Marathi film Gondhal is among 104 titles eligible for Oscars 2027.
Director Santosh Davakhar won IFFI’s Silver Peacock for Best Director in 2025.
Oscars 2027 shortlists will be announced on December 15, 2026.
India’s official Oscar entry, Marathi film Gondhal, has entered the eligibility list for the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list on Tuesday, with the film among a record 104 titles eligible for consideration. However, its inclusion does not mean it has been shortlisted or nominated. It must progress through the Academy’s voting process to secure a place among the nominees.
Gondhal earns place in Oscars 2027 eligibility list
Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal draws from Maharashtra’s traditional Gondhal ritual and folk-performance practices. The film had already received recognition at the festival circuit, with Davakhar winning the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025.
The film stars Ishita Deshmukh as Suman, alongside Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu.
What is the Marathi film Gondhal about?
Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal unfolds over a single night during the traditional midnight Gondhal ritual, which combines music, dance, mythology and religious elements. Its story follows Suman, a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with Anand, a wealthy man.
She falls in love with Saheba, a Gondhali performer, and begins looking for a way to leave her marriage. However, her plans draw Anand’s obsessive cousin Sarjerao into a dangerous scheme. An attempt to escape her circumstances soon develops into a story involving murder, deception, desire and survival.
Oscars 2027: Shortlist and nomination dates
The Academy’s preliminary voting for select categories will take place from December 7 to 11, 2026. The shortlists are scheduled to be announced on December 15. The final Oscar nominations will follow on January 21, 2027.
The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Until then, Gondhal remains eligible for consideration, with the shortlist serving as its next major milestone in the Oscar race.