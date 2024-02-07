Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross reached out to Drake regarding this alleged video. In one of his live streams, Adin sent the rapper a voice note. He said, “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.” Adin has previously appeared in videos with Drake.