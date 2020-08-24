August 24, 2020
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Raheem Sterling, Chris Gayle Attend The Same Birthday Bash

According to reports, Usain Bolt contracted COVID-19 during his birthday bash, which was also attended by footballer Raheem Sterling and cricketer Chris Gayle

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2020
Usain Bolt turned 34 on August 21
Olympic legend Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after hosting a birthday party. The fastest man on earth turned 34 on August 21. (More Sports News)

According to reports, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has contracted COVID-19 during the birthday bash in Jamaica, which was also attended by England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Watch footage from the bash:

Besides Sterling, cricketer Chris Gayle and Jamaican and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey were also seen at the party.

Bolt has begun his self-isolation and it is unclear whether he is showing symptoms of coronavirus

Three months ago Bolt became a father after is long-term partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child, Olympia Lightning.

Bolt holds the 100m and 200m world records and retired from the track in 2017 after suffering an injury in his final race.

