Sharon Gabay is the author of six photography books.
He is of Jewish heritage and his family has lived in Jerusalem for generations.
His photobook, Jerusalemites, features people of different backgrounds who live in Jerusalem, painting a vivid portrait of their similarities and differences.
US-based Jewish advocacy group the Anti-Defamation League’s ‘State of the Arts’ initiative documents the systemic exclusion of Israeli and Jewish artists in the entertainment industry, publishing and museums. In 2026, the ADL has reported 65 instances from 41 locations in the US, including cancelled appearances of artists, disrupted performances due to harassment and boycott campaigns.
The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a global, Palestinian-led initiative launched in 2005 by civil society organisations, urges international cultural workers and cultural organisations to boycott and/or work towards the cancellation of events, activities, agreements or projects involving Israel, its lobby groups or its complicit cultural institutions. BDS urges international venues and festivals to reject funding and any form of sponsorship from the Israeli government or complicit entities. Though there is no blanket ban on Israeli filmmakers at international film festivals, many prestigious festivals have restricted or dropped specific state-backed titles because of political pressure or protests and security concerns. For example, the last edition of the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam barred accreditation requests from some state-backed Israeli organisations, but welcomed individual filmmakers.
The cultural backlash against Israel is being keenly felt on the global stage. Closer to home, Israeli photographer Sharon Gabay—born in Jerusalem and raised in its Nachlaot neighbourhood—has a story of his own to tell. Gabay, the author of six photography books, has trained his lens on several Israeli public figures and artists in his professional studio. He is also a keen street photographer. Gabay is of Jewish heritage and his ties with Jerusalem run deep. His family has lived there for generations.
Fascinated by the everyday human encounters that take place on the city’s streets, Gabay spent the last 15 years photographing them. From the huge collection of images that he shot, he selected the most evocative ones to put together a trilingual photobook (Hebrew, English and Arabic) titled Jerusalemites. The book features people of different faiths and backgrounds who live in Jerusalem, painting a vivid portrait of their similarities and differences; the rhythms of their coexistence; and moments of beauty, pain and joy in the city. Gabay calls his book “Jerusalem without makeup. Jerusalem of flesh and blood.”
When Gabay spotted an open call for entries to the Indian Photo Festival (IPF), the 12th edition of which will be held in Hyderabad from November 26, 2026 to January 3, 2027, he submitted Jerusalemites to it. On September 18, he was delighted to receive an email from the organisers informing him that his book had been selected for the festival’s photobook exhibition. He also received a participation agreement, which selected artists are expected to sign and send back to the organisers to confirm their participation. However, his joy was short-lived.
A few hours after the names and nationalities of the artists (24 in all) chosen for the photobook exhibition were published on the festival website, Gabey’s name was removed from the list. He was sent an official cancellation mail by the organisers. And the festival posted a public statement on Facebook on September 19 clarifying that the selection process had been anonymous as announced, but strong public backlash had erupted after Gabay’s name and nationality were shared on the site, following which the artist was removed from the list. The statement also clarified that the festival “stands against genocide”.
More disappointed than angry, Gabay asked for a full explanation in writing from the organisers. He did not demand to be reinstated in the exhibition, but was keen to gather more details about his cancellation. He received a formal written explanation from the organisers on September 22, which according to him was “phrased in legal language”. The festival confirmed that his removal was not an error, that the objections came "from persons outside the jury process", and that "the festival's regard for the artistic quality of his work is unchanged".
Aquin Mathews, founder and director of the IPF, clarifies that submissions for the photobook exhibition were reviewed through a totally anonymous process. The selectors had zero access to the submitter’s name, nationality or background. Gabay’s work was chosen through this process and judged on the basis of artistic merit alone. His name and nationality were subsequently published on the festival’s selection list online.
“If nationality had been a consideration in the selection, we could have excluded the artist’s submission at an earlier stage before making the public announcement,” says Mathews, stressing that the festival is an inclusive platform for photographers from India and across the globe. Objections to Gabay’s inclusion were raised by some of the participating artists as well as a number of civil society members. Mathews says the festival received threats as well but did not disclose their exact nature.
He further clarified the festival’s decision via a written statement: “Following the public announcement, the festival experienced significant public backlash, including outreach to our partners and stakeholders and indications from other participating artists that they might withdraw. As an organisation responsible for the continuity of a festival involving many artists, partners, venues and audiences, we made the decision, under the discretion reserved to us in our published open call terms, not to proceed with the exhibition of this work in this edition.
This was an operational and programming decision, not a judgement on the artistic merit of the work or the nationality of the artist, and it was not taken lightly. The IPF does not exclude artists on the basis of nationality, religion, gender, or any other personal identity characteristic, and remains committed to a selection process based on the artistic merit of the work submitted. Our communication with the artist has been via private correspondence. Our earlier public statement, issued in the context of the public discourse at the time, was a general statement of the festival’s own values. It was not directed at, and should not be read as, any comment on Sharon Gabay, his photobook, or his personal views.”
Gabay shares that he is struggling to make sense of why his photobook, a portrait of Jerusalem beyond politics, has been dropped from the exhibition for political reasons. “The book was selected on merit, and removed for a reason that had nothing to do with the work,” he says. He has sent a formal legal notice to the Lightcraft Photo Foundation, the organiser of the IPF; to its two directors and its programme coordinator. A copy has been sent by him to the Government of Telangana, YAT&C department, and to the director of the State Gallery of Art. The notice includes six demands, among them the removal of the festival's statement of September 18, a public apology and damages of $1,00,000. The festival has 30 days from receipt to comply.