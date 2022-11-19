Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Leader Alka Lamba Hits Out At AAP Over Satyendar Jain's Foot Massage-Video

"Arvind Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked his reference minister Satyendar Jain from the post? If you look at the viral video, it looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room," Lamba said. 

Congress Leader Alka Lamba Hits Out At AAP Over Satyendar Jain's Foot Massage-Video
Congress Leader Alka Lamba Hits Out At AAP Over Satyendar Jain's Foot Massage-Video

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 3:13 pm

Congress National Spokesperson Alka Lamba on Saturday lashed out at AAP after a purported video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a foot massage in jail went viral and questioned why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not yet removed him from his post. 

Purported videos of Jain (58), in judicial custody over money laundering charges, lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail here have gone viral on social media. The AAP leader can be seen in the video reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs. 

Referring to the video, Lamba said it looked less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room.

"Arvind Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked his reference minister Satyendar Jain from the post? If you look at the viral video, it looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room," Lamba said. 

The Delhi Prisons department comes under the AAP-led city government. 

Earlier this week, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed in a court here that Jain was getting special treatment inside Tihar Jail.

Lamba further alleged that with the kind of facilities being provided to Jain in jail, "it is confirmed that the allegations levelled against him by a thug (like) Sukesh Chandrashekhar seem to be true".

Chandrashekhar had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison. The letter by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh. 

Related stories

District Judge To Decide ED's Plea To Transfer Case Against Satyender Jain On Monday

Satyender Jain And Associates Used Hawala Funds To Buy Agricultral Lands, Repay Loans: ED

High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Suspension Of Jailed Delhi Minister Satyender Jain

She added that Chandrashekhar's allegations against Jain should be investigated.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Congress Leader Indian National Congress (INC) AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Politics Political Criticism Alka Lamba New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources