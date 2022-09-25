Amal Sehrawat: Acting Is A Field Where You’ve To Establish Yourself Every Day, Every Scene, And Every Project You Take

Oh, how that screen always lured us and made us dream of being there one-day enacting roles of a doctor, pilot, and police officer, etc. Well, only a lucky few could make it there, but did that stop us from acting in our day-to-day lives? No, right? Sometimes we put an act of lying, sometimes of being happy when we are actually very sad. ‘Harphoul Mohini’ actor, Amal Sehrawat agrees with it and says, "I believe every human being is a natural actor because since childhood we act, basically when we are lying, we are acting, so all of us have the capabilities of a natural actor."

However, he added, "But when we work on the craft, and the technicalities, and become an expert and I think then we become a complete actor."

For Amal Sehrawat, an actor needs to put his best foot forward every day. He also stressed that acting is a profession where learning never stops. "Acting is a field where you have to establish yourself every day, every scene, and every project you take. So, till the time they are working an actor cannot establish themselves and if they feel they have established themselves then there is no scope for growth. So, I am learning and I wish to keep learning throughout my career," he says.

Popularly known for his role in ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, the actor shared the milestones in his over a decade-long career and says, "When I was a model, I got a chance to play a part in Kailash Kher's song 'Saiyyan'. That was a turning point for me as a model. The song was a huge hit and I got a lot of mileage from there. In films, when I got a role in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Satya 2', that was another turning point for me. Then on TV, when Rajan Shahi sir gave me a chance to portray Sangram in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', that became a turning point."

So, as an actor does he observe other actors? "I believe as an actor my primary job is to observe other people, other creatures and by default, I also observe actors, whom I see in series, films or theatre, and I get inspired by them. I try to understand their mental space and where they are coming from, but I don't copy what they do in my own scene. However, sometimes if I am very inspired by some performance I try to be in the similar mental space and concentration which the said actor was in," he opens up.

And when it comes to recommending other fellow actors on how to prepare for a role, Amal Sehrawat advises them to go to real locations and meet real people instead of watching similar performances on-screen.

"I don't recommend anyone to watch similar roles that have been done because it is a human tendency that we set a limitation for ourselves. We have already seen someone playing a similar role and subconsciously it becomes our role model. I would rather advise the actor to research for the role by going to real locations and meeting similar characters that they are portraying on-screen, and also observing normal human beings and then getting inspired by them," he concluded.