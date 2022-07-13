Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Ram Gopal Varma Announces Contest To Promote 'Ladki'

Director Ram Gopal Varma announced a contest to promote his upcoming movie 'Ladki' - "Who is Pooja Bhalekar?”

Ram Gopal Varma and Pooja Bhalekar
Ram Gopal Varma and Pooja Bhalekar Instagram

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:12 pm

Director Ram Gopal Varma has announced a contest to promote the release of his upcoming action thriller, 'Ladki'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin)

'Ladki', produced by Artsee Media Production in association with Indo/Chinese Co-Production is being claimed as India's first-ever movie based on martial arts.

The movie featuring a female protagonist as the titular character is getting released in Tamil as 'Ponnu'.

Martial Arts champion Pooja Bhalekar plays the protagonist in this film, scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release shortly.

Speaking at the press meet, Gopal Varma said, "This movie is very challenging and close to my heart. Bruce Lee has been my favorite personality since my college days. I have never missed watching his movies. The Indian movie industry didn't manage to make a full-length martial arts-based movie, which instilled in me, the urge to make them after I embarked on my directorial venture."

"However, my plans got delayed for years for one reason or the other. I thought of having a female protagonist and making this martial arts-based movie. Then began my long search that finally ended with Pooja Bhalekar. I showcased the compiled video of her talents to a leading firm in China, and they were enthralled watching it. Both of us decided to produce this movie together. The movie got delayed due to the pandemic issues."

"We wanted to release this movie in multiple languages at the same time. When Bruce Lee's 'Enter The Dragon' released, I didn't have money to buy tickets to a particular theatre. I am in awe of the fact that my movie is getting released in the very same theatre now."

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Ram Gopal Varma Ladki Pooja Bhalekar Artsee Media Production Tamil Film Industry Ponnu Bollywood
