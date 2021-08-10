West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Cricket Match

After a forgetful rain-marred T20 series which Pakistan won 1-0, the visitors are all set to lock horns with West Indies in the two match Test series starting in Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, from Aug 12. (More Cricket News)

West Indies named Chemar Holder, and Shamarh Brroks in the squad. Jason Holder is also back in the team for the hosts after recovering from injury, while Shannon Gabriel, who has hamstring injury, has been dropped from the squad. The series part of the ICC’s World Test Championship second edition and crucial points are up for grabs.

The two sides are meeting after a gap of four years. Last time the two sides met in 2017, Pakistan won the three match series 2-1.

While Pakistan are coming into this series after a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe in the two match Test series, West Indies recently lost to South Africa at home.

Head-to-head: The two sides have played 52 Test matches with Pakistan having won 20, while 15 matches have ended in a draw. West Indies have won 17.

Full Schedule:

1st Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Aug 12 - 16

2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, Aug 20 - 24

Match Details:

Match: 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan

Date: Aug 12-16

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Timings: 8:30PM

TV Channel and Live Streaming:

As off now the match will not be telecasted live in India but fans can watch the live streaming on FanCode app (subscription required).

Elsewhere: BT Sport will telecast the match live in the UK, while in the US ESPN+ will broadcast the match live. In Pakistan, the series will be telecast on Ten Sports.

Full Squads:

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.



Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood





