Q. When it comes to your organization, what are you most proud of?

At Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, what fills me with immense pride is our transformative impact on students, empowering them to become ethical leaders and change agents in society. Our commitment to value-based education, fostering a global and entrepreneurial mindset, and our emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility have cultivated a community of professionals who are not only successful in their careers but are also dedicated to making a positive societal impact. This holistic development of our students, aligned with our vision and mission, truly embodies the essence of what we stand for and is our greatest achievement.