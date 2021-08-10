August 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Cricket Match

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Cricket Match

Catch the match, team and telecast details of the West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st test match here

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:08 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Cricket Match
Pakistan will take on hosts West Indies in the two-match Test series starting Aug 12 in Kingston, Jamaica.
File Photo
West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Cricket Match
outlookindia.com
2021-08-10T12:08:33+05:30

After a forgetful rain-marred T20 series which Pakistan won 1-0, the visitors are all set to lock horns with West Indies in the two match Test series starting in Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, from Aug 12. (More Cricket News)

West Indies named Chemar Holder, and Shamarh Brroks in the squad. Jason Holder is also back in the team for the hosts after recovering from injury, while Shannon Gabriel, who has hamstring injury, has been dropped from the squad. The series part of the ICC’s World Test Championship second edition and crucial points are up for grabs.

The two sides are meeting after a gap of four years. Last time the two sides met in 2017, Pakistan won the three match series 2-1.

While Pakistan are coming into this series after a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe in the two match Test series, West Indies recently  lost to South Africa at home.

Head-to-head: The two sides have played 52 Test matches with Pakistan having won 20, while 15 matches have ended in a draw. West Indies have won 17.

Full Schedule:

1st Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Aug 12 - 16

2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Aug 20 - 24

Match Details:

Match: 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan

Date: Aug 12-16

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Timings: 8:30PM

TV Channel and Live Streaming:

As off now the match will not be telecasted live in India but fans can watch the live streaming on FanCode app (subscription required).

Elsewhere: BT Sport will telecast the match live in the UK, while in the US ESPN+ will broadcast the match live. In Pakistan, the series will be telecast on Ten Sports.

Full Squads:

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Chris Silverwood Says England Top-order Needs To Step Up Vs India At Lord's

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jamaica Kingston (Jamaica) Pakistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos