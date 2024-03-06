National

Tarot Reader On The Run After Raping Woman In Delhi Arrested In Himachal

They said the woman informed police on March 1 that Sidhant Joshi allegedly raped her on the false promise of marriage after she had approached him to resolve a grievance with her friend.

P
PTI
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
35-year-old tarot card reader arrested in Himachal Pradesh for raping women
info_icon

A 35-year-old tarot card reader was arrested in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman in Delhi last year, police said on Tuesday.

They said the woman informed police on March 1 that Sidhant Joshi allegedly raped her on the false promise of marriage after she had approached him to resolve a grievance with her friend. She also claimed that Joshi clicked private photos and videos to threaten her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The officer said an FIR was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused."Based on surveillance of the mobile phone of the accused, the team started chasing him. Our team chased him in Uttar Pradesh from Uttarakhand to Punjab and he was finally apprehended from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh," the DCP said.

"The accused confessed his crime and disclosed that he exploited the victim multiple times. An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is under progress," he added.

Tags

Himachal Pradesh

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement