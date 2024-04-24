In the heart of Jaipur, amidst the vibrant culture and rich heritage of Rajasthan, siblings Anushree and Arjun Saraf are redefining Indian fashion with boho chic and tradition. Born into a family deeply entrenched in the garment export business, the duo opted to chart their own course, culminating in the birth of their unique brands, Label Reyya and Kapraãha India.
Every piece from Label Reyya showcases the duo’s shared passion for exploration and adventure. Inspired by their travels and a profound love for the bohemian lifestyle, Anushree and Arjun created a brand that encapsulates the essence of wanderlust and cultural immersion.
Anushree's creative ingenuity paired with the aesthetics of Spanish designers Jatin and Natin breathes life into each design, infusing them with the free-spirited essence of Boho fashion. Additionally, Arjun's astute business acumen ensures the brand's success. The brand’s vision extends beyond the realm of clothing. It has now evolved into a holistic lifestyle brand, delving into home decor and accessories, offering a comprehensive experience of Indian boho chic.
In addition to Label Reyya, Anushree spearheads Kapraãha India, a brand rooted in her profound encounters during extensive travels through rural Rajasthan and Gujarat.
What began as a journey of academic research transformed into a deep-seated commitment to preserving a traditional craft and supporting local artisans. Kapraãha India serves as a mark of authenticity and sustainability in an era dominated by mass production, offering a sanctuary for artistic craftsmanship and individuality.
With their sustainable way of functioning, Anushree and Arjun's influence transcends mere entrepreneurship. It is a proven fact that sustainable practices in fashion are imperative in today’s world as they address the industry's significant environmental and social impacts.
By adopting conscious approaches, fashion brands can mitigate their carbon footprint, and reduce waste generation, thus preserving natural resources and ecosystems.
Moreover, prioritizing ethical labor practices ensures the well-being and dignity of workers throughout the supply chain. By embracing environmentally friendly practices, such as harnessing solar energy and utilizing recycled packaging, Arjun and Anushree are leading the charge towards a more sustainable industry.
Their dedication to ethical fashion sets a precedent, proving that style and sustainability can seamlessly coexist.
In a competitive market saturated with global influences, Anushree and Arjun have managed to carve out a niche that celebrates India's rich culture while intertwining contemporary sensibilities. Their brands are not just about being visually arresting. They are a reflection of their values, their journeys, and their unshakable resolve to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for Indian fashion.