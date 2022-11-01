Best Fortune Teller Websites For Accurate & Free Fortune Telling

Materials provided by: psychichouseofmagic.com

Advertiser Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links.

No matter how much humankind has collectively achieved over the centuries, people have never stopped believing in psychics and using psychic reading services to get the answers and guidelines they crave. People will consult online psychic experts about anything and everything in the world, from marriage problems to career advice.

Fortune telling has always been one of the most popular types of psychic reading, and for good reason. Who doesn't want to find out what is going to happen in their future from professional fortune tellers? Things have become even easier and more convenient when, in addition to consulting a local fortune teller, we finally received an opportunity to use online fortune telling services.

We understand that the ability to talk to an accurate fortune teller online can be very tempting. However, it's worth noting that not all online fortune telling sites employ genuine fortune tellers and therefore provide reliable fortune teller online services. We want you to have the best experience with online fortune teller readings and find a reputable fortune teller site. Here are the 6 best places to talk to real fortune tellers online, plus some tips on how to make the most of fortune telling online.

Best Fortune Telling Websites

Keen — A site with dozens of talented fortune tellers and a good special offer for new members.

Kasamba — A reputable fortune telling website with a stringent selection process for new psychics.

California Psychics — A platform with almost 30 years in the business and a solid reputation among clients.

Oranum — A highly interactive platform that offers several ways to engage with its psychics at reasonable rates.

AskNow — A well-known psychic reading provider that allows you to schedule sessions with your favorite psychics.

We want you to find the best online fortune teller and to have the most positive online fortune telling experience. This is why we have prepared honest, in-depth reviews of the most popular fortune telling websites. Here they are.

Founded: 1999

Visitors (monthly): 1.9 million

Psychics online: 50+

Communication options: Chat, phone

Starting price: $1.99

🔥Special offer: First 3 minutes for free

Pros & Cons

Pros 👍:

Wide selection of online psychics

Over 20 years in the psychic reading industry

Many psychics have been with the service for over 10 years

Free articles and horoscopes are available

Attractive offer for new customers

Cons 👎:

No scheduling feature is available

No email or video readings you can use

Customer Experience

Keep in mind that you need to be a registered member of the site to be able to talk to the Keen psychics or use the special offer. Besides getting an online phone fortune telling, here are some other psychic services you can get on Keen.com:

Having been in the psychic reading business for over 20 years, Keen has accumulated hundreds of reviews on popular review platforms. After checking countless Keen psychic review entries, we can tell you that users are typically happy with the services they are getting there, frequently pointing out the accuracy of certain psychics and the helpfulness of customer support. As always, some users are dissatisfied with their fortune reading experience, but that is a given with sites like this.

Pricing & Discounts

Keen is a website that offers online readings on a per-minute basis. You can choose a psychic, or a communication method, and then talk to them on the phone or via chat, being charged for every minute. The lowest price per minute here is $1.99, and the highest is $30. Many readers also have promotions for new and existing clients, allowing them to save money.

There is also a special offer that is open to every new member of the site. You can talk to any psychic for 3 minutes completely for free. After that, you can either continue to a full-price session or end it right there.

Best Features for Better Online Fortune Telling

So, how to have the best online fortune teller experience on Keen? Here are three features to help you:

There is a system of filters that allows you to narrow down the selection of Keen fortune tellers psychics based on your request. You can seek psychics based on specialty, price, availability, skills, and communication methods.

While there are plenty of psychics online at any time of the day, your favorite one may be away when you are ready for reading. In that case, you can set up an alert system or ping the psychic to see if they can log into the site.

Keen has a mobile app available both for iOS and Android devices. It doesn't have all the features of the desktop version, but it gives you plenty of possibilities to enjoy a quality reading from many accurate fortune tellers.

Founded: 1999

Visitors (monthly): 750,000

Psychics online: 70+

Communication options: Chat, phone, email

Starting price: $1.69

🔥Special offer: First 3 minutes for free

Pros & Cons

Pros 👍:

Over 20 years in the industry

Hundreds of psychic readers are available

Huge variety of psychic services and tools

There are Spanish-speaking advisors

Mobile apps available for all platforms

Cons 👎:

Number of psychics differs throughout the day

Customer support doesn't always reply quickly

Customer Experience

Registration is required to take advantage of the special offers available on Kasamba, so if you plan on talking to the psychics, it makes sense to register right away. We found the service to offer much more than fortune telling. Here are other services you can find there:

Kasamba has been successfully performing psychic reading services since 1999, and there are hundreds of online reviews talking about the experience of getting a reading there. Many reviewers find the readings to be accurate and frequently praise individual psychics. Negative reviews also mostly point out individual readers, complaining about inaccurate readings.

Pricing & Discounts

Like most other fortune teller sites, Kasamba charges its customer for each minute of phone or chat readings, while email readings have a flat rate typically ranging from $50 to $200. As for chat and phone readings, the rates of Kasamba start at $1.69 per minute and go up to $25.49.

There is also a special offer you need to take advantage of as a new member: there are 3 minutes of phone or chat readings available for free. You can also get 50% off your first paid session and save up to $50.

Best Features for Better Online Fortune Telling

Kasamba is an online fortune telling site that has plenty of ways to enhance your experience. You can find out more in this Kasamba review. Here are a few features to consider:

While browsing psychic profiles, make sure to read user reviews in addition to checking the number of stars — they can give you more details than you think.

Once you have a favorite psychic, but they are not available when you visit the site, you can choose to get a notification once they are online.

Kasamba has a huge FAQ section where you can find answers to most of the questions you may have and find out more about how the service operates.

Founded: 2020

Visitors (monthly): 153,000

Psychics online: 60+

Communication options: Chat, phone, video

Starting price: $0.99

🔥Special offer: First 5 minutes for free

Pros & Cons

Pros 👍:

Hundreds of affordable and experienced psychics

Prices start at just $0.99 per minute

More free minutes available than on most sites

One of the few sites where video readings are available

Detailed psychic profiles with ratings

Cons 👎:

No mobile apps available for download

Prices don't always match the experience

Customer Experience

You can freely browse the Mysticsense.com website and the profiles of fortune tellers, but all paid services and free minutes are only available to registered members. Besides online fortune telling services, there are plenty of psychic readings you can get there:

Despite being just two years old, Mysticsense has over 700 reviews on a popular review platform, Trustpilot, and an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Users frequently praise accurate fortune tellers and adequate customer support, while occasionally complaining about disappointing psychic reading sessions due to not fully connecting with the advisor.

Pricing & Discounts

Like most psychic websites, Mysticsense uses a per-minute payment system for its paid services. The psychics are free to set their own rates, which is why prices here range from $0.99 to over $10 per minute. Generally, we found the prices on Mysticsense to be more affordable than on many competing sites.

This service also has a special offer for new members. You can choose a preferred fortune teller and have 5 minutes of online chat or phone readings completely for free. However, this offer is only available to users who deposit a minimum of $10 to their accounts.

Best Features for Better Online Fortune Telling

Mysticsense has gotten very popular in the online fortune teller industry not just for the high quality of its readings, but also for its robust functionality. This includes:

Mysticsense offers email and lives chat support that is available 24/7. The service is also known for unproblematic refunds in case you are not fully satisfied.

Free articles and horoscopes, where you can learn how psychic readings work, what services are out there besides fortune telling, and what the future holds.

Mysticsense is present and active on every single social media platform, allowing you to get to know its psychics and get some exclusive special offers.

