Delhi Police Release Video Of Informing Dipke Of Grandmother’s Death

Delhi Police released footage showing Dipke being informed of his grandmother’s death.
Police said he declined offers to contact his parents and receive assistance.
CJP leaders maintained that Dipke was denied permission to call his cousin.
Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke being informed of his grandmother’s death while in detention. The footage also showed him declining an offer to speak to his family.
Police said officers offered assistance with flights and phone calls and repeatedly asked whether he wanted to contact his parents, but he declined. The video came amid allegations from CJP leaders that authorities had handled the news insensitively and denied Dipke permission to speak to his cousin.
Police Say Assistance Was Offered
DCP Neha Yadav said officers approached Dipke after learning that his grandmother had died and offered support to help him contact his family or travel home.
“As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined,” Yadav said.
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police said on X that the news had been “promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity”.
“He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. However, he declined the offer,” police said.
CJP Accused That Delhi Police Showed Insenstivity
At a press conference on Sunday, CJP co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had alleged that Dipke was denied permission to speak to his cousin while in custody.
Ranka also criticised the manner in which authorities informed Dipke of the death, accusing them of insensitivity.
Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died on Saturday at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra.
Dipke Leaves For His Village
Hours after his release, Dipke said he was returning to his village to join his family.
“Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief. Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference shortly in Delhi. The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship,” he wrote on X.
He also posted a photograph of his grandmother on Instagram with the caption “I am sorry.”
Meanwhile, protesters were detained in Delhi on Sunday as demonstrations called by the CJP continued for a second day amid heavy security deployment.