Business Spotlight

Meet The Experts: A Deep Dive Into Akums' Quality And Regulatory Compliance

Dedication to make the company a standard for excellence in the pharmaceutical industry

Advertisement

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
info_icon

Ensuring standards of quality and regulatory compliance is vital in the pharmaceutical industry. At Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (“Akums”), this critical aspect is managed under the guidance of professionals who bring expertise and dedication to the forefront. Akums, largest India-focused contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. ). As a CDMO, Akums produce an extensive range of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, liquid orals, vials, ampoules, blow-filled seals, topical preparations, eye drops, dry powder injections, and gummies, among others (Source: F&S Report). During the Financial Year 2023, we had a market share of 29.4% of the Indian domestic CDMO market by value, which increased from 26.7% during the Financial Year 2021 (Source: F&S Report)

Advertisement

As the Joint Managing Director of Akums, Mr. Sandeep Jain aims to instilled a culture of commitment to quality within the organization. With considerable years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, his leadership has positioned Akums as a noticeable player in contract manufacturing, recognized for upscaling quality standards. Under Mr. Jain's guidance, Akums has received prestigious awards. These accolades underscore the company's dedication to maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout its manufacturing processes.

Alongside Mr. Sandeep Jain, Mr. Sanjeev Jain brings a strategic approach to business development that perfectly complements the company's commitment to regulatory compliance. His extensive experience makes him a key player in managing various aspects of the business, including risk management and governance.

Advertisement

Together, the combined efforts of the Jain brothers form a framework for quality and regulatory compliance at Akums. This leadership has garnered prestigious awards, such as the Excellence in Excellence in Operations for Manufacturing award at India Pharma Awards, CPHI in 2022, Excellence in Formulations award by the Economic Times in 2023, and the Most Admired Quality Pharmaceutical Manufacturer of India 2023 by Observe Now.

Both brothers' strategic approach ensures Akums adhere to regulatory requirements, with a dedicated workforce of 2,132 employees in our quality assurance and quality control teams, dedicated to make the company a standard for excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, Akums employ internal controls and standards to ensure consistency, quality and adherence to regulatory and contractual guidelines. This involves identifying various process elements at each level, defining appropriate quality criteria for each element, and developing suitable metrics to measure the efficiency and results of the process

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media