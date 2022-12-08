Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links.

The explanation of astrology readings is simple. Psychics at these services provide clients with answers to burning questions by using their knowledge and skills in astrology. You register at the chosen website and get a spiritual session with an available astrologer.

Online horoscope readings have priority over offline consultations. Firstly, it doesn’t take a lot of time to find your astrological expert online. Fast browsing on the Internet and several clicks are more than enough. In addition, online astrology sites let you check the prices in advance. Many of them offer refunds for an unsatisfying astrology session. You can also read testimonials about astrologers to make sure you choose right.

Secondly, online astrology services are safer. You don’t have to leave your house. Thus, you don’t need to be afraid to get into an accident while going to your specialist.

There is no need to spend time on astrology reading platforms search since we have prepared a list of accurate astrology sites.

Top 6 Astrology Sites for Accurate Astrology Readings

Nebula - The best astrology website with excellent matching tools for astrological psychic readings. Mysticsense - A newbie with an enormous selection of astrologers and budget-friendly prices. Kasamba - An experienced contender with decent discounts/refund policy and a mobile-friendly app. Oranum - A social-media-like website with chat, call, and video sessions for exotic astrology readings. Keen - Astrology guru that offers free articles, unpaid trial, and a quick sign-up process. AskNow - The best horoscope site that will impress with its welcoming discounts, meticulous screening process, and free astrology articles.

Nebula

First things first: the world saw the Nebula psychic source in 2019, which makes this website one of the youngest on our list. Although it’s a newcomer, Nebula has almost 300,000 monthly visitors. In the previous month, 328.5k people who sought answers to their questions viewed the site.

>> Get 100 Free Credits to Your Account After the Registration at Nebula

Best features

Nebula can boast incredible characteristics that many users like. The first one is a convenient filter engine that lets you quickly select the best astrologer. You can choose the desirable experience, reading tools, and specialty of your expert. Besides, if your need for a piece of astrological advice is urgent, you can click on “Available advisors” and start a psychic chat immediately.

As a regular member of Nebula, you will be able to enjoy such perks as free daily horoscopes, beauty and health calendars, a biorhythm checker, and other brilliant features.

Pricing & Discounts

Some astrology websites have credit systems for purchasing services, and Nebula is one of them. The basic credit package with 150 credits at the service costs $19.99. Also, it should be mentioned that, like the majority of spiritual sources, Nebula has a per-minute payment. Thus, one minute with your astrologer will cost 30 credits.

However, Nebula is generous about discounts: after the registration, you can receive up to 100 credits to your account. You can spend these coins on a session with an astrologer to make sure this is what you are looking for.

>> Get 100 Free Credits to Your Account After the Registration at Nebula

Type of readings

You can contact your astrologer via psychic chat on the website. Unfortunately, it’s the only means of communication on the platform.

Nevertheless, Nebula offers various readings besides astrology. Thus, you can get Vastu consultation, rune and tarot card readings, chakras healing, and many other exotic types.

Customer experience

Despite being a newbie, Nebula has already received many positive reviews of its services. The platform’s experts get predominantly 4.8/5 stars.

What users like 👍:

Filter engine

Affordable prices

Variety of readings

Excellent website design

What users dislike 👎:

Only chat available

No access to readers’ profiles and horoscopes before the registration

Mysticsense

It is the newest psychic platform with only two years of experience. However, it has already shown it is worth visiting. With only ~80,000 visitors, Mysticsense is still an excellent spiritual service that provides the assistance of approximately 700 psychics! And many of them have astrological powers to help people who prefer this type of reading. Just provide your expert with your zodiac sign and the exact time you were born to explore more about your love life, financial future, or career perspectives.

>> Get 5 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at Mysticsense

Best features

Mysticsense is the best astrologer website with video sessions available, not only chats or calls. The astrology platform also has an outstanding search engine for selecting the most suitable psychic who can provide you with accurate astrology readings.

Besides, the availability of a What is a Psychic Reading page not only makes Mysticsense stand out but also raises your trust in the website since this page tells how to identify a trustworthy specialist for astrology readings.

In addition, you will like a fast sign-up and a refund policy which implies giving up to $10 of time-back in case of a disappointing session.

Pricing and discounts

If you want to test the source before investing your money, you can apply for 5 minutes of a trial period for a first astrology reading.

The prices at Mysticsense vary based on your requirements for an online astrology site and its psychic readers. Top-first astrologers will ask $10/per minute, while beginners— $2 or $1 per minute.

>> Get 5 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at Mysticsense

Customer experience

Mysticsense is a newcomer but has already received 4.9/5 stars for its services. There are extremely low chances you will get an incorrect reading at this horoscope site.

