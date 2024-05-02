Meet The Experts: A Deep Dive Into Akums' Quality And Regulatory Compliance

Ensuring standards of quality and regulatory compliance is vital in the pharmaceutical industry. At Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (“Akums”), this critical aspect is managed under the guidance of professionals who bring expertise and dedication to the forefront. Akums, largest India-focused contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. ). As a CDMO, Akums produce an extensive range of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, liquid orals, vials, ampoules, blow-filled seals, topical preparations, eye drops, dry powder injections, and gummies, among others (Source: F&S Report). During the Financial Year 2023, we had a market share of 29.4% of the Indian domestic CDMO market by value, which increased from 26.7% during the Financial Year 2021 (Source: F&S Report)