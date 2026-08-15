Xi Jinping Calls For Stronger Disaster Preparedness As Floods, Landslides Batter China

Typhoon Dolphin Adds To China's Weather Concerns

Heavy rainstorms have caused casualties and significant property damage in the affected provinces. Gansu Province reported some of the highest casualty figures. The death toll from late-July flash floods in Weiyuan County rose to 25 as of August 2, 2026, South China Morning Post reported. In Chongqing, officials finalised a mid-July landslide death toll at 51 in early August.