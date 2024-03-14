Do You Know Arbaaz Khan First Met Wife Sshura Khan When She Was Raveena Tandon’s Makeup Artist?

Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan in December 2023, and the news of their wedding certainly was a surprise for his fans. It was so because the two had not opened up about their relationship at that time. Now finally, Arbaaz has shared that they had been dating for over a year before they got married. However, they got away with it since no one ever spotted them. He added how even the Mumbai paparazzi were unaware of their relationship.