What users like 👍:

Video sessions

Affordable prices

Refund policy

Filter tools

Tech support

What users dislike 👎:

Too young platform

Too many questions in the registration form

(However, Mysticsense asks for your time zone and location in a sign-up form to provide you with online astrology experts available in your time).

Kasamba

Kasamba is much like Keen. This professional source for astrological readings was founded in 1999. The previous month saw 814k visitors to the Kasamba website, which provides assistance of more than 300 psychics. So you can be sure that Kasamba psychic network reputation is on a top level.

>> Get 3 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at Kasamba

Best features

Kasamba is a mobile-friendly company that recently launched a mobile app. It’s available for both Android and iOS.

In addition, Kasamba has a confidentiality policy that aims to protect customers’ data.

Besides, Kasamba lets its clients make an appointment with a chosen astrologer if the expert is not available at the moment of search.

Kasamba also attracts people with its refund policy. If you didn’t like your first session, you can apply for a refund up to $50 of a time-back.

Pricing & Discounts

Kasamba offers a free trial of 3 minutes, which new members can use for a session with a selected astrologer. In addition, customers can receive a 70% discount for a second consultation.

The cost for a spiritual session at Kasamba will depend on the chosen options: the type of readings, the durability of a meeting, the location of a customer, and the professional level of a reader will define the final price. Thus, you can either spend $10 per hour with a newbie reader or purchase an hour session worth $120.

>> Get 3 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at Kasamba

Types of readings

For your convenience, you can choose live chat, email, or phone readings with Kasamba astrologers. Besides, the website sells online tarot readings, palm readings, dream analysis, and other kinds of spiritual assistance.

Customer experience

Although the average success rate of Kasamba services is 4.3/5, the website is an acceptable option if you need to find a solution to various issues. You can read a lot of positive feedback from clients who were pleased with the Kasamba psychic platform.

What people like 👍:

Introductory offer and discounts

A decent selection of specialists

The experience

Mobile app

What users dislike 👎:

No video chats

Oranum

Oranum was founded in 2013, and since then, it has operated uniquely, like social media, offering free live streams to its users. With 554.7k visitors in October and 100+ psychics, this online psychic reading source became widely used.

>> Get 10,000 Free Coins for a First Session After the Registration at Oranum

Best features

The pleasing thing about Oranum is the availability of access to spiritual astrologers’ profiles and their live videos for free. Besides, you will be able to join a free live chat room to ask questions. The best thing about it is that you don’t need to register. Just go to this online reading website and exploit its free features.

Also, if you put a well-structured design in the first place, consider Oranum as an astrology site for obtaining spiritual guidance. Besides, you can like the best modern astrology experts on the platform, and this list will be stored in the “Favorites” section.

In addition, you can find a blog section where you can read many engaging free astrology articles.

Pricing and discounts

Once you register at the Oranum platform, you will receive credits worth $9,99, which you can spend on a trial consultation with a chosen astrology reader.

If you decide to become a regular member at the astrology site, you can buy credit packages with a starting cost of $30. Usually, packages help save up on horoscope readings.

>> Get 10,000 Free Coins for a First Session After the Registration at Oranum

Types of readings

Oranum is one of the best astrology sites with online chat, phone readings, and video astrology sessions. Besides, the website has such reading categories as palm and tarot card readings, runes, numerology, and even sessions with a crystal ball.

User experience

The testimonials from Oranum customers show that the platform got 4.5/5 stars for its astrology readings. All you need to enjoy the session with the finest experts at Oranum is entering your email while registering at the service.

What people like 👍:

Variety of reading categories

Social-media-like structure of an astrology site

Free astrology articles

What users dislike 👎:

Not many topics for astrological readings

A bit inconvenient search for an online interactive astrology guide

Keen

Keen has been helping people with its astrology session for more than 20 years. It is a trustworthy source since it has a decent number of psychics (over 200) and millions of monthly users. Last month, more than 2 million viewers visited Keen.

>> Get 3 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at Keen

Best features

The first thing clients like about Keen is an excellent search tool to find an expert who will fit all preferences. The filter has such categories as price, specialty, experience, and means of communication.

Also, unlike Nebula, Keen offers free access to the profiles of its psychics and engaging articles on psychic themes.

In addition, this astrology website has a safety guarantee which prevents clients from their information leakage.

Pricing & Discounts

The Keen website gives special offers to its new members. You can receive free 3 minutes for exploring the site or purchase 10 minutes for only $1.99.

Keen seems an attractive option to many clients because the source has different prices. Typically, customers spend $15 or $20 for psychic sessions. A consultation with a master advisor may reach $100 and more for an hour.

>> Get 3 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at Keen

Type of readings

Although Keen doesn’t offer video astrology readers, it still has other means of communication, such as phone, life, or email.

Besides, you will like Keen for the variety of reading types: not only astrology but also relationship, tarot, or lost objects readings, as well as psychic mediumship, are available on the website.

