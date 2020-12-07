World Cup 2022 UEFA Qualifying Draw: England Face Poland, France To Meet Ukraine

England will face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (More Football News)
Gareth Southgate's side have been drawn in Group I, also alongside Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.
World champions France are in Group D with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.
The Netherlands headline a tricky Group G, which also includes Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.
100% – England have won 100% of their matches against Albania (4), Andorra (4) and San Marino (6) in all competitions. Mismatch. pic.twitter.com/LaCWO4VLdb— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2020
Croatia, the beaten finalists two years ago, are in an intriguing Group H with Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.
Spain will face Sweden, Greece, Georgia and Kosovo in Group B, with Portugal in Group A along with Serbia, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.
ð° CONFIRMED: Here are the groups for @UEFA's #WCQ on the road to #WorldCup Qatar 2022!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2020
ð¤ Which games stand out to YOU? pic.twitter.com/sLsXolLR3t
Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, face Euro 2016 quarter-final opponents Wales, and Germany will meet Romania and Iceland.
The matches will take place from March to November next year, with the 10 group winners advancing automatically to the finals in Qatar and 10 runners-up heading into the play-offs.
World Cup 2022 UEFA qualifying draw:
Group A
Portugal
Serbia
Republic of Ireland
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
Group B
Spain
Sweden
Greece
Georgia
Kosovo
Group C
Italy
Switzerland
Northern Ireland
Bulgaria
Lithuania
Group D
France
Ukraine
Finland
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Kazakhstan
Group E
Belgium
Wales
Czech Republic
Belarus
Estonia
Group F
Denmark
Austria
Scotland
Israel
Faroe Islands
Moldova
Group G
Netherlands
Turkey
Norway
Montenegro
Latvia
Gibraltar
Group H
Croatia
Slovakia
Russia
Slovenia
Cyprus
Malta
Group I
England
Poland
Hungary
Albania
Andorra
San Marino
Group J
Germany
Romania
Iceland
North Macedonia
Armenia
Liechtenstein
