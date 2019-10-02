World Athletics Championships: Asian Champion P U Chitra Crashes Out Of 1500m

Poshan
﻿
Asian champion P U Chitra ran 4 minutes 11.10 seconds, a tad better than her earlier personal best of 4:11.55, to finish eighth in heat number two and 30th overall out of 35 runners to crash out of the World Athletics Championships

PTI 02 October 2019
In this file photo, India's Chitra Unnikrishnan Palakeezh displays her gold medal for the women's 1500-meters race final the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-10-02T21:17:14+0530

India's P U Chitra ran her personal best in the women's 1500m first round heats but that was not enough to advance further in the World Athletics Championships at Doha on Wednesday.

Asian champion Chitra ran 4 minutes 11.10 seconds, a tad better than her earlier personal best of 4:11.55, to finish eighth in heat number two and 30th overall out of 35 runners to crash out of the championships.

The top six in each of the three heats and the next six fastest qualify for the semifinals.

The 24-year-old Chitra had won the Asian Championships gold on the same tracks in April with a time of 4:14.56. Her earlier personal best was during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati last year.

Hassan Sifan of the Netherlands, who has already won the 10,000m gold in this championships, led the time charts among the semifinal qualifiers with 4:03.88.

