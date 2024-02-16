Crypto Prices Pump After Bitcoin Passes $50,000 - 9 Best Crypto To Buy In The 2024 Bull Run For 100x Gains

Meme Kombat- The hottest P2E game of 2024 is nearing the end of its presale

We are calling our shot now by saying that Meme Kombat ($MK) will be the biggest P2E game of 2024. The game, which takes inspiration from the cult classic Mortal Kombat, uses cutting-edge AI technology that controls the memes players will be battling with to earn $MK.

If that wasn’t fun enough, players can also wager on the outcome of fights. They can bet against the computer, and other players, or even side bet on fight events like what the first move will be. Considering the project employs a dynamic staking system, this means players can really win big if they stake their winnings.

eTukTuk- You can be a part of the future of transport in developing countries

eTukTuk (TUK) is an electrical charging infrastructure for developing countries that hope to help reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. TukTuk vehicles, although very small, actually produce more harmful emissions than a standard 4-door vehicle.

The eTukTuk, not only reduces these emissions but also cuts operating costs by 400%. Considering the rise in gas prices this leaves little donut that tuk-tuk drivers will be eager to make the change. The ecosystem is sustained by drivers paying in TUK to charge so investors can make 100x gains from its success.

Ripple- Could it finally be about to reach $1 in the next bull run?

When Ripple (XRP) won its case against the SEC last year, many thought it would pump straight to $1 and beyond. That wasn’t the case, however, and the altcoin even almost fell to pre-trial levels at the start of this year.

Now, however, things are looking good again. XRP has pumped by over 6% in the last week and is now over the $0.50 mark. This could be the start of a major pump so it's the perfect time for investors to get involved.

Solana- One of the best-performing altcoins of the last week

Solana (SOL) has been the star of the altcoins over the last 7 days. The network has pumped by over a massive 22% in that time frame. Considering the considerable market cap of the coin this is very impressive indeed, but will it last?

Solana has many contributing factors to its success, but the network seemingly now being home to the best meme coins like Smog Token, is a massive help. Despite the fact it has already seen a considerable pump we still think it could keep going.

Cardano- Another major altcoin on its way to $1

We mentioned in the opening how good news for Bitcoin also tends to help the rest of the market. This is particularly the case with major altcoins as investors tend to pull their profit from BTC and use it to invest in coins like Cardano (ADA).

The altcoin is following in Solana’s footsteps as it has pumped by nearly 20% in the last 7 days. The project, which is always praised for its scientific approach to the blockchain, has set $1 as its target for 2024. It could meet that a lot sooner than expected.

Pepe Coin- A massive pump at the time of writing gets PEPE on this list

We hope you are reading this piece as soon after it is published as possible because Pepe Coin (PEPE) is on a heater. The star meme coin of 2023 has been struggling as of late but we have always warned that because of its large community, a come-back is always on the cards.

At the time of writing, PEPE has pumped by just under 15% in the last 24 hours. Considering the consensus that a bull run is approaching, this could be only the beginning. Is a pump just like in 2023 on the cards again?

Conclusion

We will keep this brief as we have already given you a lot of information to work with. The 9 coins above all have great chances of providing 100x gains. However, given their presale status and low prices, Smog Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, Sponge V2, Meme Kombat, and eTukTuk are the picks of the bunch.