Gujarat reported 21,225 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a drop from its all-time high recorded a day ago, taking the tally to 10,22,788, while 16 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. The tally was lower than the all-time high of 24,485 cases reported on Thursday but still the second highest spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

A total of 16 COVID-19 patients died during the day - eight in Ahmedabad, two in Vadodara, four in Surat, one each in Kheda and Bhavnagar -- increasing the tally of fatalities to 10,215, said the department in a release. The state's tally of active cases rose further to 1,16,843 after crossing the 1-lakh mark a day ago.

The number of patients discharged in the last 24 hours stood at 9,245, pushing up the tally of recovered cases to 8,95,730, the release said. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 8,804 fresh cases, Vadodara 2,841, Surat 2,576, Rajkot 1,754, and Gandhinagar 815 cases, among others.

As many as 2.10 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the number of doses administered so far in the state to 9.60 crore, said the release. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 31 new cases and 34 recoveries. With this, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UT rose to 11,161, and recovered cases to 10,905, officials said.

There are now 252 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,22,788, new cases 21,225, death toll 10,215, discharged 8,95,730, active cases 1,16,843, people tested so far - figures not released.

