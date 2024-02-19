Business Spotlight

OKX Referral Code 2024: TAKE30 (Claim Sign Up Bonus)

Unlock Exclusive Benefits with OKX Referral Code TAKE30: Sign Up Now and Save on Trading Fees!

February 19, 2024

OKX Referral Code 2024
OKX referral code is TAKE30. Using this referral code at the time of sign up you can claim 2023 exclusive bonus. Share your referral code with your friends and family to save 40% trading fees. OKX is one of the most trusted and secure cryptocurrency exchanges in the world to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, EOS and other cryptos.

What is OKX Referral Code?

TAKE30 is OKX app referral code. You will receive an unlimited discount on trading fees by applying the code. Also earn up to 30% trading commissions on each successful referral by inviting your friends to sign up with Okx referral code.

OKX Referral Code 2024

OKX Referral Code 2024

TAKE30

Signup Rewards

Upto $10k Mystery Box

Referral Code

TAKE30

Refer and Earn

30% Trading Commissions

OKX Sign Up Code

TAKE30

About KuCoin

OKEx, often stylized as OKX, is a cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform that provides a comprehensive trading experience for users. The OKX crypto app is a mobile application that extends the functionality of the platform to mobile devices. It enables users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies, view market data, manage their portfolios, and access a range of tools and resources for their trading needs.

How to Register on OKX app?

  • Download the OKX app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

  • Open the app and click on the "Sign Up" button.

  • Enter your email address and create a strong password.

  • Verify your email address by clicking on the verification link sent to your email.

  • Complete your profile by adding your personal information, such as your name and date of birth.

  • Enable two-factor authentication for added security.

  • Start buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies on the OKX app.

Conclusion

Use this OKX referral code: TAKE30, you will get upto $10k mystery box and a 30% discount on trading fees. You can earn up to 50% commissions by sharing your referral code with your friends if you join their affiliate program.

