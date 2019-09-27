Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Wrestling Ranking: Deepak Punia Is New No. 1, Bajrang Loses Top Spot

Wrestling Ranking: Deepak Punia Is New No. 1, Bajrang Loses Top Spot

Deepak Punia, who ended his campaign at the World Wrestling Championships with a silver as he had to miss the final because of an ankle injury, now has 82 points, four more than world champion Yazdani.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Wrestling Ranking: Deepak Punia Is New No. 1, Bajrang Loses Top Spot
Wrestler Deepak Punia is the reigning junior world champion.
Twitter
Wrestling Ranking: Deepak Punia Is New No. 1, Bajrang Loses Top Spot
outlookindia.com
2019-09-27T12:34:42+0530

World Championships silver medallist wrestler Deepak Punia has jumped to World No. 1 position in 86kg but Bajrang Punia lost the top rank in the 65kg category in the latest rankings issued by the international federation (UWW).

Competing in his maiden senior World Championships, Deepak settled for a silver after an ankle injury forced him to pull out of the final against Iranian Hasan Yazdani. (SPORTS NEWS)

The 20-year-old now has 82 points, four more than world champion Yazdani.

This year, Deepak had won a silver Yasar Dogu and bronze medals at Asian Championship and at Sassari tournaments. He has been rewarded for his consistent show.

However, Bajrang, who went into the World Championship as World No. 1, dropped to No. 2 spot after managing a bronze.

The 25-year-old now has 63 points while Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov, who won gold in Nur Sultan, is the new World No. 1 in 65kg.

In 57kg, world bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya has entered the top-five bracket. He is ranked exactly five with 39 points while Rahul Aware's bronze medal has pushed him to World No. 2

Meanwhile, in women's rankings, Vinesh Phogat, who also won a bronze in Nur Sultan along with Tokyo Olympic quota, has jumped to No. 2 in 53kg category, gaining four places after her stupendous show last week.

In 50kg, Seema Bisla has dropped a rung to No. 3 while Pooja Dhanda (32) is ranked five in 59kg, two places behind compatriot Manju Kumari (40).

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Deepak Punia Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat New Delhi Wrestling Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Serie A: Andrea Belotti Double Inspires Torino Comeback Win Over AC Milan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement