‘I Am Sorry’: Abhijeet Dipke Shares Photo Of Grandmother After Her Death

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

Dipke's paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.

image Prefer on Google
Abhijeet Dipkes Grandmother, CJP, CJP Protest
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Abhijeet Dipke shared his grandmother’s photograph on Instagram, writing “I am sorry”.

  • Savitribai Dipke died in Maharashtra on Saturday while he was in detention.

  • Ashutosh Ranka alleged insensitivity and said Dipke left for his ancestral village.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a photograph of his late grandmother on Instagram on Sunday with the message “I am sorry”, a day after she died while he was in detention.

His paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday. She had been unwell for more than a month with age-related ailments, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

Dipke left for his ancestral village following his release, CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said.

Ranka Accuses Police Of Showing Insensitivity

Speaking after his release, Ranka said Dipke received news of his grandmother’s death while in custody. He accused authorities of showing insensitivity when Dipke was informed.

Delhi Police disputed that account, saying the news had been communicated promptly and assistance had been offered to help him travel home.

CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Dipke Says, 'Haven’t Signed Any Bond, Will Hit The Streets Again'; Neha Bora Detained

By Rucha Pramanick

Police Say Dipke Declined Travel Assistance

In a post on X on Sunday, Delhi Police said information about Savitribai’s death was “promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity.”

Related Content
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk - X@Wangchuk66
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and Co-conveners Saurav Das, left, and Ashutosh Ranka, right - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI

“He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same,” police added.

‘Open Emergency’: CJP Slams Delhi Security Clampdown, Alleges Restrictions Aimed At Stifling Protest

By Outlook News Desk

Demonstrations Continue In Delhi

Protesters were detained in Delhi on Sunday amid continuing calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The police action came on the day the Supreme Court directed that detentions must follow the procedure established by law, particularly in the case of peaceful, unarmed assemblies outside areas covered by prohibitory orders.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories