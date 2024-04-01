Mahesh deployed his technical expertise to enhance the most significant sector in industry and our lives, especially after COVID-19 when the focus shifted from worldly possessions to health worldwide. Mahesh's dedication to aligning healthcare with the pace of technology has not only streamlined processes within the healthcare sector but has also significantly impacted the lives of countless individuals. His leadership continues to drive transformative change, ensuring that the healthcare industry remains resilient and responsive to the evolving needs of society.