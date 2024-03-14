Do You Know Arbaaz Khan First Met Wife Sshura Khan When She Was Raveena Tandon’s Makeup Artist?

Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan in December 2023, and the news of their wedding certainly was a surprise for his fans. It was so because the two had not opened up about their relationship at that time. Now finally, Arbaaz has shared that they had been dating for over a year before they got married. However, they got away with it since no one ever spotted them. He added how even the Mumbai paparazzi were unaware of their relationship.
Revealing how he first met Sshura and how they fell in love with each other, Arbaaz told ETimes that their first meeting was on the sets of ‘Patna Shukla’, which he produced. The film stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role, and Sshura was working as Raveena’s make-up artist. She, in fact, had been working with Raveena for almost 7-8 years, but he had never “heard about her or met her” before the film.
Advertisement
He further shared that their love story started much later despite them meeting on the sets of the film, and how their conversations earlier were limited to “Raveena ke baad theek kardo or hi and hello etc.” It was only after the shoot that they met at the wrap up party, and started seeing each other more frequently.
Adding how they had been together before the world knew about their relationship, Arbaaz mentioned they were ‘lucky’ to be meeting at coffee shops. While he would also pick her and drop her, no one ever spotted them together.
Arbaaz was previously dating Giorgia Andriani, and the couple reportedly broke up two years before he met Sshura. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, and the two have a son named Arhaan Khan.