Customer experience

Keen is the best horoscope website that earned a 4.7/5 score among clients: the source provides excellent services.

What people like 👍:

Safety

Convenient filters

Fair prices and offers

Mobile app

Customer support

What users dislike 👎:

No video astrology readings

AskNow

Do you need a highly qualified expert for accurate readings in astrology? Then visit the AskNow website. The service, established in 2005, provides help with various topics and astrology reading types. Most experts on the platform receive 4.5 and more for their dedicated work. Although the source has the lowest number of experts among other astrology sites, only ~70 advisors, the number of its monthly visitors (~300k) makes you sure it’s a trustworthy platform.

>> Get 5 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at AskNow

Best features

AskNow possesses such first-rate characteristics as free access to its portfolio of readers and psychic articles. Also, the website aims to ensure the best experience for its online astrology members. That’s why the AskNow team screens its experts, checking their proficiency and success.

Besides, the psychics filter at the service is modern, with availability, advisor and reading types, and other categories.

Pricing and discounts

An introductory offer at AskNow implies not only getting free 5 minutes for a trial session but also purchasing welcome price packages worth $30/30 minutes or $40/40 minutes for a horoscope reading.

The platform doesn’t have a fixed price for its astrology prediction services. Nevertheless, it means pricing flexibility: you can select a reader either for $1/minute or $10/minute.

>> Get 5 Free Minutes for a First Session After the Registration at AskNow

Types of readings

AskNow is not advanced in means of communication like other accurate astrology sites. You will only have a chat or call consultation with experts. But you can get such reading types as tarot and numerology, dream analysis, past life, love readings, etc.

Customer experience

Positive customer feedback on AskNow and its horoscope readers proves the reliability of the astrology reading service. You can easily obtain AskNow’s assistance by only entering your name, email, and date of birth in the registration form.

What people like 👍:

Pleasing prices

Search tools

Screening process

What users dislike 👎:

No video readings

Not very likable website design

The Advantages of Getting an Online Astrology Reading

A lot of people can enjoy the perks of online shops, libraries, and other services that switched to virtual mode. Online astrology readings also have advantages that make them dominate offline spiritual sessions.

Price

Due to market competition and the absence of the necessity to pay for a rent, online astrology readings are much cheaper than face-to-face consultations. Also, many horoscope sites offer a free trial, discounts, and promotions for clients. So you will be able to save up.

Convenience

You don’t need to spend time on getting to the physical place, let alone the money necessary for the road. Also, filter tools at the majority of zodiac websites allow you to find the most suitable astrologer quickly. In addition, you will have access to the profiles of readers to check their professional descriptions to decide whether these experts fit your needs.

Transparency

The reviews from real customers on a chosen psychic platform or astrologer will bring clarity about a person or site you are going to hire to resolve your problems. You can read testimonials on the website or at popular reviewers like Trustpilot or SiteJabber.

Different Types of Astrological Readings

Addressing an astrology advisor is a great start for exploring more about your mindset and soul and for taking a glimpse at the outcome of your plans and desires. You may be surprised, but astrology sessions can be conducted in various ways, namely with the help of different astrological methods. There are plenty of them. That’s why we will tell you about the most popular ones that the most accurate astrology sites use.

Natal Chart Reading

Such a comprehensive visual language like astrology uses a birth chart for predicting events. A birth chart is a circled map with planets and the Sun attached to your birth time. The placement of celestial objects, which the chart illustrates, helps your astrologer calculate and identify crucial features about your personality and a possible future (that’s why it’s better not to underestimate the role of a zodiac sign in your life).

Electional Chart Readings

This type of astrology reading also involves a natal chart. But this time, the astrologer uses a birth chart to select the best date for arranging an event you planned, for example, marriage, journey, job application, etc. The position of planets in various Houses will help your reader define which date is the best. Electional astrology has sub-branches, such as Radical, Mundane, Ephemeral, and Magical elections.

Current Transit Readings

Transit readers use natal charts to predict future trends in life. Experts at astrology sites will analyze the position of planets on your birth date and today's life to compare them to find the interdependence between them. All you need for current transit readings is a natal or birth chart.

Things to Consider When Looking For an Online Astrologer

You will probably want your investment in astrological services to be worthwhile. To make the right choice of an online fortune teller , you need to follow a few simple rules that will help you get the best reading session.

1. The website. First, you need to choose a reliable resource that offers psychic services. You can find testimonials on the website from real customers to check how well the company is doing its job. Also, you can analyze the platform yourself. Pay attention to such criteria as the number of available astrologers for psychic readings. If there are not very many of them, then the choice, as you can see, will be poor.

Secondly, look if the resource offers the options you need, for example, the availability of different formats for conducting sessions and the convenience of filters.

