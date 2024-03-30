Konica Minolta, a subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc. Japan was established in 2010. It has been serving its customers with top-class printing equipment like Industrial printers, Production printers, Inkjet Print heads, etc., and other related consumables and solution services. It holds a 60% share in the printing industry and has been leading the market since 2011 with its recommendable equipment.
Konica Minolta has been guiding the field of imaging technologies and has continued investing in innovation for such diverse fields as Digital Manufacturing and Smart Workplaces. Offering Intelligent Connected Workplace (ICW) solutions to their customers, they help in Digitally Transforming the journey of enterprise customers. The ICW value proposition includes a complete portfolio of scalable and modular solutions to meet end-to-end information processing needs. Konica Minolta India also offers Video Security Solutions powered by Mobotix (Mx) to multiple verticals like - Industry, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics and Transportation. Mx is a world leader in IOT based CCTV products and offers end to end solutions. The surveillance cameras are based on a decentralized platform with the highest level of cyber security.
We have had a delightful conversation with the Managing Director of India Operations- Mr. Katsuhisa Asari who unveiled their unique company vision and insights with BusinessView Elite and took us through their everyday principles that they abide by.
Other than these, Konica Minolta is also a provider of unified communications platform by funtech innovations, which is in Taiwan. By working with collaborative solutions powered by AI, they have made a revolution in remote communications and have curated a system which is the most true-to-life experience in a virtual environment. They add fun elements, artistry and surprising technologies into their products to provide a memorable experience to their product consumers. Keeping all of this in mind, their priority on top of the list is customer satisfaction, and keeping their needs at the front.
As a label, Konica Minolta focuses on setting a balance quotient between “The quest for individual purpose” and “Realizing a sustainable society” by bridging the gap between the two with “Imaging to the people”- this is what their long term management vision lies in. They work under the philosophy of “The Creation of New Value.” What makes them stand out from their competitors is their customer-centric approach that has provided them a respectable position in the marketplace.
Konica Minolta thrives on six main values, which it does not fail to abide by. These are being Open and Honest, having a customer-centric approach, having an innovative approach, accountability, passion, and having an inclusive and collaborative mindset. With growth and adapting to new technologies, they have resolved customer challenges through data utilization and facts. They have also altered their printing business through innovative print solutions-Print Management services, optimized print services, and managed content services. To better function in an environment which is ever evolving and welcoming new trends, Konica Minolta constantly emphasizes on the need to learn and develop one’s skills to ensure skill enhancement and growth.
With a vision of providing imaging to the people, Konica Minolta plays a very vital role in the upliftment of the society. It has been contributing to the growth of individuals and the community through its innovative ideas and perspectives, ever since its inception. There, everybody is continually questioning wisdom, challenging the status-quo while evolving, uncovering real problems, and solving problems with new ideas and technologies. Their focus is mainly on five material issues- enhancing fulfillment in work and corporate dynamism; supporting healthy and high-quality living; ensuring social safety and security; addressing climate change; and using limited resources effectively.
While working on its present goals, Konica Minolta’s long term plan envisages Eco-Vision 20250, wherein they wish to reduce carbon emissions throughout the product life cycle by 80% by 2050 as compared to the fiscal 2005 levels. They are constantly working towards the idea of value creation by engaging in social issues, strengthening intangible assets and business competitiveness by means of DX and enhancing corporate value by providing value sustainability. On such a great mission, team BusinessView Elite wishes them all the luck and success for their future plans and fulfillment of their planned goals.