Meet The Experts: A Deep Dive Into Akums' Quality And Regulatory Compliance

Ensuring standards of quality and regulatory compliance is vital in the pharmaceutical industry. At Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (“Akums”), this critical aspect is managed under the guidance of professionals who bring expertise and dedication to the forefront. Akums, largest India-focused contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. ). As a CDMO, Akums produce an extensive range of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, liquid orals, vials, ampoules, blow-filled seals, topical preparations, eye drops, dry powder injections, and gummies, among others (Source: F&S Report). During the Financial Year 2023, we had a market share of 29.4% of the Indian domestic CDMO market by value, which increased from 26.7% during the Financial Year 2021 (Source: F&S Report)
As the Joint Managing Director of Akums, Mr. Sandeep Jain aims to instilled a culture of commitment to quality within the organization. With considerable years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, his leadership has positioned Akums as a noticeable player in contract manufacturing, recognized for upscaling quality standards. Under Mr. Jain's guidance, Akums has received prestigious awards. These accolades underscore the company's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout its manufacturing processes.
Alongside Mr. Sandeep Jain, Mr. Sanjeev Jain brings a strategic approach to business development that perfectly complements the company's commitment to regulatory compliance. His extensive experience makes him a key player in managing various aspects of the business, including risk management and governance.
Together, the combined efforts of the Jain brothers form a framework for quality and regulatory compliance at Akums. This leadership has garnered prestigious awards, such as the Excellence in Excellence in Operations for Manufacturing award at India Pharma Awards, CPHI in 2022, Excellence in Formulations award by the Economic Times in 2023, and the Most Admired Quality Pharmaceutical Manufacturer of India 2023 by Observe Now.
Both brothers' strategic approach ensures Akums adhere to regulatory requirements, with a dedicated workforce of 2,132 employees in our quality assurance and quality control teams, dedicated to make the company a standard for excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, Akums employ internal controls and standards to ensure consistency, quality and adherence to regulatory and contractual guidelines. This involves identifying various process elements at each level, defining appropriate quality criteria for each element, and developing suitable metrics to measure the efficiency and results of the process