilot and Sitejabber. After checking out dozens of them, we can tell that Keen users like:

The availability of a free horoscope and blog articles

The presence of Spanish-speaking advisors

Introductory videos for new members

Some of the things customers don't like — include:

Customer support is not always instantly available

Trouble getting a refund

Bottom line

Despite a few minor drawbacks, Keen is a pretty good choice of a website to get an online psychic reading. It's over two decades old but it still offers a fresh customer experience. The important thing to do is carefully study the profiles of Keen psychics, so that when you get a paid or free psychic reading online, you are satisfied with the outcome.

AskNebula

Founded: 2019

Psychics online: 30+

Visitors (monthly): 130k

Communication channels: Chat

🔥Special offer: 100 free credits to explore the site

Pros and cons

Pros 👍:

Wide range of psychic topics and tools

App available for both platforms

Detailed psychic profiles with lots of information and ratings

Good special offer for new customers

Customer support typically replies in <24 hours

Cons 👎:

You need to be a member to view psychic profiles or browse the services

Chat is the only available communication method

Best features

So why should a new customer give AskNebula a try? Here are some of the reasons:

Despite the site being only a few years old, there are psychics with 10+ years of experience.

There is a free horoscope available, and not just daily, but also weekly, monthly, and yearly.

There are multiple ways to filter the experts, including experience, topics, psychic tools, and more.

Types of readings

As a powerful psychic source, AskNebula has one of the biggest selections of online readings you can find on the internet. Basically, if you can think of a type of psychic reading, it's present on AskNebula. Here are just a few you can get there:

Pricing and discounts

Unlike many sites with online psychics, AskNebula does not differentiate its experts by price. This website charges its members in credits for every minute of readings, and one minute costs exactly 30 credits, regardless of the psychic's experience or other factors. As a one-time offer, you can get 100 credits for just $2.99. You can also get 100 bonus credits to spend on talking to a reader, which will last you for 3 minutes.

Real customer experience

Some of the best psychic reading websites allow you to freely browse the site without signing up, but that is not what you'll experience with AskNebula. You need to be a member if you want to visit the profiles of the experts or use your special offer. Luckily, the whole process takes just a minute, as you only have to provide your email and password. There is also an option to sign up using your Google account.

AskNebula hasn't been in the business long enough to generate a presence on the most common review platforms. However, after researching the brand online, we have found that customers usually like the following:

Availability of mobile apps for even more convenient readings

Most psychics have an experience that far exceeds the age of AskNebula

The site suggests new psychics to check out while you're browsing

Some of the commonly reported negative sides of the site include:

Relatively few psychics, typically available

You can't get readings by phone, only chat readings are offered

Bottom line

AskNebula may be only a few years old, but it definitely deserves your attention. The number one reason to give this site a try is its comprehensive selection of experts who have mastered every psychic tool and possess each quality you expect from a good psychic reader.

Kasamba