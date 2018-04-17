Unnao Rape Case: CBI Registers Case Against Fourth Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, registered a case against Shashi Singh's son Shubham, making it the fourth one in the ongoing Unnao Rape case issue.

Shashi Singh, a close aide of the accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was sent to a four day Police Custody on Monday.

It was alleged that Shashi who has been remanded to Police Custody till April 19 took the victim to Sengar on the day crime was committed.

She was detained by the police authorities yesterday.

Earlier on April 13, the CBI arrested Sengar on the charges of raping a minor last year. He was later sent to a seven-day CBI custody.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR lodged. The father of the victim later died in judicial custody.

ANI