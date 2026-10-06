The fraud scandal that brought down Jim Bakker’s empire

Bakker was later charged with wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy over the finances of his ministry. Prosecutors argued that followers had been charged for lifetime annual holidays at Heritage USA that could not be provided. He was convicted on all 24 counts following a six-week federal trial in 1989 and was initially sentenced to 45 years in prison. The sentence was later reduced, and Bakker spent four and a half years behind bars before being released on parole in 1994.