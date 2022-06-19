Nupur Sharma Will Be Projected As A

Chief of AIMIM (All-India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Asaduddin Owaisi has suspected that the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, would be projected as a "big leader" and demanded her immediate arrest for the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. He also said that if someone says anything against Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Adityanath, or Mamata Banerjee, they are put behind bars immediately.

Owaisi said a complaint was given and an FIR was registered in Hyderabad against Nupur Sharma. "We would like to tell our (Hyderabad) Police Commissioner and the Chief Minister of this State (Telangana) to send police to Delhi and bring "Mohtarma" ( Nupur Shamra). Do something. What will happen only with an FIR? At least say that you will be going (to Delhi). You should bring her (Nupur Sharma)," Owaisi demanded.



On the protests by youngsters against the Centre's ‘Agnipath’ scheme in several parts of the country, Owaisi said youngsters were protesting against the alleged wrong decision of Modi. "I want to ask the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister...they (youngsters) came on the streets due to Modi's wrong decision. How many (protesters') homes will you demolish with bulldozers? We don't want you to demolish anyone's home," Owaisi said.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Owaisi on Sunday tweeted: " Modi government is playing with Nation's security, deceived lakhs of youth who wanted to join the Honourable profession to serve the country." In another tweet, Owaisi said: "Modi’s Minister @kishanreddybjp says #Agniveers will be trained as drivers, dhobis, etc Serving in the army is a prestigious profession with no parallel. These men are willing to kill or get killed for India. If they wanted to be drivers, etc why would they spend 4 years in the army?"



"It’s clear that BJP sees Agniveers as nothing but chowkidars on hire. @pmoindia is playing with India’s security and destroying the future of youth," Owaisi said in another tweet.



