International

Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600

Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and affected more than a million others, authorities said earlier this week. The current flooding comes nearly two years after Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade killed more than 600 people across the country. The collapse of a major dam in the state of Borno on Tuesday caused some of the state's worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted many residents to flee their homes. The state government said the dam was at capacity due to unusually high rains.