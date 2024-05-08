If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power, It Will Put Babri Lock At Ram Temple: Amit Shah In UP

Addressing a rally in support of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Shah also accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of defaming the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying if he gets 400 seats in the ongoing election, reservation will be done away with.