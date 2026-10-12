Demonstration in Central Kolkata: Congress workers staged a massive protest rally in central Kolkata demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Allegations of Electoral Fraud: The protesters raised slogans accusing the poll body of "vote chori" and irregularities linked to the revision of electoral rolls.
March to Lok Bhavan: Demonstrators marched from central landmarks toward Lok Bhavan and held sit-ins, disrupting traffic in key business districts.
Congress workers took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in here on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Hundreds of men and women of the Congress took part in the 1-km-long march from Lalit Great Eastern Hotel to Lok Bhavan in the central business district, raising slogans demanding the ouster of Kumar and accusing him of "vote chori" during the SIR exercise conducted in the run-up to the state's assembly polls held earlier this year.
A large police force was deployed and barricades were set up before the gates of the governor's house, where protesters concluded the rally.
Congress workers also staged a sit-in in front of Bidhan Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), over the issue.
The demonstration affected vehicular movement on the busy CIT Road.
WBPCC president Subhankar Sarkar said protests would be stepped up till Kumar resigns.
The opposition has been demanding the resignation of the CEC after a report by The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.