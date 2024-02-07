Canadian rapper Drake is making headlines. This time it is not for any album or a single but for an NSFW video. An X-rated video that allegedly shows Drake in a questionable position has gone viral on social media. The explicit video allegedly shows him naked and engaging in a sexual act.
While neither Drake nor his representatives have commented on the video, the video has gone massively viral on social media. Efforts to pull the video down are underway. However, fans have speculated that the video was shot in Drake’s lavish private jet. They speculated that the video was shot on Drake’s bed in his private jet.
Advertisement
Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross reached out to Drake regarding this alleged video. In one of his live streams, Adin sent the rapper a voice note. He said, “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.” Adin has previously appeared in videos with Drake.
Advertisement
Ross claimed that Drake reacted to his voice note by sending him laughing emojis. He claimed that the rapper “put like eight laughing emojis”, and also suggested that he might use that voice note for his “next album intro.”
Advertisement
The authenticity of the video is not confirmed yet. The video has gone viral after AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift went viral. After the images went viral, X (formerly known as Twitter) pulled the pictures down. The platform also issued an apology. With Drake, the original account that shared the video has been suspended but the videos are still doing rounds on social media.