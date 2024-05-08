Elections

If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power, It Will Put Babri Lock At Ram Temple: Amit Shah In UP

The senior BJP leader said though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a "Babri naam ka tala (Babri lock)" at the Ram temple.

X/@AmitShah
Amit Shah addressing a rally Photo: X/@AmitShah
Hitting out at the INDIA opposition bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said if it comes to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will put a "Babri" lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally in support of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Shah also accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of defaming the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying if he gets 400 seats in the ongoing election, reservation will be done away with.

The senior BJP leader said though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a "Babri naam ka tala (Babri lock)" at the Ram temple.

He said Modi not only won the legal dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi, but also performed the "bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony)" of the Ram temple and its "pran pratishtha" (consecration) was held in January.

"After the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Modiji has crossed 190 seats.... In the fourth phase, under Modiji's leadership, we are strongly heading towards 400 seats, while the SP, BSP and Congress have been wiped out," Shah said.

Lakhimpur Kheri will go to polls in the fourth phase of the election on May 13. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

