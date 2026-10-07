Transformers 8: Michael Bay Eyes Return as Director With Steven Spielberg as Creative Producer

Michael Bay is reportedly returning to helm Transformers 8.
Steven Spielberg is creatively overseeing the project.
Transformers is a massive Paramount venture.
Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are bracing to resurrect the live-action Transformers franchise, with several key figures from the series potentially returning. According to Deadline, Steven Spielberg has been roped in to oversee the creative direction of the next movie, working alongside veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Michael Bay is also reportedly in preliminary discussions to come back as director. Mark Vahradian, Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto and Hasbro will also produce.
Michael Bay helmed the first five Transformers films—Transformers (2007), Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014), and The Last Knight (2017). Travis Knight later directed Bumblebee (2018), a prequel set in the 1980s.
Shia LaBeouf, who played franchise lead Sam Witwicky in the original films, is not expected to return for the eighth installment. The plot and additional casting details remain under wraps. LaBeouf’s Sam was a teenager whose first car unexpectedly turned out to be a Transformer.
Steven Spielberg Reportedly Oversees Transformers 8
Steven Spielberg reportedly met Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg in August 2025. Transformers 8 is being developed from a modern-day script by Jason Fuchs, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura involved and Spielberg reportedly reviewing and approving the project. Spielberg held creative roles on the first two films, which helped launch a franchise that has earned more than $5.4 billion worldwide and expanded Hasbro’s Transformers brand into a global phenomenon.
The franchise continued with Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, both of which were received more favorably than several later entries in Michael Bay’s run. However, neither film directly followed the storyline established by the Bay-era movies.
The film could move away from the recent standalone stories and revisit elements from Bay's original storyline.
Transformers began as a Hasbro toy line in the 1980s featuring the heroic Autobots and villainous Decepticons. It has since grown into a major entertainment franchise spanning TV, comics, video games and films. The series stepped into a new phase with Bumblebee in 2018. Its latest film, Rise of the Beasts, is set in 1994 and follows Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace as they join the Autobots and Maximals in a battle to protect the powerful Transwarp Key from the Terrorcons.