SC Forms Standing Committee To Address Judicial Officers’ Mental Well-Being

The Supreme Court has set up a standing committee on judicial well-being, chaired by Justice K V Viswanathan, to address concerns affecting judicial officers’ mental and physical health.
Constituted by CJI Surya Kant on World Mental Health Day, the panel will examine challenges including heavy caseloads, long working hours and administrative pressure.
The committee will identify areas requiring institutional intervention, coordinate welfare measures and periodically review initiatives to promote judicial well-being across the country.
The Supreme Court on Saturday constituted a standing committee on judicial well-being to establish a formal mechanism for identifying and addressing issues affecting the professional and personal welfare of judicial officers across the country.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant constituted the committee, which will be chaired by sitting Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan. The announcement coincided with World Mental Health Day.
In a statement, the Supreme Court said the committee would provide a structured institutional mechanism to address concerns affecting judicial officers and promote their mental and physical well-being.
Why The Panel Matters
The Supreme Court said judicial officers often face heavy caseloads, long working hours, difficult decisions, administrative pressure and emotionally sensitive cases.
Recognising these occupational demands, the committee will serve as a continuing platform to review existing and emerging challenges related to judicial well-being.
The court said the initiative marked an important step towards recognising judicial well-being as central to an effective, independent and sustainable justice delivery system.
“Recognising these occupational demands, the Supreme Court has established the committee to provide a structured institutional mechanism for identifying and addressing issues affecting the professional and personal well-being of judicial officers,” the statement said.
Committee Members
Besides Justice Viswanathan, the committee will comprise four other members:
Dr Savita Malhotra, former dean of PGIMER Chandigarh and former professor and head of its Department of Psychiatry.
Rajat Mitra, psychologist, director and co-founder of the Swanchetan Society for Mental Health.
Mrinal Kanwar, advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court.
Aarti Singh, Registrar (J), Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court.
Mandate And Next Steps
The committee will identify areas requiring institutional intervention, facilitate coordination on welfare measures, develop appropriate guidance and periodically review initiatives undertaken to support judicial officers.
According to the Supreme Court, the objective is to move beyond isolated interventions and establish a sustained framework to promote judicial well-being across the judicial system.
The court also emphasised that judges’ well-being was not merely a personal concern but had implications for the efficient and sustainable administration of justice.