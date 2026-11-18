Gabay shares that he is struggling to make sense of why his photobook, a portrait of Jerusalem beyond politics, has been dropped from the exhibition for political reasons. “The book was selected on merit, and removed for a reason that had nothing to do with the work,” he says. He has sent a formal legal notice to the Lightcraft Photo Foundation, the organiser of the IPF; to its two directors and its programme coordinator. A copy has been sent by him to the Government of Telangana, YAT&C department, and to the director of the State Gallery of Art. The notice includes six demands, among them the removal of the festival's statement of September 18, a public apology and damages of $1,00,000. The festival has 30 days from receipt to comply.