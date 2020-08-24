Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Raheem Sterling, Chris Gayle Attend The Same Birthday Bash

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after hosting a birthday party. The fastest man on earth turned 34 on August 21. (More Sports News)

According to reports, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has contracted COVID-19 during the birthday bash in Jamaica, which was also attended by England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Watch footage from the bash:

Usain Bolt birthday party Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling — kris kris sports (@sports_kris) August 24, 2020

@christufton I hope everyone seen in this video with Usain Bolt partying while celebrating his birthday is under mandatory quarantine and are getting tested — Ms. Scarlett (@scarlettmomentz) August 24, 2020

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! — Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020

Besides Sterling, cricketer Chris Gayle and Jamaican and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey were also seen at the party.

Jamaican outlet Nationwide Radio reported that Bolt has begun self-isolation but it's not clear whether he is showing symptoms.

Three months ago Bolt became a father after is long-term partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child, Olympia Lightning.

Bolt holds the 100m and 200m world records and retired from the track in 2017 after suffering an injury in his final race.