Kasamba Review 2022: Features, Prices, Reputation & What To Expect

Kasamba Psychics Review (2022): Real Experience, Features, & Prices

Launched many years ago, Kasamba quickly became one of the leading psychic websites. Users from the US and all over the world use Kasamba to communicate with fortune tellers, tarot readers, mediums, and other people with natural abilities who are generous enough to share their insights.

Kasamba works with some of the best psychics available today and there are multiple ways to contact the experts on this psychic platform, so your experience has every chance of being successful even if it's your first one.

Everyone's initial impression of Kasamba is positive because the site has a convenient and eye-pleasing design. But what about the quality of the online psychic advisors you can find on Kasamba? Can you really gain insight from them, or will this experience turn out to be a waste of your time? This is exactly the kind of question our Kasamba review 2022 is here to answer.

Kasamba Pros & Cons

Pros 👍:

Registration is free, easy, and quick

Every new user has 3 free minutes to spend with Kasamba's psychics

Wide range of spiritual advisors who deal with any topic

A number of psychic tools available on the site

There are Spanish-speaking psychics

A Kasamba app is available both for iOS and Android platforms

Multiple communication channels available (chat, phone, email readings)

Cons 👎:

The number of psychics online varies throughout the day

Not all psychics support all communication channels

Kasamba coupon and discount offers may be hard to find

Kasamba Psychics – Legit or Scam?

"Is Kasamba legit?" is one of the most common questions asked by new and prospective Kasamba users, and it's not surprising. People put a lot of hope into communicating with the psychics, so it makes sense to look for the best psychic readings you can find and make sure you are not just running into a scam.

We've done a detailed investigation of Kasamba and can conclude that it's not a scam. The site has been around for more than two decades and has never been involved in any scam-related controversies. The psychics who want to join the site need to undergo an in-depth hiring procedure, which means there are no random people acting as Kasamba psychics.

We should also point out that Kasamba has a customer satisfaction system. If you are, for any reason, unhappy with your recent reading session, you can contact customer support and request a refund. The support team will review your request and give you either a full or a partial refund. The easiest way to do this is to click the "Contest fee" button when reviewing your recent reading.

Please note that refunds are not guaranteed. If the support representative deems your reading session to be successful, you may not get any refund at all. However, judging by the many reviews we've found online, the refund system on Kasamba usually works out in the favor of the customer.

Facts about Kasamba.com

Want to know a little more about Kasamba and its online psychic reading expertise? Here are 5 facts that will tell you everything interesting there is to know about this service.

Kasamba was founded in 1999, which means it celebrates its 22nd anniversary this year. The site has been constantly improving to keep up with customer demands and internet trends.

There are almost a thousand psychics working on Kasamba, although they are independent contractors and don't work for the company directly.

Kasamba.com has over 500,000 unique monthly visitors, which means there are over half a million internet users who come to Kasamba for spiritual guidance.

The top 5 countries where Kasamba is especially popular include the US (by a large margin, the UK, Canada, India, and Nepal, meaning it's a truly international service.

It's easy to think that nearly all Kasamba visitors are women, but in reality, only 55% of the website users are female, meaning guys are just as interested in psychic readings.

Kasamba Review Analysis from Real Customers

Having been around for more than two decades, Kasamba has helped over 3 million people learn more about their present, future, or even past. Naturally, there is no shortage of Kasamba psychic reviews on the internet. This is why we decided to look at the most popular review platform, Trustpilot, to find out what users think about the psychic reading services and the overall feel of Kasamba.

Kasamba has an impressive overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Trustpilot with 687 reviews as of today. Positive reviews typically point out the good user experience and accurate readings. There are obviously some negative reviews as well, but they usually concern individual psychics, not the site overall. Some reviews also mentioned they received a refund after an unsatisfactory session.

Types of Kasamba Online Psychic Services

Kasamba is a site that provides a wide variety of services, so you can always find something new and enlightening to do there. Here are the most popular types of Kasamba readings and what to expect during them.

Love readings

Romantic relationships are traditionally one of the most popular topics among psychic readers and their customers. The Kasamba relationship readings experts use a number of tools and techniques to provide love readings on dating, soulmates, married life, and divorce.

Career forecasts

On Kasamba, you can talk to a psychic advisor about your career forecasts, which can include anything from which career path you should consider and how to speed up your job search to whether you should change your job right now or how to ask for a raise the right way.

