Konica Minolta thrives on six main values, which it does not fail to abide by. These are being Open and Honest, having a customer-centric approach, having an innovative approach, accountability, passion, and having an inclusive and collaborative mindset. With growth and adapting to new technologies, they have resolved customer challenges through data utilization and facts. They have also altered their printing business through innovative print solutions-Print Management services, optimized print services, and managed content services. To better function in an environment which is ever evolving and welcoming new trends, Konica Minolta constantly emphasizes on the need to learn and develop one’s skills to ensure skill enhancement and growth.