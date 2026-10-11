Delhi Police Release Video Of Informing Dipke Of Grandmother’s Death

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Neha Yadav says, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined...Regarding CJP, their past conduct showed a failure to adhere to previously given undertakings and local directives. When permission was granted previously, they did not abide by the law; the crowd they mobilized engaged in heavy stone-pelting, arson, and violence, causing significant damage to public property. Permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath was denied due to the failure to follow prescribed procedures, a history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, and the prevailing security and law-and-order situation. To ensure Delhi's security and protect the lives and property of its citizens, Section 133 BNSS was imposed in several areas of the city, prohibiting any form of gathering or protest. Abhijeet Dipke and two of their associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a protest at Janpath as permission for the demonstration had not been granted"