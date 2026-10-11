‘I Am Sorry’: Abhijeet Dipke Shares Photo Of Grandmother After Her Death

Abhijeet Dipke shared his grandmother’s photograph on Instagram, writing “I am sorry”.
Savitribai Dipke died in Maharashtra on Saturday while he was in detention.
Ashutosh Ranka alleged insensitivity and said Dipke left for his ancestral village.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a photograph of his late grandmother on Instagram on Sunday with the message “I am sorry”, a day after she died while he was in detention.
His paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday. She had been unwell for more than a month with age-related ailments, Hindustan Times reported earlier.
Ranka Accuses Police Of Showing Insensitivity
Speaking after his release, Ranka said Dipke received news of his grandmother’s death while in custody. He accused authorities of showing insensitivity when Dipke was informed.
Delhi Police disputed that account, saying the news had been communicated promptly and assistance had been offered to help him travel home.
Police Say Dipke Declined Travel Assistance
In a post on X on Sunday, Delhi Police said information about Savitribai’s death was “promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity.”
“He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same,” police added.
Demonstrations Continue In Delhi
Protesters were detained in Delhi on Sunday amid continuing calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The police action came on the day the Supreme Court directed that detentions must follow the procedure established by law, particularly in the case of peaceful, unarmed assemblies outside areas covered by prohibitory orders.