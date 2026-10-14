Ex-Gang Leader Duane Davis Gets 40-Year Prison Sentence in Tupac Shakur Homicide

Tupac Shakur Homicide Details

During the hearing, Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, talked about the loss her family has carried for nearly three decades. “This man’s life mattered,” she insisted to the court. At just 25 years old, hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur suffered fatal injuries during a Las Vegas drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996, while riding in an SUV alongside Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight. Shakur succumbed to his wounds six days later. Although Davis was ultimately convicted for his role as the alleged mastermind behind the ambush, prosecutors never named the actual shooter, leaving the ultimate identity of the gunman unresolved as Davis prepares to appeal.