Pet psychics

Knowing how our pets feel can solve a lot of problems for pet owners. Experienced pet online psychics can connect to a pet's mind and let you know what's bothering your pets and how to make their life better. They can also help you connect to a pet who is missing or deceased.

Past life readings

Learning about your past lives and what happened to you before you were even born can be one of the most enlightening experiences ever. Many Kasamba experts specialize in past life readings and can give you more information than you anticipate.

Tarot readings

Tarot card reading is a popular psychic tool that is used to answer all kinds of questions. You can contact a tarot card readings expert with a specific request or let them take the reins and make some revelations about your life, relationships, career, and more.

Astrology readings

Astrology provides some of the most accurate readings there can be. The time and place of your birth are a unique set of information that will shine the light on your past, present, and future.

Palm reading

The set of lines on a person's palms is as unique as a snowflake, and these lines can reveal lots of information on the life path, love, health, and other important aspects of human life. An experienced palm reading expert will tell a lot from just a photo of your palm.

Dream analysis

If you are lucky enough to see vivid, detailed dreams when you sleep, you should ignore their significance. They can reveal what's hidden deep down in your mind or even point you towards the right answer with the help of a dream analysis expert.

Fortune telling

Fortune telling is understandably one of the most popular psychic reading services, as it can be very tempting to know one's future. Psychics can use tools like aura readings or crystal readings, or nothing but the power of their own minds.

Kasamba Pricing & Discounts

The key thing to know about the pricing system on Kasamba is that it works on a per-minute basis. It means that there are no complicated tier or credit systems to try and comprehend when you are trying to calculate the price of your next reading. All you need to do is look at the price per minute set by a psychic to estimate how much the session is going to cost you.

The lowest price per minute we could find on Kasamba is $1.69, while the highest price is $25.49 for a minute of phone or chat readings. We haven't seen any psychics who charge more than that. Moreover, most psychics work in the $5.99-$12.99 price range, but there are always those who will charge more or less than that. You can also get your first 3 minutes with any psychic for free as a one-time special offer.

The typical price for an email reading is between $50 and $100. However, only a part of Kasamba advisors provide email readings, so you need to get a close look at the profile of your chosen psychic to make sure they are dealing with this communication channel.

The rates on Kasamba are set by the psychics themselves, so it's not always obvious what the price depends on. Generally, the longer the psychic has been practicing, the more readings they have done on Kasamba, and the higher their average rating is, the higher the price is going to be. However, those are not the only determining factors.

Some psychics may be more eager to find new customers, so they may set lower rates. Others are fine with doing just a few consultations every day, so they may set higher rates and rely on their regular customers more.

Make sure to also follow Kasamba on social media. That way, you will never miss a single Kasamba discount code that can give you up to 50% off on your reading session. Discounts are typically provided before big holidays, spiritual events, or whenever the site administrators feel like it. There are several payment methods available, including credit/debit cards and PayPal.

How to Use Kasamba?

So, you've learned enough about this service from our Kasamba review and are now ready to try Kasamba meaning you now have to create your account and complete the whole user journey. Here is what it's going to be like and which steps you need to take to be happy with your experience.

Login/registration process on Kasamba

One of the things we liked about Kasamba is that this site does not make you sign up right away. You can browse the site, view psychic profiles, and read free content for as long as you want. However, you will need an account if you decide to experience a Kasamba psychic reading.

There are several options to become a member of the site. You can sign up using your Google account or Apple ID, which is really convenient and takes only a couple of clicks. If you want to sign up the old-fashioned way, you can do it by filling out your email, picking a screen name, and choosing your password. That's it! You don't need to verify your email address or provide any more of your personal information.

How to search for advisors

Finding the right psychic to experience accurate Kasamba psychic readings is not difficult at all. When you first visit the site, you can already see a selection of Kasamba's psychics who are currently online. You can choose to see all available psychics by clicking the "View all" button.

However, the homepage and the selection of psychics who are online at the moment do not let you filter the psychic advisors. Instead, you need to open each profile to see whether they can help you with your specific request. If you are looking for a psychic with a special talent or the one that deals with, say, fortune telling, aura readings, or tarot readings, you can find the right psychic advisor by browsing the top site menu.