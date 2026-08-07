UP Mid-Day Meal Row Gets Headmistress Kalpana Verma Suspended in Sitapur

The Uttar Pradesh education department suspended headmistress Kalpana Verma and terminated contractual cook Aneeta following a viral video of substandard mid-day meals in Sitapur.
The viral footage showed students at the Chhangapur village primary school being served watery vegetable curry and rotis that had fallen on the floor.
An FIR was registered against Kalpana Verma and Aneeta under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and embezzlement.
The Uttar Pradesh education department suspended a primary school headmistress and terminated a contractual cook on Wednesday after a video of substandard mid-day meals went viral. The footage showed watery vegetable curry with floating potato chunks served to students at a primary school in Chhangapur village within the Mahmoodabad block.
It also captured rotis falling on the floor before a child returned one to his plate. Following the public backlash, the SHO of Mahmoodabad police station told The Indian Express that an FIR was lodged on a complaint by the BEO against headmistress Kalpana Verma and cook Aneeta at the Mahmoodabad police station late Wednesday evening.
Inquiry and Accountability
Sitapur District Magistrate Dr Rajaganapathy R and Basic Shiksha Adhikari Gorakhnath Patel ordered an adverse entry in the service record of Block Education Officer Udaimani Patel for dereliction of duty. The Block Education Officer and the Mahmoodabad Block Development Officer conducted a preliminary inquiry immediately after the video surfaced.
Investigators visited Chhangapur village to interview students and villagers and verified the authenticity of the footage. The inquiry confirmed that the required food and milk supplies reached the school on time.
However, Verma and Aneeta failed to prepare quality meals according to prescribed norms. The district administration subsequently issued the suspension and termination orders.
Charges and Standards
Authorities filed the FIR against Verma and Aneeta under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The section pertains to criminal breach of trust by a public servant and replaces Section 409 of the former Indian Penal Code.
The formal charges include embezzlement of government-supplied food materials and engaging in corrupt practices.
Under the PM-POSHAN scheme, the state Basic Education Department enforces strict nutritional guidelines for primary schools. Daily meals for students in Classes 1 to 5 must contain a minimum of 450 calories and 12 grams of protein while utilising 100 grams of food grains.