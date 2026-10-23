India’s Urban Classification Rules Outdated, Gender-Biased: Parliamentary Panel

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs noted that the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had informed it that India was 36% urban under conventional definitions, while some international definitions suggested the share may already have crossed 50%. In its report on Census criteria for defining urban areas, the committee stated, “The issue of defining urban areas cannot be treated merely as a statistical exercise. It must be examined from the perspective of social justice, gender equality, decentralisation and the constitutional rights of ordinary people.”