Thirdly, analyze the average prices for services to understand if you can afford this website. It is also important how you pay. Some psychic websites offer a credit system that involves buying credits, which you then spend on sessions. For example, not all people prefer such payment. In addition, it is crucial to check whether the resource has any satisfaction guarantee.

2. Astrologer. Your search does not end with choosing the right website. Now your task is to select the best astrologers for yourself. To do this, pay attention to the following criteria: the presence of positive reviews. Usually, you can read from the site right away. Along with the reviews, you will see the success level of astrologers.

Next, analyze the experience of the astrologer, as well as the niches they work with. For example, if a specialist helps only with the topic of finance, don’t contact them concerning love problems.

Also, check whether a specialist uses suitable methods of conducting astrological sessions, such as video or psychic chat consultations.

In addition, it is worth paying attention to the prices for the services of an astrologer. A professional reader will charge more than a beginner.

How We Ranked the Best Astrology Websites

You are probably wondering how we determined that the platforms listed above are the best for acquiring astrological sessions. During the analysis of the resources, we paid attention to many obvious facts that testify to the high quality of these resources.

Firstly, we considered prices. The best astrology sites charge fees, but they also often offer democratic prices.

Secondly, we checked the customer reviews and looked at the overall rating of these astrological resources. Our task was to choose those zodiac websites with high ratings and positive feedback.

One of the most important tasks was to check how rich the websites are in services. For example, we looked at how many psychics are available on the sites and what types of accurate readings they offer. Also, we selected sources for psychic readings that can stand out from the rest with their discounts, mobile friendliness, or such little perks as free articles, videos, etc.

FAQ

What is astrology?

This pseudoscientific practice is supposed to analyze the influence of planets, stars, and other celestial objects on human affairs and life. The first evidence of astrology can be traced back to the 3rd millennium BC. Ancient people of Maya, China, etc., used this science to define seasonal shifts and predict events impacted by divine powers. Today, this practice is used for the best online astrology reading sessions.

What is an astrological reading?

Astrological readings are spiritual consultations with experts who use astrological knowledge and powers. These types of readings can be arranged both online and offline. To get an astrological session, you need to find an appropriate psychic website and a suitable expert who will use your astrological sign to a maximum.

What does an astrologer do?

In general, your astrological expert will need a natal chart to define your future, solutions to your problems, etc. A natal chart is a map that includes planets and your exact date and time of birth. Analyzing the relation between them, an accurate astrologer will be able to answer your questions. In addition, your astrologer will need to use intuition and inner energy for a connection with the Universe.

How accurate are online astrology readings?

Astrological readings can be accurate. However, this accuracy depends on your specialist’s experience in astrological readings. The more qualified your astrologer is, the more precise answer you get.

Also, you should bear in mind that the future is changeable. That’s why your specialist can give only an approximate answer, but the exact outcome of any affair will remain hidden. Even the most accurate astrology expert can make mistakes.

Can astrology predict the future?

An astrological session can provide you only with the possible results of any events in your life. There are many ways how this or that affair may end. And astrologers can give you one of these ways. However, even the best online astrologer won’t be able to predict all the consequences.

How can an online astrology reading help?

Astrologers can provide you with assistance if you need to know the possible outcomes of your plans or want to find out whether you will be happy with your future job or partner. Your expert doesn’t promise to do things instead of you, but they can provide guidance in a desirable sphere.

What should you ask during an online astrology session?

There is no exact answer to what you need to ask your astrologer. You undoubtedly have to put questions that tear your mind, whether it’s about career, life path, or love psychic issues. Maybe you need fertility reading , that’s why come up with wide questions on a pregnancy topic. However, there is a tip on astrological questions: make them maximum clear and comprehensive to get a broad answer.

What happens during an online astrology reading?

During an astrological session, your expert uses various methods (like a birth chart) to provide the best answers to your questions. Besides, your specialist tries to connect divine energies that will lead them in the right direction to find the truth about you and your future. However, remember, it’s impossible to always get accurate astrology predictions, even with the best horoscope sites.

Final Thoughts

It’s difficult to imagine the importance of astrology and zodiac signs in our lives. You can exploit the gifts of astrology by using free horoscope readings and addressing special websites for accurate astrological forecasts.

We can conclude these psychic readings are worth investing in since they can become pivotal for your life decisions.

You can come across numerous zodiac websites that offer excellent services and fair pricing. Besides, the best horoscope sites are brilliant in usage: you can quickly select an astrologer by exploiting filter tools.

Psychic reading services are transparent: you can find real reviews on horoscope readers and astrology services on the Internet. In addition, the best astrology sites frequently offer free horoscopes and articles on psychic reading topics.

That’s why you should try astrology readings by choosing any of the best astrology sources analyzed.