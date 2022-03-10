Five Times Actors Went Unrecognisable Because Of Their Make Up

If the filmmakers had not revealed previously that Colin Farell would portray Penguin in 'The Batman,' the audience would not have figured it out. Farrell, an overweight bald guy with scars on his face, is unrecognisable as the supervillain, and his character is undoubtedly gaining popularity on the Internet.

Can we appreciate how much effort went into transforming Colin Farrell into The Penguin. The makeup department did such a great job. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ozmwJ6p2Ny — Simmon (@simmon_c3) March 6, 2022

Colin Farrell was absolutely phenomenal as Penguin..he truly stole every single scene he appeared in and I’m beyond excited for his spin off pic.twitter.com/ZCFHw5W0ew — sabrina🦇SEEN THE BATMAN x4 KENOBI HYPE (@nightwaynes) March 2, 2022

Colin Farrell as Penguin/Oz has gotta be one of the best castings ever made in a #batman movie. His Italian mob boss type trope is perfection and brings so much to the character. The potential for the tv show is wild! pic.twitter.com/w4U9xlNbqr — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) March 4, 2022

Several performers have gone to tremendous lengths throughout the years to correctly depict a role. From Rebecca Romijn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Johnny Depp's astounding transformations, here is a list of actors who have been seen in unbelievable makeovers:

Ralph Fiennes in the 'Harry Potter' franchise

Actor Ralph Fiennes, a two-time Oscar nominee, played the supreme wizarding evil Voldemort in the Harry Potter film trilogy to tremendous success. The look was a mix of meticulous white makeup, brow blockers, and artificial teeth that took approximately two hours to create the Dark Lord's snakelike appearance, as well as a digital removal of his nose. Fiennes despised the procedure so much that he told Vanity Fair in 2014 that he'd consider skipping a film if it needed a lot of time in the makeup chair.

Rebecca Romijn in the early 'X-Men' franchise

Actress Rebecca Romijn played Raven, the shape-shifting villain from the 'X-Men reboot' in 2000. Romijn spent most of the three films in her blue avatar and had scales all over her body for the look. It took a lot of effort; on the first film, the extensive makeup procedure took approximately eight or nine hours, but the crew was able to cut it down by the second film, the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

Zoe Saldana in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actress Zoe Saldana portrays Gamora (MCU). Saldana has portrayed the role in films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' and 'Avengers: Infinity War,' as well as a version of the character from an alternate timeline in 'Avengers: Endgame' and the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'. According to the film's makeup artist Lizzie Georgiou, Saldana had to spend two to three hours putting on prosthetics and being plastered head to toe in green paint.

Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy'

Actor Ron Perlman took the opportunity, appearing in the titular 2004 superhero film 'Hellboy' directed by Guillermo Del Toro. According to makeup artist Jake Garber, he would remain in the makeup chair for about four hours a day as various foam prosthetic components were put to his face and chest. Clean, wash and repeat 85 times more during the filming process.

Johnny Depp in 'Alice in Wonderland'

Since the 1990 cult blockbuster 'Edward Scissorhands,' actor Johnny Depp has been fascinated with unrecognisable makeovers and altering his appearance in films. Depp has undergone transformations in various films, the most notable of which being 'The Lone Ranger' and the iconic 'Pirates of the Caribbean' trilogy. For the film 'Alice Through the Looking Glass,' Depp blanched his face in white makeup, then emphasised the look with pink under-eye circles, white eyelashes, a curly red wig, and a weird gap between his front teeth.