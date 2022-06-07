Overseas Education Consultant Yashi Shukla Is Making Financial Aid More Accessible

A fancy job in Silicon Valley or going to college in the Canadian winters. 1000s of students harbor the dream of studying abroad. While many make it to their dream university, many more bury their dreams thinking about the exorbitant fees and their inability to afford them. Overseas education consultant Yashi Shukla says that she comes across such students very often. “It is heartbreaking, especially when

you see that they are very talented but have to settle for less than what they dream and deserve,” says Yashi who has been in the education field for overseas education field for over 16 years now.

Yashi recalls some of these instances when her mentees got through premier institutions worldwide but had to back off. In one care, the bank didn’t sanction a loan due to the parents’ low ITR. Another student that she mentored got an offer letter from Stanford University and a 100% scholarship too. While it was still difficult to bear other expenses, he finally made it to the University.

Yashi recognized the pressing need for accessible financial aid for study abroad aspirants and decided to write to universities globally. Call it luck or the fruit of hard work, she received an amazing response. Now she is collaborating with the universities to launch financial aid programs for Indian aspirants.

Yashi has designed a comprehensive assessment for students that will be conducted in schools and colleges. Shortlisted students will go through an interview and the selected ones will be mentored by Yashi. Yashi will help them to shortlist colleges, apply and get a scholarship. The program will target only economically weak yet deserving candidates.

Over the past 16 years, Yashi has been behind the admission success stories of many students. She contributed to their admissions to universities in the USA, UK,Canada, Australia, and other countries worldwide. Many of her mentees are either studying in premier institutions or are working after graduating.

The new financial aid and scholarship program will be executed through her team spread across the country. Schools have already expressed interest in participating. This will be a dream initiative for numerous study abroad, aspirants. Many institutes committed to preparing students for exams like SAT, GRE, GMAT, etc. are also joining hands with Yashi and will train meritorious students for free.

This is a unique initiative and Yashi hopes that it reaps the envisioned results. She is also working hard to find individual sponsors for deserving students. The team is also working towards creating an educational fund.

We hope Yashi achieves her goal and deserving students achieve their dreams.