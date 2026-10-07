Akhilesh Yadav's critique: The SP chief accused the Chief Minister of using a threatening tone.
PDA atrocities allegation: He claimed that atrocities against the PDA (Pichda, Dalits, Alpsankhyak) demographic will continue under the current administration.
UP political clash: The remarks mark another sharp escalation in the ongoing war of words between the ruling government and the opposition in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark on PDA, accusing the BJP government of threatening and targeting the "Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak" (backward, Dalit, and minority) communities.
In a post on X, Yadav said the chief minister, in his "usual threatening tone", admitted that the "harassment of PDA" would not stop under his government.
"This means that the atrocities and injustice of the BJP government against the 'victimised, distressed and humiliated' as well as the 'backward, Dalit, minorities, half the population, and tribals' are going to increase further," he said.
Yadav posted a few seconds clip of the chief minister's address, in which he says, "..What is going to happen to the PDA will again be before you."
Yadav said the "five-second confession threatening the PDA" would ensure that those involved in its suppression would not be able to "raise their heads and meet its eyes" for decades.
"When the honourable chief minister sees 'PDA-PDA' all the time, whether asleep or awake, our advice is: why not get 'PDA' written on 108 beads, make a rosary and chant 'PDA'? At least some of his sins will be reduced," the former UP chief minister said.
He alleged that the chief minister's remarks were a result of the BJP's "defeat" in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
"The truth is that the balance has been disturbed because of the defeat in the 2024 elections, which is why such unbalanced statements are being made," the SP chief said.
Earlier in the day, Adityanath said the Rajya Sabha elections in the state have set the tone for the 2027 Assembly polls with an "80 versus 20" political equation.
"The Rajya Sabha election (nominations) in Uttar Pradesh showed what the result of the Assembly election is going to be. The 80 versus 20 fight has returned. Eighty per cent is with the NDA and 20 per cent with the PDA, and what is going to happen to the PDA will again be before you," the chief minister said.
He was addressing the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra-Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in the state capital.