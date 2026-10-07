Transformers 8: Michael Bay Eyes Return as Director With Steven Spielberg as Creative Producer

Transformers began as a Hasbro toy line in the 1980s featuring the heroic Autobots and villainous Decepticons. It has since grown into a major entertainment franchise spanning TV, comics, video games and films. The series stepped into a new phase with Bumblebee in 2018. Its latest film, Rise of the Beasts, is set in 1994 and follows Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace as they join the Autobots and Maximals in a battle to protect the powerful Transwarp Key from the Terrorcons.